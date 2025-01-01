Menu
Kinoafisha Films Not Fade Away Not Fade Away Movie Quotes

Douglas There's people with longer hair than me.
Pat Fags.
[last lines]
Evelyn I have to write this term's paper, and I wrote about how America has given the world two inventions of enormous power. One is nuclear weapons. The other is rock and roll. It's a question I wrote. Which one is gonna win out in the end?
Pat You and me are gonna tango my friend!
Douglas In Twilight Zone you see that in the end reality is not what it looks like.
Pat Reality is too much what it looks like.
