Cozy CarlisleSomeone's either a smoker or a nonsmoker. There's no in-between. The trick is to find out which one you are and be that.
Mike ChurchYeah, well, you know, I'm - I'm trying to quit. So...
Cozy CarlisleDon't tell me you're trying to quit. People who say they are trying to quit are basically pussies who cannot commit. Find out which one you are. Be that. That's it. If you're a nonsmoker, you'll know.
Cozy CarlisleYou take what you've learned from this life and use it in the next. That's karma.
Mike ChurchI thought karma was I do something bad in this life and I'm a termite in the next.
Cozy CarlisleHey, if you ask me, pal, you're already a termite in this life in a shitty suit, OK?
Mike Church[Baker smokes a cigarette through the hole in his throat, and gives the pack back to Mike]Keep 'em. I just quit.
Franklyn MadsonWell I, for one, am v-v-very interested to see w-w-what's going to happen next.
Cozy CarlisleHey, thumb-dick, I was a damn good shrink. In 16 1/2 years I worked with a lot of people through a lot of shit. Okay. I slept with a patient or two. It's not like I didn't care about 'em.
Mike ChurchOK, here's the water, there's the door, sorry about the stairs.
Roman StraussIt's not a bracelet, darling. It's an anklet, a very special anklet. Let's have your leg. It's really very old. The man I bought it from explained to me that when a husband gives this to his wife - they become - two halves of the same person. Nothing can - separate them. Not even death.
Cozy CarlisleThanks to fate - the only cosmic force with a tragic sense of humor - you burn somebody in one life, they get a chance to burn you back in this one. It's the karmic credit plan: buy now, pay forever.