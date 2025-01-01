[Duncan talks with Susanna. Owen and Roddy see him, and are impressed. Owen talkes via the PA system]

Owen Please report to the Administrative Offices International. Duncan, please report to the Administrative Offices International. I have to announce it over the PA as my voice won't carry that far. My throat suffered major damage during an intense make-out session with Lewis' mom. She has a forked tongue and a touch of the herpes.

Lewis [annoyed] I don't have a mom. I have two dads. In your face.

Duncan [to Susanna] Hold on a second.

[Susanna nods. Duncan approaches Owen and Roddy]

Owen Please. Hurry up. This is pressing, pressing. Urgent. I can't tell you how pressing. You can't fathom how pressing. How's it going? What's up? Did you need something?

Owen Who's that, big guy?

Duncan Just a girl.

[Owen and Roddy chuckle]

Roddy You stallion, you!

Duncan I don't know. She's older than me.

[Owen and Roddy are even more impressed]

Roddy So... what are you doing over here talking to us and not over there, sealing the deal with that cougar?

Duncan [smiles] Well, maybe, Roddy, if you guys hadn't called me over here...

[Duncan returns to Susanna]