Kinoafisha Films Sightseers Sightseers Movie Quotes

Sightseers Movie Quotes

Carol Murderer.
Tina It was an accident, Mum.
Carol So were you.
Chris He's not a person, he's a Daily Mail reader!
Chris [in an outdoor clothing shop] Choose anything you like, love.
Tina Anything?
Chris Anything you like, as long as it's under 10 quid.
[Tina and Martin are at the table. Chris joins them]
Chris What?
Tina Martin just said some filthy things to me, Chris.
Chris Yeah? Well, do tell.
Tina He said I was a dirty, slutty bitch. And he wanted to f*ck me. And he said he wanted to sh*t in my mouth and in my underwear. And he said he wanted... he wanted to sh*t in my hand and make me use it as a brown lipstick.
Tina This is not my vagina!
[after looking first at an image on Chris's digital camera and then at her own body]
Radio Newsreader The police announced today that they're pursuing a ginger-faced man and an angry woman in connection with inquiries.
Chris Mint me.
[last lines]
Chris So, have you had a nice holiday?
Tina Yeah, I've had a brilliant holiday!
Chris Sorry about calling you a witch an' that... What do you reckon? You sure this is what you want? Three... Two... One... Go!
[Chris steps off the viaduct, while Tina remains]
[first lines]
Tina Mum? Mum. Mum. Mum. Mum. Mum. Mum. Mum. Mum. You all right?
Chris If the caravan's rockin', don't come a-knockin'.
Martin [sharing a joint with Chris] She don't mind you smoking a bit of the old herb every now and again?
Chris No, she don't care about that. She doesn't like me drinking and she doesn't like me doing her up the
Carol You didn't let him see you do number twos, did you Tina?
Tina Never!
Carol Mystery, Tina, is a woman's sanctuary.
Tina Dear Mum, I'm not coming home. Yorkshire is lovely. Not like you said at all. They can smile and they do sell my pasta sauce. The caravan bed is quite short, but Chris is a sensitive lover. Hope you can be happy for me. Love, Tina.
Chris Report that to the National Trust!
Chris This is exactly how I imagined it. No one sticking their nose in. No one penetrating the mind. Take the noble English oak, Old Knobbley. That won't stab you in the back or belittle your five year plan. That tree won't... steal things that belong to you and put them in another place just to piss you off. That tree won't involve itself in low-level bullying that means you have to leave work.
Chris I'll bring her back safe, don't you worry. Hey, I understand you collect snow globes.
Carol I don't like you.
Chris OK, well, see you, then.
Tina You all right?
Carol I was just thinking about Poppy. She was me only friend.
Tina Oh, Mum. I'm your friend.
Carol You're not a friend. You're just a relative.
Chris So what were you like when you were a little kid, then?
Tina Unhappy.
Chris You didn't like school? I know, nor me.
Tina What were you like at school, Chris?
Chris I wasn't like anything. I was, like, invisible.
Tina What about you being ginger?
Chris Well, that's a problem, yeah.
Tina That's not invisible, is it?
Chris No, but I wanted to be.
Chris [asking Ian about his caravan] How do you find it on petrol consumption?
Ian Uh, not too bad, actually. Takes her less fuel to pull than some of the older models.
Chris Yeah, you're probably right, yeah. We use loads of petrol, don't we, Tina?
Tina Yeah, we love it.
Tina [looking at Martin's 'Carapod' bicycle trailer] It looks like an alien's coffin.
Carol What's going on?
Chris I'm just admiring your artwork, Carol. It's fantastic.
Carol I don't want anyone in my room.
Tina Chris was just saying how talented he thinks you are.
Carol It's my private sanctum. I don't want anybody looking.
Tina Well, no one's looking in your sanctum, Mum.
Chris [arriving at the caravan site] They've only got two spots left. One by the Dingley Dell and one by the bogs.
Tina [they are behind another car towing a caravan] He's going for Dingley Dell.
Tina Chris, I want Dingley Dell.
Chris I'm gonna get this bloody Dingley Dell.
Tina Can't we go around it?
Chris Just hold on, I'm gonna do it.
Tina [whining in her grating Brummie accent] Go around them. Go around. Go that way.
Chris I will, just wait there, wait...
Tina Just go around it.
Chris OK! Hold on.
[he puts his foot down and goes onto the grass alongside them]
Tina Oh, Chris! Don't look at them, Chris.
Chris Woohoo!
[he aggressively overtakes the other car and caravan, forcing it off the track]
Chris Ha ha! Fuck you! I am the best. Get in.
