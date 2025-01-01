Ibn SinaBecause there is nothing to be afraid of. Death is merely a threshold we must all cross... into the silence, after the final heartbeat... drifting away with our final exhalation... into eternal peace...
Ibn SinaThis is the burden every physician must learn to bear. You can't look upon death as the enemy.
Rob ColeMay the Lord have mercy upon me! Bless me in my long and dangerous journey. Let not the waves engulf me nor sea monsters devour me. Let not bandits slit my throat, or wolves eat me alive. Let me not starve or get lost in the dark woods or cold mountains. And please let Jesus forgive me that I shall deny my faith and soil myself with sin to serve your creation and glory.
Rob ColeYou have all these virgins waiting for you. How many was it again?
Rob Cole[after surgery]My lord, to stand any chance of survival, you must rest.
Shah Ala ad DaulaThe hour of my demise is already waiting. Thanks to you, the angel of death will not find me in bed like a simpering old man, but on the battlefield like a king.
Title CardIn the Dark Ages, the art of healing developed in the Roman era has been widely forgotten in Europe. There are no doctors, no hospitals, only traveling barbers with poor knowledge. At the same time on the other side of world, medical science is prospering.
Rob ColeUp in time for class, Karim. What's wrong? Did your father realize there is more to studying than just buying books?
KarimOne cannot be up in time for class if one never went to bed.
Young BoyPhysician Cole comes to see you every evening. And if you ask, he juggles for you and tells you amazing stories. With lions, and horses with big humps on their back. And falcons that can break a man's skull with its beak.
Ibn SinaIn my dreams... I had hoped that students would still study here in a thousand years... and honor my memory. Such vanity deserves to go up in flames.
Rob Cole[looking at Ispahan on a world map]How long would it take me to get there?
Jew in CaravanOver a year. First you will have to go the south coast of England, then you cross the Channel, then you walk through France, and take a sailboat along the coast of Africa. Then you arrive in Egypt. And here... you will be killed.
Rob ColeWhy does he always take more than he gives?
KarimMy father believed feelings and emotions were beneath a true ruler. When I was a child, to drive them from my heart, he would take me to witness executions. I watched condemned men beg for their lives. I watched the swarms of flies feasting on twitching corpses. But then, over time, I became used to the sight, the smell, and the screams. In time I felt nothing. My father had succeeded in turning death into a subject of objective study.
KarimAnd now I am the Shah, ruler of all we see. The king of feeling nothing.
[first lines]
Barber[performing for a crowd]Back and forth, up and down, left to right, for more than one hundred years. But nowhere have I had the pleasure of looking out upon a crowd with prettier girls than here in your wonderful Rough Dovender. Why do I specially like it here because... I always lay me best eggs here.
Barber[starts imitating a chicken, then produces an egg]
BarberIf you don't like the looks of me, you shouldn't have fallen off your broomstick, hag.
BarberYou're talking about Jesus Christ our Savior. He ain't no bloody Jew!