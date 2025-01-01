Menu
Mitch Brockden
Maybe he'll turn himself in.
Clinton Davis
Would you?
Clinton Davis
Well, it looks like you just fucked up our reasonable doubt here, Mitch.
Rachel Brockden
What is it? Is there something you're not telling me?
Mitch Brockden
Yes.
Rachel Brockden
What. Can you just... tell me.
Mitch Brockden
I love you.
Mitch Brockden
I'm not that kid anymore. Riverdale, It's... It was another life.
Jimmy Logan
Well, lucky you. I only got the one.
Clinton Davis
So what happens now to the hit and run driver?
[first lines]
Nanny
Where's Emma?
[running into woods]
Nanny
Emma! Emma! Emma, where are you, honey?
