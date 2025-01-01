The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him Movie Quotes
Julian RigbyTragedy is a foreign country. We don't know how to talk to the natives.
Professor Lillian FriedmanI'm not sure why people have kids. You know, first there's the nine months of agony, your body hurts, it's hot, it's cold, you crave pickles, and there's no words to describe whatever the fuck labor is. And then this little stranger comes out, sucking every bit of life you have left in you, and as soon as you're ready to jump out of a window, all of a sudden, he smiles.
Professor Lillian FriedmanAnd whatever you do, however you do it, however you imagine your child's life, or what kind of parent you'd be, 29 years later, he's in some shrink's office accusing you of some stupid thing that you said or did that for the life of you, you can't remember saying or doing.
Conor LudlowThere's only one heart in this body. Have mercy on me?
Julian RigbyI'm not sure. Endurance. Everyone starts out thinking, this is forever. But then things get hard... at some point or another. And then other things don't pan out the way you thought they would. I suppose the trick is not running for the hills, even when you think it's the most rational thing to do.
Eleanor RigbyI remember the train ride better than anything. We were all so gussied up. Katy and me wearing those silly matching dresses, standing on the seats, looking out at everything, pointing at this and that. Everything seemed so limitless. It was.
Professor Lillian FriedmanWell, let me save you some time. All the perpetual students, the hedge-fund wives, and your generation of too many choices, they usually go to Tim Gunn's class and listen to him talk about Project Runway. Or you could take the art history class on the advent of color photography, just for good cocktail party conversation.
Katy RigbyNo. I mean... life just... kind of put a damper on it.
CharlieWhatever happened to dreams? / I think our entire generation is going to grad school, delaying real life as long as possible. / Every single one of all these friends is getting a MBA or a JD or a JD MBA. / I lost one of my interns last month, and the magazine's lost a whole bunch...