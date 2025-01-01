The world's strongest man, and jugglers, the terrifying face mangler, uni-cyclists, and our main act, which you have to see to believe! Can you feel the heat ladies and gentlemen? Prepare to be amazed, terrified, titillated and amused! From all corners of the globe, the deepest jungles, the driest deserts, the highest mountains, we've got you the best of the best, the greatest of the great, the most marvelous of all the marvels! Our jugglers were trained in the royal courts of the czars. Our beauties were chosen from the finest Europe has to offer. So sit back, relax, and get ready for Circus Marvelous! And now, ladies and gentlemen, the moment you've all been waiting for. No noise. No photographs. Let your heads and minds fly with a man who defies gravity, who defies science, who defies your imagination, our one, our only, death-defying, lady-sighing, trapeze-flying, aerialist!