Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor Movie Quotes
JudithYou know... I've been meaning to tell you... you are in an existential identity crisis. I did my research on you. You spent two weeks in Paris and all of a sudden you got a French accent? Girl, we know you're actually from Georgia.
Janice[breaking character; Southern accent]Bitch, you'd better get your ass outta my office!
AvaJudith, we've being going at this for weeks. Look around this office. What do you see?
AvaLook at me, Judith. What you should see is people in this office care about what they look like. Unlike you. We have over a billion dollars walking in and out of these offices looking for love. We have a standard to uphold. This is not our standard.
JudithOkay, Ava... I don't have to wear fancy dresses and fancy shoes to prove that I'm qualified to do my job.
AvaI'm trying to be your friend here, Judith. When people look at you, it reflects bad on me. They don't think you have a mirror or a friend. And we know we're friends. My friends don't look like this. They look like this.
[points to herself]
Sarah[refering to Harley]That man is the devil! He will take you to hell with him!