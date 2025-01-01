Menu
Judith You know... I've been meaning to tell you... you are in an existential identity crisis. I did my research on you. You spent two weeks in Paris and all of a sudden you got a French accent? Girl, we know you're actually from Georgia.
Janice [breaking character; Southern accent] Bitch, you'd better get your ass outta my office!
Ava Judith, we've being going at this for weeks. Look around this office. What do you see?
Judith A bunch of women with hair from India?
Ava Look at me, Judith. What you should see is people in this office care about what they look like. Unlike you. We have over a billion dollars walking in and out of these offices looking for love. We have a standard to uphold. This is not our standard.
Judith Okay, Ava... I don't have to wear fancy dresses and fancy shoes to prove that I'm qualified to do my job.
Ava Yes, you do.
Judith No, I don't. I have a degree.
Ava A degree? A degree on the wall without labels on your back is nothing.
Judith Why are you trying to put spit in my hair?
Ava I'm trying to be your friend here, Judith. When people look at you, it reflects bad on me. They don't think you have a mirror or a friend. And we know we're friends. My friends don't look like this. They look like this.
[points to herself]
Sarah [refering to Harley] That man is the devil! He will take you to hell with him!
Judith Well, at least I'll enjoy the ride!
