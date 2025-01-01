Ava Judith, we've being going at this for weeks. Look around this office. What do you see?

Judith A bunch of women with hair from India?

Ava Look at me, Judith. What you should see is people in this office care about what they look like. Unlike you. We have over a billion dollars walking in and out of these offices looking for love. We have a standard to uphold. This is not our standard.

Judith Okay, Ava... I don't have to wear fancy dresses and fancy shoes to prove that I'm qualified to do my job.

Ava Yes, you do.

Judith No, I don't. I have a degree.