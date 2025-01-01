Menu
Mr. Peabody & Sherman Movie Quotes

Mr. Peabody & Sherman Movie Quotes

George Washington I hereby award Mr. Peabody a Presidential pardon.
Abraham Lincoln Me too!
Bill Clinton I've done worse.
Sherman I love you, Mr. Peabody.
Mr. Peabody [after momentarily searching the right answer for him] for I have a deep regard for you as well, Sherman.
[later on]
Mr. Peabody I... I love you, Sherman.
Sherman [With a warm understanding smile] I have a deep regard for you as well, Mr. Peabody.
Penny Peterson I'm not Penny anymore. Now, I'm Princess Hatsheput, precious flower of the Nile.
Mr. Peabody "Precious," perhaps, but if you think we're going to leave you here, you are most definitely in "de-Nile."
Sherman [laughs] I don't get it.
Mr. Peabody Why can't children be so simple?
Leonardo da Vinci Because children are not machines, Peabody. Believe me, I tried to build one. Oh! It was creepy.
Judge Mr. Peabody, you are a Nobel Prize-winning scientist. An advisor to heads of state. A captain of industry. Why would you want to adopt a boy?
Mr. Peabody Because, your honor, when I found Sherman, it reminded me of how I started out in life. And now, I want to give him the one thing I always wanted. A home.
Judge And you're sure you're capable of meeting *all* the challenges of raising a human boy?
Mr. Peabody With all due respect, how hard could it be?
[from trailer]
Judge If a boy can adopt a dog, I see no reason why a dog cannot adopt a boy.
Agamemnon Odysseus, what news do you bring?
Odysseus Someone left this for us.
Agamemnon A present. Nice. It looks just like *our* horse.
Odysseus Should I bring it inside?
Agamemnon It'd be rude not to.
[Odysseus lays down the horse and Peabody pops out]
Agamemnon [laughs] I did *not* see that coming!
[last lines]
Mr. Peabody No doubt about it. Every dog should have a boy.
Sherman Now, can we have some cake?
Marie Antoinette Mais, oui.
Sherman Oh, yeah, sorry. heh. "May we" have some cake?
Marie Antoinette Mais, oui!
Sherman Maybe she can't hear me through the hair.
[King Tut arrives]
Sherman Who's that, Mr. Peabody?
Mr. Peabody That, Sherman, is the living image of Amun, son of Akhenaten, lord of the 18th Dynasty of the New Kingdom, King Tutankhamun. Otherwise know as King Tut.
Penny Peterson My boyfriend.
Sherman King Tut is your boyfriend?
Penny Peterson Mm-hmm.
[people start coming to the present]
Leonardo da Vinci [lands on the WABAC] Hey, Peabody!
Sherman Looks like the past is coming to us.
[Leonardo falls off]
Robespierre [lands on the WABAC] Oof! I will get you, dog! And your little boy, too!
[falls off]
King Tut [lands on the WABAC] Penny! My bride!
[Sherman uses windshield wipers to chuck Tut away; Penny looks lovingly at Sherman, while Mr. Peabody glares at him]
Sherman What?
Sherman [as Peabody is being dragged into a wagon] Wait! Give him another chance!
Ms. Grunion He's through with chances. Now, he has to pay for his mistakes.
Sherman But I'm the one who made all the mistakes. I'm the one who used the WABAC without permission. The only mistake Mr. Peabody ever made... was me.
Mr. Peabody [almost heartbroken] Sherman.
Ms. Grunion You're absolutely right, Sherman. What kind of a father could this dog ever be to a boy?
Sherman Maybe you're right, Ms. Grunion. But there's one thing you haven't considered.
Ms. Grunion What's that?
Sherman [proudly] I'm a dog, too! If being a dog means you're like Mr. Peabody, who never turns his back on you, and who's always there to pick you up when you fall, and loves you no matter how many times you mess up... if that's what it means to be a dog... then, yeah, I'm a dog, too!
[Penny, her parents, and the historical people join Sherman's pledge, which deeply touches Peabody]
Mr. Peabody Sherman, sit!
Sherman You can't talk to me like that. I'm not a dog.
Mr. Peabody What did you say?
Sherman I said, I'm not a dog!
Mr. Peabody You're right, Sherman, you're not. You're just a very bad boy!
Penny Peterson I'm gonna have a big, fat, Egyptian wedding.
Mr. Peabody Spoiler alert, King Tut dies young. Are you sure you've thought this through?
Penny Peterson Oh, trust me, I've thought it through. I'm getting everything.
Agamemnon FYI, a lot of heroes have father issues. My old man is a minotaur. Half man, half bull, all judgement. Ajax, here, strongest guy in the world, but his father never accepted that his real dream was to sing.
Ajax [in falsetto] I wanted to be in the Greek Chorus.
Agamemnon Uh, yeah, and don't even get me started about Oedipus. Let's just say you do *not* want to be at his house over the holidays. It's awkward.
Paul Peterson So, he's literally a dog.
Patty Peterson Paul!
Mr. Peabody No, that's all right. Although, I prefer the term "literate dog."
Penny Peterson Um, hold up a second. Can you walk me through that, somebody?
King Tut What he means, Penny, is that when I die they'll kill you too. And then they'll rip out your organs, stuff them in canopic jars, and then mummify whatever's left.
Penny Peterson Okay, I'm seeing this now. Thank you. I'm going to go with them.
Mr. Peabody I received my degree at Harvard. Vale-dog-torian, of course.
[Mr. Peabody holds a baby Sherman in his hands]
Sherman Da-da!
Mr. Peabody No, Sherman, not Da-da. You shall call me Mr. Peabody. Or, in less formal moments, simply Peabody.
Sherman Mepa Pea-baba?
Mr. Peabody That's right, Mr. Pea-baba.
Police Officer Drop the saber and step away from the futuristic orb!
Robespierre I take orders from no man! Liberte, Fraternite, Egalite!
[gets tasered]
Robespierre [twitching] Oooh-la-la!
Taxi Driver Hey, Einstein, it's a red light.
Albert Einstein Hey, I'm walking here!
Sherman Oh, this water tastes terrible.
Mr. Peabody Interestingly, that's not water.
Sherman The only mistake Mr. Peabody ever made... was me.
Agamemnon What sort of creature are you?
Ms. Grunion The name's Grunion!
Agamemnon I'm in love!
Agamemnon Don't tase me, bro!
[Mr. Peabody & Sherman come across the booby trap in the Sphinx]
Mr. Peabody Careful, Sherman... It's a booby trap.
[Sherman laughs]
Mr. Peabody What's so funny?
Sherman You said "booby"!
[Peabody shakes his head in disgust]
Mr. Peabody [after Sherman travels to a timeline in which he still exists] Sherman, I've got to get you out of here before you touch yourself.
Sherman Gimme a break! It's not like I want to hold her hand, or go to the park, or watch her while she's brushing her hair... or anything.
Mr. Peabody [from the first timeline] You know what they say... "If at first you don't succeed, Troy, Troy again."
Mr. Peabody [from the second timeline] This is no time for puns! Even good ones.
Mona Lisa Leonardo, tell'a me one thing I have'a to smile about.
Leonardo da Vinci The sunshine, the pasta. All of the thing that make Italy such a popular tourist destination!
Mona Lisa But, I'a have not'a seen any of them, Leonardo! Because I am sitting here all'a day on my abbondanza!
Sherman I don't think that means "chair" in Italian.
Penny Peterson Ugh! Jeez Louise, what is that smell?
Agamemnon [sniffing his armpit] Oh! Ooh. That is the smell of victory.
[from trailer]
Mr. Peabody You used time-travel improperly... we must rewrite history in order to save the universe!
Leonardo da Vinci [watches Sherman and Penny going off to play] He's growing up, Peabody. Like a baby bird leaving the nest. Isn't it wonderful?
[Mr. Peabody watches sadly]
[from trailer]
Mr. Peabody It seems we've ripped a hole in the space-time continuum...
Sherman Looks like the past is coming to us!
Mr. Peabody Sherman, don't you remember why I told you to stay close to me during the French Revolution?
Sherman Because after the French Revolution, it was gonna rain?
Mr. Peabody Close. I said "After the French Revolution comes... the Reign of Terror!"
George Washington We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men, and some dogs, are created equal.
Mr. Peabody So, what did you learn today, Sherman?
Sherman That the French Revolution was crazy.
Mr. Peabody How so?
Sherman All those guys getting their heads chopped off, and nobody standing up and saying it wasn't right.
Mr. Peabody And think, Marie Antoinette could have avoided the whole revolution if she'd simply issued an edict to distribute bread amongst the poor. But then, she couldn't have had her desert.
Sherman Why not, Mr. Peabody?
Mr. Peabody Because, Sherman, you can't have your cake and edict, too.
Sherman [laughs] I don't get it.
[first lines]
Mr. Peabody Our story begins high over New York City, in the luxurious penthouse apartment of perhaps the most unlikely genius the world has ever known.
[Camera pans to Peabody in an upside-down position]
Mr. Peabody Oh. Sorry. You caught me doing my yoga. You were expecting downward dog, perhaps?
[Jumps into upright position]
Mr. Peabody My name is Mr. Peabody.
Sherman Where are we going today, Mr. Peabody?
Mr. Peabody Not "where," Sherman... "When."
[from trailer]
Mr. Peabody You used the WABAC?
Sherman Yeah... she was into it.
Mr. Peabody Anyway, as far as I'm concerned, they get married too young in Ancient Egypt... or perhaps I'm just some old Giza.
[Sherman and Penny had a fight]
Mr. Peabody What on earth provoked it?
Sherman She called me a dog.
Mr. Peabody Well, all right then. Thank you for telling me.
Agamemnon That's Oedipus. Dinner with his family is REALLY awkward.
Sherman Why not go to the future?
Mr. Peabody The future?
Sherman I've never been there before, so it's probably not as messed up.
Sherman [repeated line] I don't get it.
Sherman Who is he?
Mr. Peabody He is Ay.
Sherman He is you?
Ay I am Ay. The Grand Vizier.
Mr. Peabody [after hypnotizing Penny's parents] I learned that from a swami at the Begawan Giri in Ubud, Bali.
Penny Peterson [to Sherman] Ugh! What's the Egyptian word for "tattle-tale?"
Mr. Peabody Mufshi asur. But that's beside the point. Get your clothes on, we're going home.
Penny Peterson Who died and made you Pharaoh?
Mr. Peabody This is the greatest collection of geniuses ever assembled! Surely we can come up with another way of getting to the past.
Leonardo da Vinci I can-a build a catapult. And, we go very fast.
Albert Einstein But, remember, as you approach the speed of light, gravity will get too strong.
Isaac Newton Oh, indeed. "For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction."
Agamemnon How about we just punch that big hole in the face?
Agamemnon Eat my bronze, you Trojan dogs!
Penny Peterson I'm a dog, too.
[Robespierre uses a taser in the French Revolution]
Robespierre [gets shocked] Ooh-la-la!
Penny Peterson Sherman flew a plane. He was amazing!
Mr. Peabody Sherman destroyed a priceless historical artifact.
Penny Peterson Whatever. You should be happy. It turns out Sherman is not a complete and total loser, after all.
Sherman Yeah, Mr. Peabody. It turns out I'm not a complete and total loser, after all.
King Tut Would you like me to have them skinned, covered with honey, and laid in a pit of fire ants?
Penny Peterson [gasps] You'd do that for me?
King Tut Anything, my desert flower. Consider it a wedding gift.
Sherman *What*? You can't marry this guy!
Penny Peterson Why not?
Sherman Well, for one, his name rhymes with "butt."
Sherman I got an idea. Come on!
Penny Peterson Where are we gonna go?
Sherman We're going home. There's only one person who can help us and that's Mr. Peabody.
Penny Peterson What are you talking about? How is that even possible?
Sherman We've got a time machine, Penny! I can set it so that we'll get home when Mr. Peabody is still there.
Penny Peterson But I thought you're not supposed to go back to a time when you existed.
Sherman What choice do we have?
Penny Peterson If you're such a great parent, why is Ms. Grunion trying to take Sherman away from you?
Mr. Peabody If I didn't know any better, Sherman, I wouldd say you were jealous.
Sherman Jealous? Of what?
Mr. Peabody Tut's affection for Penny, of course.
Sherman You think I *like* Penny?
Mr. Peabody Mm-hmm.
Leonardo da Vinci Hey, look, Peabody! It's my flying machine! My flying machine?
Mr. Peabody Sherman. Sherman? Sherman, what are you doing up there?
Sherman I'm flying!
Mr. Peabody But, Sherman, you don't know how to fly!
Sherman I don't?
Penny Peterson Here, Sherman! You fly it!
Sherman But, I don't want to fly!
Penny Peterson Sure you do! It'll be fun!
Penny Peterson Sherman? Sherman! Are you okay?
Sherman That was pretty fantastic!
Paul Peterson Hey! where did the other two go?
Mr. Peabody uh, our cosmic doubles combined in order to reconcile a paradox in a space time continuum.
Paul Peterson [looking confused] okay that makes sense
Sherman Penny that whistle is my private property. Give it back!
Penny Peterson Jump doggy jump.
Sherman I am not a dog.
Penny Peterson Come on Sherman! Just admit it You're a dog. Say it.
Sherman Let me go!
Penny Peterson Not until you beg like a dog. Come on Sherman. Beg!
Sherman This is crazy!
Penny Peterson No it's not Sherman. It's fun!
Penny Peterson No, don't, Ms. Grunion, please! This is all my fault. I started it. I'm so sorry, Sherman.
Mr. Peabody Say hello to Penny, Sherman.
Sherman Hi, Penny.
Penny Peterson Hello, Sherman.
Sherman He calls it the WABAC.
Penny Peterson So... where have you gone in it?
Sherman Not "where", Penny, "when."
Mr. Peabody Share your interests. Make it work. Don't tell her about the waybac!
Ms. Grunion Ooh! You haven't seen the last of me, Peabody. You'll a mistake eventually and when you do... I'll be there!
Agamemnon [Agamemon grabbed Grunion] The Grunion is mine!
Ms. Grunion Ooh!
[Into the portal]
