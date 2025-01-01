Robin WrightDoes that make sense? Or is this just in my mind?
RobotUltimately, everything make sense. And everything is in our mind.
JeffWe at Miramount, want to... want to scan you. All of you - your body, your face, your emotion, your laughter, your tears, your climaxing, your happiness, your depressions, your... fears, longings. We want to sample you, we want to preserve you, we want... all this, this... this thing, this thing called..."Robin Wright".
Robin WrightWhat will you do with this... thing ? That you call Robin Wright?
JeffWe'll do all the things that your Robin Wright wouldn't do.
Dylan TrulinerDo you know what my dreams are, Robin? Robin? Can you see my dreams?
Robin WrightFour cockroaches playing poker on your lap, is that a dream?