Alfred De Musset [taking a section of manuscript] Her memoirs? Am I in it?

Editor No! It's, it's about her childhood. I expect you come in later, after she chews up her husband, and about a hundred other fellows.

Alfred De Musset It's true, she's a cannibal. She would drink the blood of her children from the skull of her lover, and not feel so much as a stomach-ache.