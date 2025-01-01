Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Not Fade Away
Not Fade Away Movie Quotes
Not Fade Away Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Douglas
There's people with longer hair than me.
Pat
Fags.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Evelyn
I have to write this term's paper, and I wrote about how America has given the world two inventions of enormous power. One is nuclear weapons. The other is rock and roll. It's a question I wrote. Which one is gonna win out in the end?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pat
You and me are gonna tango my friend!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Douglas
In Twilight Zone you see that in the end reality is not what it looks like.
Pat
Reality is too much what it looks like.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
John Magaro
James Gandolfini
Now Playing
New Releases
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Identification
2025, Russia, Sci-Fi
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
2023, USA, Action, Adventure, Drama
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree