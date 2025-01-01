Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Way Way Back The Way Way Back Movie Quotes

Owen You disappoint me, kid. You're late. You planning on making a habit of this?
Duncan What?
Owen You're fired!
Duncan But I just...
Owen [sticks out his hand] You make a valid point. Welcome back. With benefits.
Duncan Don't die wondering, man.
Owen [in mock seriousness] I'm afraid I'm gonna have to ask you to leave.
Duncan What?
Owen Yeah, you're going to have to take off. I'm getting complaints. You're having way too much fun. It's making everyone uncomfortable.
Duncan Okay.
[walks away from picinic table where he has been sitting alone]
Owen Hey, hey! Whoa, whoa. I'm just kidding. Wow! That wasn't even my best stuff. Are you for real? Listen, I can tell you're in complete awe of our picnic table. It is one-of-a-kind, except for the 200 other ones here that are exactly like it. There is more to the park to be seen.
Duncan How long have you been working there?
Owen Oh, the park? Um, I've always been there. Ever since I was a small Cambodian child. Of course, that was after 'Nam. I was in the shit. Then I joined the circus to become a clown fighter. I know about 46 ways to kill a clown. I hate clowns. I'm kidding except for the part where I really do hate them.
Owen Seriously, when's the last time you bought jeans?
Duncan My mom buys my jeans.
Owen Good. Always take things literally. How's that working out for you? Does that get you laid?
Susanna So. You're a big fan of REO Speedwagon?
Duncan What?
Susanna Can't Fight This Feeling?
Duncan Oh, no. My mom must have put that on there.
Susanna Oh. And you just got to it and thought "what the hell?" I'm going to sing the shit out of it anyway.
Duncan I wish I could stay here forever.
Owen You're going to love the winters. They're pretty spectacular. Painting houses until it gets too cold, bar backing at some dive, talking to inanimate objects.
Duncan I'm serious.
Owen Yeah, so am I. There's a whole world out there for you, Duncan. Don't settle. Not yet.
Duncan This is the only place I'm happy.
Owen What's going on?
Duncan I hate him.
Owen Who?
Duncan Trent. My mom's boyfriend. He said I was a three. He asked me what I thought I was on, a scale from one to ten. He called me a three. Who says that to somebody?
Owen Someone who doesn't know you.
Duncan I didn't want to have to answer! I shouldn't have to answer!
Owen Listen to me. That's about him, man. That's all about him. It's got nothing to do with you.
Duncan [vehemently] Yeah? How do you know?
Owen 'Cause I know, okay? Don't worry about how I know. My dad was the same way. That's why I don't like patterns and rules. And that's why you can't buy into that shit. You gotta go your own way. And you, my friend, are going your own way.
Duncan How's the battle going?
Peter [Playing with Star Wars action figures] Luke and Leia are hooking up.
Duncan You know they're brother and sister, right?
Peter Yeah.
Duncan Cool.
Owen [uncharacteristically lost for words] Well... faster conversations.
Duncan [hugs Owen] Thank you. For everything.
Pam Where were you Duncan?
Duncan Nowhere.
Pam That's a long time to be nowhere?
Duncan Well that's where I was!
Owen Hi. I'm Owen, a good friend of "the three."
Caitlin Also, I need you to reorder more mats.
Owen Did it.
Caitlin Finish the work schedule for next week.
Owen Did it.
Caitlin Change all the filters.
Owen Done.
Caitlin You know I'm going to check all that stuff, right?
Owen Then in that case, I didn't do any of that.
Caitlin So I'm doing it.
Owen It's called delegation. I read about it in a book about it.
Trent [in overbearing tone] What... what don't you know? How you see yourself? You don't have any opinion?
[no response from Duncan]
Trent I'm just asking. Pick any number, scale of one to ten. Just shout it out. Just say a number.
Duncan [reluctantly] A six.
Trent A what?
Duncan A six!
Trent I think you're a three. You know why I think you're a three? You know what would make me say that?
Duncan [morosely] No.
Trent You don't know? You have no idea?
Duncan No.
Trent You've got to speak up, buddy.
Duncan No!
Trent Since I've been dating your mom, I don't see you putting yourself out there, bud. Meeting kids your own age. And from what your mom tells me, you just seem content to hang around her apartment. Is that a fair assessment? You're just happy not do anything? 'Cause... damn, to me that is a three.
Steph [removing shirt to reveal bikini top; Duncan happens to look in her direction] Ew! What are you staring at, perv?
Owen Throw your bike in the back.
Duncan [politely] No. You don't have to.
Owen [chuckling] Come on.
Duncan Yeah?
Owen Yeah.
Duncan [hesitating] No, it's too much trouble.
Owen Duncan, we've got to start having faster conversations. Throw your bike in the back.
[Duncan starts moving pink-colored girl's bike into back of car]
Owen I'd help you out, but I got my hands on the wheel. Giving you a ride, I think that's enough. Where did you get that? The princess collection? Hey, easy, easy! The car's just the right amount of shitty.
Duncan [referring to Pam's uncharacteristic behavior earlier] My mom doesn't smoke pot.
Duncan Yeah. That's the power of this place. It's like spring break for adults.
Betty Oh, Steph, don't you look cute.
[smacking her bottom]
Betty That's exactly the kind of suit that got me pregnant the first time.
Steph That's what I'm hoping for.
Trent Hey.
Owen I'm sorry. I'm developmentally challenged. Like bad. Nightmarey, special episode bad. I'm sorry.
Caitlin It's alright. I was... I was a little frustrated. I mean, I just planned on being here for one summer, you know. And then, next thing you know it's three years. It had a lot to do with you. So... I just don't want to look back and regret that it should have only been one summer.
Kip I'm the one who's NOT grinding on you right now.
Peter [referring to eye patch] My mom makes me wear it. She says my eye confuses people.
Owen Well now you gotta show me.
[Peter removes eye patch to reveal askew lazy eye]
Owen Hah, haw! Look at that thing! She wants you to hide that? Is she insane? I'd kill to have that eye.
Peter [smiling] You're full of shit.
Owen Seriously, you know how many bits I could do with that? Daring people to look me straight in the eye? Ahhh...
[making a funny face]
Owen That thing is awesome.
[Steph watches Susanna kisses Duncan. Duncan finds a chance to pay Steph back for calling him perv]
Duncan What are YOU staring at, perv?
Betty So how was your winter? Because our year was a challenge. My niece was raped in October.
Pam Oh, my God!
Betty I know. Not even food courts are safe.
Steph Enjoy therapy!
[Duncan talks with Susanna. Owen and Roddy see him, and are impressed. Owen talkes via the PA system]
Owen Please report to the Administrative Offices International. Duncan, please report to the Administrative Offices International. I have to announce it over the PA as my voice won't carry that far. My throat suffered major damage during an intense make-out session with Lewis' mom. She has a forked tongue and a touch of the herpes.
Lewis [annoyed] I don't have a mom. I have two dads. In your face.
Owen Hurry, hurry.
Duncan [to Susanna] Hold on a second.
[Susanna nods. Duncan approaches Owen and Roddy]
Owen Please. Hurry up. This is pressing, pressing. Urgent. I can't tell you how pressing. You can't fathom how pressing. How's it going? What's up? Did you need something?
Duncan No.
Owen Who's that, big guy?
Duncan Just a girl.
[Owen and Roddy chuckle]
Roddy You stallion, you!
Duncan I don't know. She's older than me.
[Owen and Roddy are even more impressed]
Roddy So... what are you doing over here talking to us and not over there, sealing the deal with that cougar?
Duncan [smiles] Well, maybe, Roddy, if you guys hadn't called me over here...
Owen Owen, Roddy: [chuckle] Oooo!
[Duncan returns to Susanna]
Owen [talks on the PA system] Return to your lady friend. Duncan, please return to your lady friend. Please let her know that this conversation was entirely about her. In other news, this is very awkward for you.
Owen Built in the summer of '83, it's the last bastion of everything that time period stood for. In fact, it was decreed by its creator that this place shall never age. On his deathbed, he said: "I don't want this place re-painted or updated. I don't even want it brought up to code! And the minute someone tries, it needs to be destroyed." We actually have a nuclear bomb for just such an occasion. Bought it off the Russians.
Susanna When I was younger, my dad used to bring me down here to do this all the time. He'd fill my head with all these useless facts about ghost crabs. Like, did you know they're omnivorous? Basically, they eat both animals and vegetables. My mom jokes, "Leave it up to your dad to be interested in a creature that goes both ways."
Lewis [unwrapping farewell gift to reveal a large pool leaf-skimmer, then in sarcastic tone] Oh oh... Owen, you shouldn't have.
Owen [sardonically] Yeah, I went to three different places in the water park to find that. You can use it to catch thunderclouds.
Sunbathing Girl I don't get her face.
Laura Yeah, it's like she fell on it.
Caitlin [angrily] What are you doing?
Owen [laughing] What did I do? Having fun. It's all good. Nobody got hurt.
Caitlin It's not all good! You can't do that. That is the reason that places like this get shut down.
Owen [to teenager Malcolm] Is it me, or is she very sexy right now?
Malcolm She's certainly got my attention.
Owen Right... you're an impressive man. I want to be you when I grow up.
Caitlin I'm so tired of this guy. Aren't you tired? Aren't you sick of yourself? I'm sick of it! I'm sick of who I am around you. I'm sick of having to be this person. I'm not this person.
Owen Come on, I'm just messing around.
Caitlin No! That's why...
[referring to their relationship]
Caitlin that's why this doesn't happen. This is just a job now. I wish this wasn't just a job.
Betty So, do you think you will? Pam?
Pam Do I think I will what?
Betty Talk to the Keegans.
Pam Oh, I don't know. I don't even know them.
Betty Do if you want to, but just know that I'm mad at them. I don't even want to get into why.
[turns to go, but immediately changes mind]
Betty They called me a See-You-Next-Tuesday. To my face.
Betty Oh, and Bob, that's my ex-husband. Finally came out of the closet. Not a shock. Let's just say that, in bed, his favorite view was the back of my head.
Betty Duncan, I thought you and Peter should hang out this summer. Lord knows he brought enough of those Star Wars dolls.
Peter They're action figures! And they're classics!
Betty [exasperatedly] Please.
Peter They lose value if I take them out of the box. But we can still have awesome battles with them.
Betty [to Duncan] He needs human contact. He's having far too many conversations with those dolls.
Susanna I'd avoid the clams if I were you. They're one of the many casualties of my father's absence.
Duncan Oh.
[then puts a single clam on his plate]
Duncan Just because your mom will see my plate.
Susanna Well, it's your funeral.
Joan Carry a laser down the road that I must travel!
Kip Why would it be 'carry a laser'?
Joan Because it's a song about outer space.
