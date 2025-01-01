Monster I came here to help you...

Caroline No, you didn't.

Monster ...to help you understand.

Caroline You came here 'cause you think you're gonna be next. You came here to steer me, okay? If you wanna help me, if you don't wanna get nailed to the ceiling or run over by a train, you need to break free from your buddies and tell me something I don't know about John Wharton. 'Cause I can't read him. Tell me something I don't know.

Monster [pauses] Two years ago, we arrested Edgar Rios in Juarez.

[a flashback of the team doing the operation runs simultanously with Monster's story]

Monster He was an old school drug lord. Ran all their operations. It was a big deal. We handed him over to the Mexicans, when some brod pulls her shit and dons him. The cartel didn't want him debriefed by our intel people. Problem solved. But they had a bigger problem. They wanted the man who could get the man that nobody can get. John gets a call from the bad guys. They snatched his wife and kid right at his house. They were holding them in Juarez. They make him an offer: Surrender yourself to the cartel, and your family lives. John's family is everything. John was married forever. His son, Jacob, was his best friend.

Jacob Wharton [in the flashback, while getting car keys from his father] Love you, Dad.

Monster [narrating] They tortured Karen and Jacob to death. There's a video. Evil shit.

Karen Wharton [in the flashback] No! No! No...!

Monster [narrating] They mailed the pieces of them to his home for weeks. So John went down there. Alone. Hunting the man who killed his wife.

Grinder [in the flashback] John, we're coming in.

Monster [narrating] He didn't find him.

Grinder [in the flashback] We're here to bring you back home. This isn't gonna bring them back. Come on, let's go home.

Monster [narrating] John is obsessed with finding his wife's killer. It's like a cancer in his soul.

[the flashback ends]

Monster Caroline... we lost John when they died.

Breacher [Monster and Caroline suddenly see Breacher has been secretly listening in]

[in restrained angry]

Breacher Go Home

[now forcefully]

Breacher Go Home *NOW*