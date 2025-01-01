Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Upstream Color
Upstream Color Movie Quotes
Upstream Color Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Thief
I have to apologize. I was born with a disfigurement where my head is made of the same material as the sun.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thief
Each drink is better than the last, leaving you with the desire to have one more. Take a drink now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thief
There are two approaching armies: hunger and fatigue, but a great wall keeps them at bay. The wall extends to the sky and will stay up until I say otherwise.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thief
The next drink must be earned and I'm going to tell you how. Focus closely on my instructions. I will ask you to repeat them from memory.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Kris is rummaging through an enormous shoulder-bag and not meeting Jeff's eyes]
Kris
Why do you take the train?
Jeff
Why do I take the train?
Kris
Yeah, it's just, everyone who takes the train is either homeless or they had their license revoked or, you know.
Jeff
Do you want to see my driver's license?
Kris
No.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thief
The water before you is somehow special. When you drink it you feel revived and full of energy. It is better than anything you've ever tasted. Take a drink now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[On the train, during their second encounter]
Jeff
I called you. I can't do this every day, this makes me late for work. There are four trains after me. So you're going to have to answer if I call.
[She ignores him]
Jeff
I'm gonna call. Again.
[Cut to Jeff and Kris meeting in a café]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Amy Seimetz
Sheyn Karrut
Now Playing
New Releases
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Identification
2025, Russia, Sci-Fi
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
2023, USA, Action, Adventure, Drama
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree