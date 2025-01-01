Menu
les Bergers She blew in like the wind. No plans, no goals... No wishes, no wants... We suggested things to her. She didn't want to do a thing. Wandering? That's withering. By proving she's useless, she helps a system she rejects. It's not wandering, it's withering.
la platonologne Mme Landier Why did you drop out?
Mona Bergeron, sans toit ni loi Champagne on the road's better!
les Bergers Maybe you're freer than I am. Good for you. I chose a middle road between loneliness and freedom.
Mona Bergeron, sans toit ni loi People bugged me for a long time, but that's all over now.
les Bergers You chose total freedom but you got total loneliness. The time comes when if you go on, you destroy yourself. You head for destruction. If you want to live, you stop. My friends who stayed on the road are dead now, or else they fell apart: alcoholics or junkies. Because the loneliness ate them up, in the end.
Son oncle Aimé B.I.O.N.N.E.T. Bonnet, B as in boob, I as in idiot, O as in onest, no H, two Ns, Noel, Noel, E as in Ernest Renan...
Son oncle Aimé B.I.O.N.N.E.T. Son oncle Aimé B.I.O.N.N.E.T., Yolande, sa bonne: And T like the first name of the poet Théophile Gautier!
Yolande, sa bonne If they're dead, it's ugly, I thought. If they're asleep, it's cute.
les Bergers We've all got to do our thing, don't we? That's how it is. Do you travel alone? You don't get lonely?
Mona Bergeron, sans toit ni loi It's good to be alone.
les Bergers I've spent Christmas alone. I watched people stuffing themselves. I was alone.
Mona Bergeron, sans toit ni loi When it's cold, it's nice! Roads aren't so crowded. It's easier to hitch rides.
les Bergers It all depends how nice the man is who picks you up or doesn't. If he picks you up, you're lucky. And luckier if he doesn't pester you.
Mona Bergeron, sans toit ni loi I don't care. I move.
la platonologne Mme Landier She's a weird girl. A hitchhiker. Wild and dirty. She's taken root in my car.
Jean-Pierre, ingéneur agronome Shall I show her how we uproot sick trees?
la platonologne Mme Landier No, no. She's kind of fun.
Mona Bergeron, sans toit ni loi Fuck your philosophy! You live in filth like me! Only you work more! If I'd studied, I wouldn't live like you. I hated being a secretary! I quit those bosses! But not to find another boss on the road!
Le jeune homme au sandwich Are you looking at me? Or at my sandwich.
Le camionneur At your sandwich.
Le jeune homme au sandwich Too bad. You want one? Laurent! Give her a sandwich.
Jean-Pierre, ingéneur agronome See the tree fall?
Mona Bergeron, sans toit ni loi Yeah.
Jean-Pierre, ingéneur agronome Sad, eh?
Mona Bergeron, sans toit ni loi Not worth crying over. You a tree-freak, like her?
Jean-Pierre, ingéneur agronome I was her student. I'm an agronomist.
Mona Bergeron, sans toit ni loi Do I scare you or something?
la platonologne Mme Landier I'm worried for her, she's so alone. I should've done something.
Mona Bergeron, sans toit ni loi To each his own. huh?
Le camionneur The camping season's over. No one's here!
Mona Bergeron, sans toit ni loi I am.
Le garagiste I didn't trust her. Female drifters, all alike, just loafers and men-chasers.
les Bergers On the road in this weather?
Mona Bergeron, sans toit ni loi I didn't choose the weather.
les Bergers But you chose the road.
