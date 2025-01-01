Slavoj Zizek In Steven Spielberg's "Jaws" a shark starts to attack people on the beach. What does this attack mean? What does the shark stand for? There were different, even mutually exclusive answers to this question. On the one hand some critics claimed that obviously the shark stands for the foreign threat to ordinary Americans. The shark is a metaphor for either natural disaster, storms or immigrants threatening the United States citizens and so on. On the other hand it's interesting to know that Fidel Castro, who loves the film, once said that for him it was obvious that "Jaws" is kind of a leftist, Marxist film and that the shark is a metaphor for brutal, big capital exploiting ordinary Americans. So, which is the right answer? I claim none of them and at the same time all of them.

[0:38:50-0:40:12]