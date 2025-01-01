Lt. William BlighWe are still faced with a long, hard voyage. I mean to make good use of every hour of sailing time, and to assist me in this, I am replacing Mr. Fryer with Mr. Christian, who will now act as executive second in command, with the rank of Acting Second Lieutenant...
Lt. William BlighWell, I must say I'm no longer surprised myself now that I see the example that's being set by my first officer. Just look at yourself, man, look at the way you're dressed. Come on, you're no better than one of these natives.
Lt. William BlighWhat did you say? No? Is that what you said? Is that what you said? No? All right, you will report to the ship immediately and you will stay on the ship. There'll be no more fraternizing with the damned degenerate natives of these islands by any of my officers or any of my crew. You comprehend my meaning, sir?
Lt. William BlighHe was insubordinate, cowardly and insubordinate, he frightened the men, I did not put that fear there, he did. So he will be lashed and we will go around the Horn. Are you frightened to go around the Horn, Mr. Christian? Are you a coward too, sir?
Lt. William Bligh[in his log]I hope never to see Fletcher Christian again. Unless it is to see him hanged.
Fletcher ChristianI am in hell! Hell, sir! Why are you being so damn reasonable now? Goddamn your blood to hell with mine, sir! Goddamn your blood!
Fletcher ChristianJust shut your mouth! You shut your mouth! I will run you through and then I will kill myself after. You get him dressed now! Get him dressed!
[last lines]
Admiral HoodThis court finds that the seizure of His Majesty's Armed Vessel Bounty was an act of mutiny by Fletcher Christian and others of her crew, and that her captain Lieutenant William Bligh is, in the opinion of this court, to be exonerated of all blame on this occasion. Indeed in the matter of his command of the Bounty's open launch we commend Lieutenant Bligh for his courage and exemplary seamanship. Will you please come forward, Lieutenant?
Lt. William BlighSo, you think I'm harsh with you, hey? I've been at sea many years Fletcher, since I was 12, and in that time I've seen many men, many good men fall for island women in these waters. I've never once seen it come out well. Of course I understand the excitement and the - but think to yourself, man. Think. Could you bring a woman like that home to your friends and your family? No, of course you couldn't. They're not like us, Fletcher. You think I was harsh with you, but you needed someone to show you where your duty really lay, because you were at a loss, my friend. You may not thank me now but you will later. So, let's get the ship running properly and - get back to where we were before.
Fletcher Christian[in his log]I am committed to a desperate enterprise. I have said farewell to everything I've been accustomed to regard as indispensable. But I suppose I have found freedom.
Captain Greetham[after learning at the trial that Bligh told King Tynah that Captain Cook is still alive]You told that to this man Tynah?
Lt. William BlighDamn it all, man. I'm expected to sleep with her. She's one of King Tynah's wives. A gift from one chief to another, as it were. Now look, five minutes after I go below you must call me up on some important business, all right?
Lt. William BlighWell, I shall have to try and navigate from memory, Mr. Fryer. It will take us close to the most savage islands in these waters, the Fiji Islands, where cannibalism is perfected almost to a science, and from there, my friends, God willing, we shall proceed on to the Great Barrier Reef itself, then to New Holland, and from there across the Timor Sea to Kupang. And now it will take us at least two months, and we have provisions and water enough to last us one week. So that is the situation, gentlemen, plain and simple.
John SmithWell we'll just have to make the best of it, won't we, sir?
Lt. William BlighMake the best of it, Smith? Yes! But will you? That's what I'd ask myself. Will you make the best of it? You hear me? Are you prepared to make the best of it, all of you? Because all I can promise you, lads, is relentless pain and hardship. Now if you're prepared to make do, and make sacrifices, and furthermore are willing to swear by it, I promise you our chances of survival are fair. You hear me? You all say "Aye"?
Lt. William Bligh[shouting]I'll not have your vile ways brought aboard my ship, sir! Do you understand? Now you'll call up the swabbing party yet again! And this time you will make bloody sure that the decks are clean, or by God you will answer for it, sir! I'll not have any of your foul, filthy, gutter ways on board my ship! Do you understand? Good God, pigs in a sty have more comprehension of cleanliness than you buggers have! Now you'll get these decks clean, or by God I'll make you lick them clean with your tongue if you don't mend your ways!
Lt. William BlighWell gentlemen, between ourselves and home lies 2300 sea miles, the Endeavor Straits and the Great Barrier Reef. Now the crew is deeply demoralized and I must accept, as every captain must, the inevitable and theoretical responsibility for that. The actual and immediate responsibility, however, I place on you, my fellow officers who met this crisis with lethargy, impudence and flagrant defiance, publicly uttered. And perhaps for that I am also to blame. I counted on a strength of character which you do not possess. However, the cure for our predicament is discipline and I shall apply it with an even hand of course, but most where it is most required.
Lt. William BlighHaven't you ever seen a woman before? Keep your mind and your eyes on your work!
King TynahTake this tusk. And when you see it, you will remember my daughter and my grandchild. You will never forget Tahiti Nui. Fletcher Christian, your wife.
ChurchillThere he goes, Mr. Bligh-and-bloody-mighty. How do you fancy the Endeavour Straits, the Indian Ocean, the South Atlantic, the North Atlantic, nothing but rotten biscuits and pork? And his bloody Lordship on your back, morning, noon and night? Not me, lads. Not me.
Lt. William BlighDo you think this is a humorous occasion? You are mistaken. From now on, there is going to be discipline on this ship. We're going to have order and we're going to be like seamen. In one week's time, we will put to sea. There will be no more grog. There will be no more shore leave. You have become a rabble, all of you. And you will clean up! This ship and yourselves!