Sherman [as Peabody is being dragged into a wagon] Wait! Give him another chance!

Ms. Grunion He's through with chances. Now, he has to pay for his mistakes.

Sherman But I'm the one who made all the mistakes. I'm the one who used the WABAC without permission. The only mistake Mr. Peabody ever made... was me.

Ms. Grunion You're absolutely right, Sherman. What kind of a father could this dog ever be to a boy?

Sherman Maybe you're right, Ms. Grunion. But there's one thing you haven't considered.

Sherman [proudly] I'm a dog, too! If being a dog means you're like Mr. Peabody, who never turns his back on you, and who's always there to pick you up when you fall, and loves you no matter how many times you mess up... if that's what it means to be a dog... then, yeah, I'm a dog, too!