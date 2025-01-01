Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him Movie Quotes

The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him Movie Quotes

Julian Rigby Tragedy is a foreign country. We don't know how to talk to the natives.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Professor Lillian Friedman I'm not sure why people have kids. You know, first there's the nine months of agony, your body hurts, it's hot, it's cold, you crave pickles, and there's no words to describe whatever the fuck labor is. And then this little stranger comes out, sucking every bit of life you have left in you, and as soon as you're ready to jump out of a window, all of a sudden, he smiles.
Professor Lillian Friedman [about her lunch] Jesus Christ, this is good.
Professor Lillian Friedman And whatever you do, however you do it, however you imagine your child's life, or what kind of parent you'd be, 29 years later, he's in some shrink's office accusing you of some stupid thing that you said or did that for the life of you, you can't remember saying or doing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Conor Ludlow There's only one heart in this body. Have mercy on me?
Eleanor Rigby Shut up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eleanor Rigby How have you and mom made it this far?
Julian Rigby I'm not sure. Endurance. Everyone starts out thinking, this is forever. But then things get hard... at some point or another. And then other things don't pan out the way you thought they would. I suppose the trick is not running for the hills, even when you think it's the most rational thing to do.
Julian Rigby I don't know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eleanor Rigby I remember the train ride better than anything. We were all so gussied up. Katy and me wearing those silly matching dresses, standing on the seats, looking out at everything, pointing at this and that. Everything seemed so limitless. It was.
Julian Rigby It still is.
Eleanor Rigby How many more times do you think I'll remember that moment?
Julian Rigby What?
Eleanor Rigby It was such a good moment, but I'll probably only... remember it a couple of more times in my life, if that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Eleanor Rigby [walking down nighttime streets, then seeing Conor] Hey.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eleanor Rigby You want to do something stupid this weekend?
Katy Rigby Yeah. I'm the queen of doing something stupid.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eleanor Rigby It went that badly?
Katy Rigby I could've given him a normal kiss good night instead of jamming my tongue down his throat.
[giggling uncontrollably]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eleanor Rigby [almost having sex with a stranger] You ever have that moment where you... know you're doing something stupid, but you do it anyway?
Guy from Club Yeah, every day.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eleanor Rigby I'm okay. Is it okay to be okay?
Katy Rigby Yeah, okay okay all you want. Are you really okay?
Eleanor Rigby I can pretend.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Professor Lillian Friedman You're just taking classes just to take classes, right?
Eleanor Rigby Something like that.
Professor Lillian Friedman Well, let me save you some time. All the perpetual students, the hedge-fund wives, and your generation of too many choices, they usually go to Tim Gunn's class and listen to him talk about Project Runway. Or you could take the art history class on the advent of color photography, just for good cocktail party conversation.
Eleanor Rigby My "generation of too many choices?"
Professor Lillian Friedman Democracy has its drawbacks... Here's a double espresso, three Splendas.
Eleanor Rigby Thank you. You're... teaching classes just to teach classes, right?
Professor Lillian Friedman Something like that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Professor Lillian Friedman You okay?
Eleanor Rigby Sure.
Professor Lillian Friedman Liar.
Eleanor Rigby Sure.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Eleanor Rigby [suddenly jumps off the bridge]
Guy Walking on Bridge Hey!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie No more with the acting?
Katy Rigby No. I mean... life just... kind of put a damper on it.
Charlie Whatever happened to dreams? / I think our entire generation is going to grad school, delaying real life as long as possible. / Every single one of all these friends is getting a MBA or a JD or a JD MBA. / I lost one of my interns last month, and the magazine's lost a whole bunch...
Eleanor Rigby Shut the fuck up, Charlie.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Eleanor stops Katy from leaving by holding her arm]
Katy Rigby What?
Eleanor Rigby I was hoping you could read my mind.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eleanor Rigby You slept with someone else.
Conor Ludlow You told me to.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eleanor Rigby Why were you checking on me?
Mary Rigby I've always checked on you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Professor Lillian Friedman Hey, you okay?
Eleanor Rigby Yeah. Um...
Professor Lillian Friedman What happened?
Eleanor Rigby No, my husband... I don't know what to call him anymore.
Professor Lillian Friedman Oh, yeah! I have one of those.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eleanor Rigby We'll never get to where we were.
Conor Ludlow Where was that?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Professor Lillian Friedman He won a tenure at University of Oregon, and I got it here. He went soft, I stayed hard, that was that.
[after a monologue about raising a child]
Professor Lillian Friedman Who's that man who chased you out of my classroom the other day?
Eleanor Rigby He went soft, I stayed hard, that was that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Professor Lillian Friedman You know, there's this really cool thing called chairs.
Eleanor Rigby Yeah, I-I heard about those.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Conor Ludlow I was gonna say something good. Something that would've solved all our problems and made everything all better. But, you know what, I forgot what it was.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ukrainian Cabbie Where to?
Eleanor Rigby Just make a loop around the city.
Ukrainian Cabbie Got a destination?
Eleanor Rigby Eventually.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eleanor Rigby I got pregnant.
Professor Lillian Friedman Ah, that!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Conor Ludlow I love you.
Eleanor Rigby I know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mary Rigby I didn't realize I wouldn't be able to retrieve all the opportunities I threw away then. You're not the only one who's done stupid things to herself.
[touches Eleanor's lock of hair]
Mary Rigby My darling.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Identification
Identification
2025, Russia, Sci-Fi
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
2023, USA, Action, Adventure, Drama
Deti-shpiony
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more