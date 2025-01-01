Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Upstream Color Upstream Color Movie Quotes

Upstream Color Movie Quotes

Thief I have to apologize. I was born with a disfigurement where my head is made of the same material as the sun.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thief Each drink is better than the last, leaving you with the desire to have one more. Take a drink now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thief There are two approaching armies: hunger and fatigue, but a great wall keeps them at bay. The wall extends to the sky and will stay up until I say otherwise.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thief The next drink must be earned and I'm going to tell you how. Focus closely on my instructions. I will ask you to repeat them from memory.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Kris is rummaging through an enormous shoulder-bag and not meeting Jeff's eyes]
Kris Why do you take the train?
Jeff Why do I take the train?
Kris Yeah, it's just, everyone who takes the train is either homeless or they had their license revoked or, you know.
Jeff Do you want to see my driver's license?
Kris No.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thief The water before you is somehow special. When you drink it you feel revived and full of energy. It is better than anything you've ever tasted. Take a drink now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[On the train, during their second encounter]
Jeff I called you. I can't do this every day, this makes me late for work. There are four trains after me. So you're going to have to answer if I call.
[She ignores him]
Jeff I'm gonna call. Again.
[Cut to Jeff and Kris meeting in a café]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Identification
Identification
2025, Russia, Sci-Fi
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
2023, USA, Action, Adventure, Drama
Deti-shpiony
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more