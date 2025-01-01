Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Sabotage Sabotage Movie Quotes

Sabotage Movie Quotes

Breacher Look at you, with your 48 percent body fat!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Floyd Morgan [from trailer] I gotta ask you a few questions. Ten million dollars is missing from your cartel bust. Did you steal it?
Breacher No. And fuck you for asking.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Breacher Don't fucking scream at me! Look at you! With your fucking 48% body fat! And you, you scrawny little bastard! Fuck you guys!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Breacher [from trailer] Don't blow your balls off.
Monster Don't worry, they're made of brass.
Breacher Are they as big as your wife's?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Breacher [from trailer] Wake up, you drunk fuck!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lizzy [from trailer]
[testing for drugs]
Lizzy Liquid meth, hell yeah!
Grinder You're one fucked up bitch.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monster Breach, that's not them.
Sugar It's not the Kaibeles?
Lizzy What do you mean? What are you talking about?
Sugar You mean we killed six motherfuckers, and it ain't them?
Breacher Well, check again.
Monster Okay.
[turns around for a second, leaning down and pretending to check one of the bodies before turning back]
Monster No, still not them!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Breacher I'm gonna destroy them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Floyd Morgan The only thing anyone in law enforcement has is their credibility. It's like virginity. Once it's gone, it's gone forever.
Breacher When did you lose yours?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Breacher You're mine.
[knocks his hat off and pins him down]
Brujo You wife - I was the last to have her. You can't take that back.
Breacher I can take *your* family.
Brujo No!
Breacher But I'm not like you.
[shots him]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Breacher In what we do, there is only trust.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Breacher Concentrate, it's pay day!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lizzy [from trailer] Sweetheart, you're so in over your fucking head.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monster We're not a team anymore. Just a gang.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stripclub Waitress Why they call you Pyro, honey?
Tom 'Pyro' Roberts 'Cause I hooked a flashbang in a meth lab, burned down the whole fucking apartment building.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caroline I've known some cops in my time, but your people don't seem like cops.
Breacher Good. They're the best undercover agents in the DEA.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Sugar Some of us are getting paid, the rest of us are just getting dead.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Breacher You smoke?
Caroline Only when I find my witnesses nailed to the ceiling.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grinder The DEA, they wanted to throw us in a hole, and throw the hole away.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monster I came here to help you...
Caroline No, you didn't.
Monster ...to help you understand.
Caroline You came here 'cause you think you're gonna be next. You came here to steer me, okay? If you wanna help me, if you don't wanna get nailed to the ceiling or run over by a train, you need to break free from your buddies and tell me something I don't know about John Wharton. 'Cause I can't read him. Tell me something I don't know.
Monster [pauses] Two years ago, we arrested Edgar Rios in Juarez.
[a flashback of the team doing the operation runs simultanously with Monster's story]
Monster He was an old school drug lord. Ran all their operations. It was a big deal. We handed him over to the Mexicans, when some brod pulls her shit and dons him. The cartel didn't want him debriefed by our intel people. Problem solved. But they had a bigger problem. They wanted the man who could get the man that nobody can get. John gets a call from the bad guys. They snatched his wife and kid right at his house. They were holding them in Juarez. They make him an offer: Surrender yourself to the cartel, and your family lives. John's family is everything. John was married forever. His son, Jacob, was his best friend.
Jacob Wharton [in the flashback, while getting car keys from his father] Love you, Dad.
Monster [narrating] They tortured Karen and Jacob to death. There's a video. Evil shit.
Karen Wharton [in the flashback] No! No! No...!
Monster [narrating] They mailed the pieces of them to his home for weeks. So John went down there. Alone. Hunting the man who killed his wife.
Grinder [in the flashback] John, we're coming in.
Monster [narrating] He didn't find him.
Grinder [in the flashback] We're here to bring you back home. This isn't gonna bring them back. Come on, let's go home.
Monster [narrating] John is obsessed with finding his wife's killer. It's like a cancer in his soul.
[the flashback ends]
Monster Caroline... we lost John when they died.
Breacher [Monster and Caroline suddenly see Breacher has been secretly listening in]
[in restrained angry]
Breacher Go Home
[now forcefully]
Breacher Go Home *NOW*
Monster [apologetically as he leaps to his feet] Just trying to help... Boss
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caroline Just because you're not in jail, doesn't mean you didn't do it.
Breacher You're awesome on a road trip, you know that?
Caroline Yeah, I've heard that before.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lizzy Sweetheart, you're so in over your fucking head. You need more than a Glock and sensible shoes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caroline You some kind of a big deal?
Breacher Yeah, I've been around.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jackson Mm mm mm, what ever happened to "never date a cop?"
Caroline Who said anything about a date...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jackson And look: a beautiful thumbprint we got off the steering column of the RV. It's not the vic's.
Caroline Boo-yeah! Linkage.
Jackson You just said "boo-yeah".
Caroline That's my thing. Don't jack my thing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Breacher Spend enough time on the job, the job bites back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sugar [on Breacher] He wants to die a *Hero*? Then let's give him someone to *Save*
[last lines]
Sugar [following a collision with a cyclist] I've got no eyes... I can't see shit
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Breacher [spoilers]
[following a crash]
Breacher You murdered my team Why Lizzy? Why?
Lizzy [choking on her own blood] Because they took my fucking money... after everything I did for them... they fucking robbed me... so fuck 'em
Breacher [solemnly] I took the money Liz... I took it
[last lines]
Lizzy You? But Why?
[Breacher is hard faced in stony silence]
Lizzy Mexico... this about fucking Mexico? You're family is fucking dead and never coming home
[sneering]
Lizzy and nothing you can do will ever change it...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Breacher After I lost my family... I wonder what I was still fighting for... then I knew my team... now I'm losing them as well
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grinder Ammo's cheap, my life ain't. It's over...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Breacher [growling viciously on finding Lizzy has murdered Monster] *I'M* Going To Kill *HER*
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Identification
Identification
2025, Russia, Sci-Fi
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
2023, USA, Action, Adventure, Drama
Deti-shpiony
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more