Duchess D'AntanWell, he should be bled. We have an excellent physician. He's developed a very special variety of leeches - quite painless, and they leave very little mark.
Franz LisztBetter yet, send in George to Monsieur Chopin: she leaves no mark at all.
[Alfred's satirical play begins]
Franz LisztGood evening. I am God. In the time that I am relating, I have grown disappointed in my master creation, the human race. I endowed them with everything: the riches of the land, and of the sea, and of the air... and enough intelligence to worship me.
Franz Liszt[as God]This is my servant Noah, and his wife Noëtte, and their children. Into their hands do I place the future of mankind.
George Sand[as Noëtte]Oh, this heat! Will it never rain? Here sits my stupid husband; I don't know what God sees in him. Oh, who can express the despair of youth married to age? My husband is 600 years old, while I am but 150!
George SandChopin... it's an act of love! It's the divine mystery itself!
Frederic ChopinYou must think I'm inexperienced, but I assure you, I was baptized... in the brothels of Paris, when I first arrived. But, um... I'm so ill... and I have been for such a long time, and my body is such a great disappointment to me, that I've already said goodbye to it, I'm... not really *in it* any more, I'm just... happier floating about in music. And if I should come back... inside this miserable collection of bones, then I... am afraid that it would probably collapse altogether. Forgive me. I'm ashamed.
George SandNo, no. Forgive me. I'm a fraud, you know. "Divine mystery"? I never experienced that with anyone! Always had disastrous relationships. And I never manage to stay in love.
George SandI don't know. I want too much... I think. Except when I hear you play... and when I'm around you. Look... I simply want to be with you. The rest doesn't matter. Really. Do you think we could just be together, like this?
Felicien MallefilleHe'd better work on his epitaph because I'm going to kill him!
Marie D'AgoultYou won't get him with a dress; on the contrary, my dear. I know the man. He is not a man; he is a woman. He is all emotion and refinement. He has very few defenses. You must win him as a man wins a woman; if anyone can do it, you can, George.
Franz Liszt[as God]Hurry, Noah, to the Ark, and fill it with two each of the creatures of land, sea, and air.
George Sand[as Noëtte]Lord, we have no need for animals - art alone will save the world. Let's see, we'll need two of everything: two poets, two painters, two musicians...
Franz Liszt[as God]Impossible, they will not come. Your conversation is not witty and you have no ideals.
George Sand[as Noëtte]Ha ha, true, but we shall also give them free food and lodging for forty days and forty nights. Now, we shall also need two playwrights, two composers, two makers of velvet flowers...
Marie D'AgoultHe hasn't fallen in love with her, he has succumbed to her. Poor man was simply standing there - nobody warned him - and he was crushed under her wheels!
Alfred De MussetDid you read her latest novel? It's not even literature - it's drainage. The only good books she ever wrote were when she was with me: every morning, while she was sleeping, I'd cross out half her adjectives.
George Sand[to Chopin]You don't want me, and it's become complicated, like everything between two people. It seems to me a pity, because it could have been so simple.
Duke D'Antan[regarding his wife]I wouldn't let her move to Paris so she's trying to bring Paris here. Well, it's her money. And I love her for it.