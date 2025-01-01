les BergersShe blew in like the wind. No plans, no goals... No wishes, no wants... We suggested things to her. She didn't want to do a thing. Wandering? That's withering. By proving she's useless, she helps a system she rejects. It's not wandering, it's withering.
les BergersYou chose total freedom but you got total loneliness. The time comes when if you go on, you destroy yourself. You head for destruction. If you want to live, you stop. My friends who stayed on the road are dead now, or else they fell apart: alcoholics or junkies. Because the loneliness ate them up, in the end.
Son oncle Aimé B.I.O.N.N.E.T.Bonnet, B as in boob, I as in idiot, O as in onest, no H, two Ns, Noel, Noel, E as in Ernest Renan...
Yolande, sa bonne: And T like the first name of the poet Théophile Gautier!
Yolande, sa bonneIf they're dead, it's ugly, I thought. If they're asleep, it's cute.
les BergersWe've all got to do our thing, don't we? That's how it is. Do you travel alone? You don't get lonely?
Mona Bergeron, sans toit ni loiFuck your philosophy! You live in filth like me! Only you work more! If I'd studied, I wouldn't live like you. I hated being a secretary! I quit those bosses! But not to find another boss on the road!
Le jeune homme au sandwichAre you looking at me? Or at my sandwich.
Le camionneurAt your sandwich.
Le jeune homme au sandwichToo bad. You want one? Laurent! Give her a sandwich.