Kinoafisha Films Dead Again Dead Again Movie Quotes

Dead Again Movie Quotes

Cozy Carlisle Someone's either a smoker or a nonsmoker. There's no in-between. The trick is to find out which one you are and be that.
Mike Church Yeah, well, you know, I'm - I'm trying to quit. So...
Cozy Carlisle Don't tell me you're trying to quit. People who say they are trying to quit are basically pussies who cannot commit. Find out which one you are. Be that. That's it. If you're a nonsmoker, you'll know.
Cozy Carlisle You take what you've learned from this life and use it in the next. That's karma.
Mike Church I thought karma was I do something bad in this life and I'm a termite in the next.
Cozy Carlisle Hey, if you ask me, pal, you're already a termite in this life in a shitty suit, OK?
Mike Church [Baker smokes a cigarette through the hole in his throat, and gives the pack back to Mike] Keep 'em. I just quit.
Franklyn Madson Well I, for one, am v-v-very interested to see w-w-what's going to happen next.
Cozy Carlisle Hey, thumb-dick, I was a damn good shrink. In 16 1/2 years I worked with a lot of people through a lot of shit. Okay. I slept with a patient or two. It's not like I didn't care about 'em.
Mike Church Okay.
Cozy Carlisle I loved being a doctor. I used to not charge half my patients. Then the fuckin' state comes along, they send some bitch undercover, and I'm fucked. It ain't fair, is it?
Gray Baker Aren't you afraid of dying?
Roman Strauss To die is different than what anyone supposes and luckier.
Gray Baker Is that a line from your opera?
Roman Strauss It's Walt Whitman. I can't take credit for everything, Mr. Baker.
Gray Baker You really believe that you're lucky to die?
Roman Strauss What I believe, Mr Baker, is that this is all far from over.
Roman Strauss These... are for you!
Cozy Carlisle Karmically, self-defense is quite cool.
Grace [having accidentally shot Mike] I just shot him...
Franklyn Madson Thank you!
[looks at Mike, then back at her]
Franklyn Madson Less work for Frankie!
[Grace tries to shoot Franklyn but the gun jams]
Franklyn Madson [sighs] Antiques!
Pete I've known Mike Church forever. He would never hurt her.
Franklyn Madson This is fate we're talking about, and if fate works at all, it works because people think that THIS TIME, it isn't going to happen!
Roman Strauss What I believe, Mr. Baker, is that this is all far from over.
Franklyn Madson Actually, I'm a hypnotist.
Mike Church OK, here's the water, there's the door, sorry about the stairs.
Roman Strauss It's not a bracelet, darling. It's an anklet, a very special anklet. Let's have your leg. It's really very old. The man I bought it from explained to me that when a husband gives this to his wife - they become - two halves of the same person. Nothing can - separate them. Not even death.
Margaret Strauss So we're stuck with each other.
[leaving Cozy Carlisle's freezer]
Mike Church Nice place you've got here.
[under his breath]
Mike Church Fucking fruitcake.
Mike Church Take the fucking scissors, Grace!
Mike Church Why would she want to kill me now?
Cozy Carlisle Why do women do anything?
Mike Church I'm not looking for Miss Right, I'm looking for Miss Right Now.
Mike Church I'm not Roman!
Mike Church You telling me to kill her?
Cozy Carlisle You do her before she does you.
Mike Church I thought karma was like, you learn something from one lifetime to another.
Cozy Carlisle Well, that's what you learned from this life. I mean, karmically, self-defence is quite cool.
Pete [jokingly talking about Grace who's outside the door] Oh, and you don't have to worry about forgetting her name... she's already forgotten it for you!
Mike Church [unamused] Right.
Gray Baker I could be a good friend, Margaret.
Margaret Strauss What makes you such a good friend?
Gray Baker Well, I can talk baseball to a man and pay a stupid compliment to a woman. What else is there?
Mike Church [walking Pete to the door] Well, you don't want to be late.
Pete For what?
Mike Church For whatever.
Pete Oh, right. She's living here?
Mike Church You'll let me know when you find Baker.
Pete Need something? I got one in my wallet.
Mike Church You got people chasing after you in every life. Right? The sooner we find out who you are, the better.
Starlet You in the business?
Roman Strauss The business?
Starlet Yeah, you know: pictures, movies.
Roman Strauss No. I'm a composer.
Starlet Oh, well, in that case, you're not anybody.
[walks away]
Grace This is exactly what happened with Roman and Margaret.
Mike Church I'm not Roman.
Margaret Strauss I don't care about Gray Baker! You can be so stupid sometimes. What happened - to the man who said that nothing could separate us, that we're two halves of the same person?
Roman Strauss He became - a nobody.
Margaret Strauss Is it really good to smoke so much?
Gray Baker No. That's why I started rolling my own. Figured it will slow me down.
Margaret Strauss Has it?
Gray Baker No. I just roll them faster.
Roman Strauss I'm curious, Mr. Baker, what you were just doing with my wife's leg?
Margaret Strauss He was looking at the anklet! The anklet that you specifically asked me to wear tonight so that everybody could see how rich we are - or were.
Roman Strauss Is that what you told him? That we're broke?
Margaret Strauss I didn't tell him anything.
Roman Strauss No! You just lifted up your dress!
Cozy Carlisle This gender switching shit happens all the time. You can be Bob in one life, and then Betty in the next. You can be husband in one life and then the wife in the next.
Grace I'm afraid of you, Mike.
Mike Church Well, you're afraid of a dead man.
[last lines]
Mike Church It's okay. It's okay. The door just closed.
Margaret Strauss [at her wedding reception, at home, to her housekeeper] Inga, I was just upstairs.
Inga Yes?
Margaret Strauss Well, it's just that I thought - I mean, we had talked about you and Frankie moving into the guest room downstairs.
Inga Roman never said anything to me.
Margaret Strauss Well, what Mr. Strauss said or didn't say is irrelevant. You and I have already discussed this. Now, tonight, of all nights, I'd appreciate it if you weren't sleeping in the next room.
Inga Yes, Mrs. Strauss.
Mike Church This is a claddagh ring. Irish wedding band. If you wear it with the crown up, it means you're taken. Crown down means you're not. How were you wearing it?
Cozy Carlisle Myron was impotent. Imagine that - a man lays pipe for a living and can't get it up at home.
Mike Church Yeah, well, Myron must've had a helluva hard-on when he made out his will.
Cozy Carlisle Jesus, 11,000. That's a lot of grateful.
Mike Church Cozy Carlisle?
Cozy Carlisle Fuck you. I'm on a break.
Mike Church Mr. Carlisle, I've been retained by the law firm of Opperman-Crowe to find you and tell you that Myron Spargo died last month.
Cozy Carlisle Who the fuck's Myron Spargo?
Mike Church He was a patient of yours.
Cozy Carlisle I had a lot of patients. Now beat it!
Mike Church Yeah, well, this one left you $11,000.
Cozy Carlisle [mood changes] Myron! Myron!
Pete [developing a photo of Grace in a darkroom] Smile, sweetheart. That's a girl! Ooh! Ooh! Ohh, you're really just going to dump her off at County? Why don't you take her home?
Mike Church She's not a stray dog, Pete.
Margaret You're writing an opera about a monster?
Mike Church Okey-dokey. I think I've heard enough.
Franklyn Madson Mr. Church, I really must insist that you refrain from talking during the session.
Mike Church The lady just told us she met a guy named Roman in 1948. I say the session's over.
Franklyn Madson On occasion, Mr. Church, hypnosis can take us back to our past lives as well as our past.
Mike Church You expect me just to run with that?
Franklyn Madson Let me remind you, yesterday this lady wasn't even speaking.
Grace [under hypnosis] Rachmaninoff was on the program that night.
Roman Strauss Not much of a life line, I'm afraid. But wait. I do see - Love. Passionate, everlasting love.
Margaret Does this work on a lot of women?
Roman Strauss I'll let you know.
Pete Same thing happened to me once. Two years ago. This mailman in Lawndale freaked out, chopped up his entire family with a hedge trimmer.
Franklyn Madson You were inside President Roosevelt's office?
Mrs. Tupper [under hypnosis, in a child-like voice] Yes. Lots of times. My mommy was his cook. Yeah, we were like family. I used to sit on Uncle Teddy's lap.
[giggles]
Mrs. Tupper I liked that!
Franklyn Madson I'm sure Uncle Teddy did, too.
Margaret Strauss Well, I'm not going into hiding, Mr. Baker. I'm just getting married.
Margaret Strauss So, any new tidbits from the press?
Gray Baker Zero. To tell you the truth, I miss the war.
Margaret Strauss Well, what an odd thing to say.
Gray Baker Doesn't seem to be much news anymore - all this back-to-normal stuff. The world's getting boring again.
Grace They seemed so in love.
Mike Church Well, those are usually the people that kill each other.
Franklyn Madson Oh, you really have found your tongue, my dear. Wonderful!
Cozy Carlisle Thanks to fate - the only cosmic force with a tragic sense of humor - you burn somebody in one life, they get a chance to burn you back in this one. It's the karmic credit plan: buy now, pay forever.
Gray Baker Why are you helping me?
Cozy Carlisle I don't know. You smell good.
Cozy Carlisle Is there anything you need right now?
Gray Baker You mean besides my memory?
Cozy Carlisle You know, I can't get used to the sound of your voice. You know, it's like one day you wake up and your cat talks to you.
Grace Why is it that I can recognize certain smells, that I know my right hand from my left, but I can't remember what my favorite color is or my favorite flower or - what kind of wine I like.
Mike Church Maybe you're lucky.
Grace Lucky? How so?
Mike Church You know, I was just thinking there must be a certain freedom that goes with living only in the present tense. At least you don't have to spend every day trying to forget your past.
Mike Church If it makes you feel any better, I can read tea bags.
Grace You're going to tell me my future?
Mike Church No. I'm going to tell you your past.
