Sly Stone What we would like to do is sing a song together. And you see what usually happens is you got a group of people that might sing and for some reasons that are not unknown anymore - they won't do it. Most of us need approval. Most of us need to get approval from our neighbors before we can actually let all hang down. But, what is happening here is we're going to try to do a sing along. Now, a lot of people don't like to do it. Because they feel that it might be old fashioned. But, you must dig that it is not a fashion in the first place. It is a feeling. And if it was good in the past, it's still good. We would like to sing a song called, "Higher." And if we could get everybody to join in, we'd appreciate it. Everybody do it can on.

[singing]

Sly Stone Want to take you higher!

Sly Stone Sly Stone, The Family Stone: Higher!

Sly Stone [talking] See, like that what we do. Is to say higher and throw the peace sign up it'll do you no harm. Still, again, some people feel that they shouldn't, because, there are situations where you need approval. You get in on something that could do you some good.

[singing]

Sly Stone Want to take you higher!

Woodstock Audience Woodstock Audience, Sly Stone, The Family Stone: Higher!

Sly Stone [talking] If you throw the peace sign up and say higher, you get everybody to do it. There's a whole lot of people here and a whole lot of people that might not want to do it, because, if they can some how get around it, they feel there are enough people to make up for it. On and on. Et cetera. Et cetera. We're going to try higher again and get everybody to join in we'd appreciate it. It'll give you no harm.

[singing]

Sly Stone Want to take you higher!

Woodstock Audience Woodstock Audience, Sly Stone, The Family Stone: Higher!

Sly Stone [talking] Way up on the hill, what's happening. Let's give it up.

[singing]

Sly Stone Want to take you higher!

Woodstock Audience Woodstock Audience, Sly Stone, The Family Stone: Higher!

Sly Stone Want to take you higher!

Woodstock Audience Woodstock Audience, Sly Stone, The Family Stone: Higher!

Sly Stone Want to take you higher!