Kinoafisha Films Interior. Leather Bar. Interior. Leather Bar. Movie Quotes

James I don't like the fact that I feel I've been brought up to think a certain way. I don't like thinking that. I don't like realizing that my mind has been twisted by the way that the world has been set up around me. And what that is is straight, normative kind of behavior. And it's fucking been installed into my brain.
Val Dicks are out. Balls are out. People are paddling each other in the ass. There are bruises. There are fucking welts. Sucking. Fucking. Armpits. Balls. Assholes. Everything is out, dude.
Val Are you comfortable with physical contact with other dudes?
Val Would you kiss another guy?
Drag Queen If it was correct... If it was right in the moment, yeah.
