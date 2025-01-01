Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Congress The Congress Movie Quotes

Robin Wright Does that make sense? Or is this just in my mind?
Robot Ultimately, everything make sense. And everything is in our mind.
Jeff We at Miramount, want to... want to scan you. All of you - your body, your face, your emotion, your laughter, your tears, your climaxing, your happiness, your depressions, your... fears, longings. We want to sample you, we want to preserve you, we want... all this, this... this thing, this thing called..."Robin Wright".
Robin Wright What will you do with this... thing ? That you call Robin Wright?
Jeff We'll do all the things that your Robin Wright wouldn't do.
Dylan Truliner Do you know what my dreams are, Robin? Robin? Can you see my dreams?
Robin Wright Four cockroaches playing poker on your lap, is that a dream?
Dylan Truliner Yes. But it's not mine.
