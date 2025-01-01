Quasim Would you do me a favor? When I am gone, take my corpse to the tower and leave it for the birds.

Rob Cole You don't want to be buried or cremated?

Quasim We Zoroastrians leave our bodies to the vultures. They cleanse our souls of earthly remains.

Rob Cole What about resurrection?

Quasim Muslims, Jews, Christians, doubt the immortality of the soul. They want to take their bones with them, just in case.

Rob Cole So you care nothing for your body?