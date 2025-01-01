[walks away from picinic table where he has been sitting alone]
OwenHey, hey! Whoa, whoa. I'm just kidding. Wow! That wasn't even my best stuff. Are you for real? Listen, I can tell you're in complete awe of our picnic table. It is one-of-a-kind, except for the 200 other ones here that are exactly like it. There is more to the park to be seen.
OwenOh, the park? Um, I've always been there. Ever since I was a small Cambodian child. Of course, that was after 'Nam. I was in the shit. Then I joined the circus to become a clown fighter. I know about 46 ways to kill a clown. I hate clowns. I'm kidding except for the part where I really do hate them.
OwenSeriously, when's the last time you bought jeans?
Owen'Cause I know, okay? Don't worry about how I know. My dad was the same way. That's why I don't like patterns and rules. And that's why you can't buy into that shit. You gotta go your own way. And you, my friend, are going your own way.
TrentSince I've been dating your mom, I don't see you putting yourself out there, bud. Meeting kids your own age. And from what your mom tells me, you just seem content to hang around her apartment. Is that a fair assessment? You're just happy not do anything? 'Cause... damn, to me that is a three.
Steph[removing shirt to reveal bikini top; Duncan happens to look in her direction]Ew! What are you staring at, perv?
OwenDuncan, we've got to start having faster conversations. Throw your bike in the back.
[Duncan starts moving pink-colored girl's bike into back of car]
OwenI'd help you out, but I got my hands on the wheel. Giving you a ride, I think that's enough. Where did you get that? The princess collection? Hey, easy, easy! The car's just the right amount of shitty.
Duncan[referring to Pam's uncharacteristic behavior earlier]My mom doesn't smoke pot.
DuncanYeah. That's the power of this place. It's like spring break for adults.
OwenI'm sorry. I'm developmentally challenged. Like bad. Nightmarey, special episode bad. I'm sorry.
CaitlinIt's alright. I was... I was a little frustrated. I mean, I just planned on being here for one summer, you know. And then, next thing you know it's three years. It had a lot to do with you. So... I just don't want to look back and regret that it should have only been one summer.
KipI'm the one who's NOT grinding on you right now.
Peter[referring to eye patch]My mom makes me wear it. She says my eye confuses people.
[Duncan talks with Susanna. Owen and Roddy see him, and are impressed. Owen talkes via the PA system]
OwenPlease report to the Administrative Offices International. Duncan, please report to the Administrative Offices International. I have to announce it over the PA as my voice won't carry that far. My throat suffered major damage during an intense make-out session with Lewis' mom. She has a forked tongue and a touch of the herpes.
Lewis[annoyed]I don't have a mom. I have two dads. In your face.
Owen[talks on the PA system]Return to your lady friend. Duncan, please return to your lady friend. Please let her know that this conversation was entirely about her. In other news, this is very awkward for you.
OwenBuilt in the summer of '83, it's the last bastion of everything that time period stood for. In fact, it was decreed by its creator that this place shall never age. On his deathbed, he said: "I don't want this place re-painted or updated. I don't even want it brought up to code! And the minute someone tries, it needs to be destroyed." We actually have a nuclear bomb for just such an occasion. Bought it off the Russians.
SusannaWhen I was younger, my dad used to bring me down here to do this all the time. He'd fill my head with all these useless facts about ghost crabs. Like, did you know they're omnivorous? Basically, they eat both animals and vegetables. My mom jokes, "Leave it up to your dad to be interested in a creature that goes both ways."
Lewis[unwrapping farewell gift to reveal a large pool leaf-skimmer, then in sarcastic tone]Oh oh... Owen, you shouldn't have.
Owen[sardonically]Yeah, I went to three different places in the water park to find that. You can use it to catch thunderclouds.