Reasonable Doubt Movie Quotes

Reasonable Doubt Movie Quotes

Mitch Brockden Maybe he'll turn himself in.
Clinton Davis Would you?
Clinton Davis Well, it looks like you just fucked up our reasonable doubt here, Mitch.
Rachel Brockden What is it? Is there something you're not telling me?
Mitch Brockden Yes.
Rachel Brockden What. Can you just... tell me.
Mitch Brockden I love you.
Mitch Brockden I'm not that kid anymore. Riverdale, It's... It was another life.
Jimmy Logan Well, lucky you. I only got the one.
Clinton Davis So what happens now to the hit and run driver?
[first lines]
Nanny Where's Emma?
[running into woods]
Nanny Emma! Emma! Emma, where are you, honey?
