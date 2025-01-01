Sherman
[as Peabody is being dragged into a wagon]
Wait! Give him another chance!
Ms. Grunion
He's through with chances. Now, he has to pay for his mistakes.
Sherman
But I'm the one who made all the mistakes. I'm the one who used the WABAC without permission. The only mistake Mr. Peabody ever made... was me.
Ms. Grunion
You're absolutely right, Sherman. What kind of a father could this dog ever be to a boy?
Sherman
Maybe you're right, Ms. Grunion. But there's one thing you haven't considered.
Sherman
[proudly]
I'm a dog, too! If being a dog means you're like Mr. Peabody, who never turns his back on you, and who's always there to pick you up when you fall, and loves you no matter how many times you mess up... if that's what it means to be a dog... then, yeah, I'm a dog, too!
[Penny, her parents, and the historical people join Sherman's pledge, which deeply touches Peabody]