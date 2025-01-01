Captain Greetham [after learning at the trial that Bligh told King Tynah that Captain Cook is still alive] You told that to this man Tynah?

Admiral Hood A savage king.

Lt. William Bligh A king, milord, descended from many kings.

Admiral Hood As our King George is descended from many kings?

Lt. William Bligh Yes, in a way, sir.

Captain Greetham Then why did you lie to him? Why did you not tell him Captain Cook was murdered in Hawaii ten years before?

Lt. William Bligh Because they believe that Captain Cook is immortal.

Lt. William Bligh Yes, I think so, sir. They seem to regard his likeness as a sacred image.

Lt. William Bligh They also believe that every British officer is more or less related to him.

Admiral Hood So you were more or less immortal too.