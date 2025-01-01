Detective LokiAlex Jones, unfortunately, has the I.Q. of a ten-year-old. There's no way someone with the I.Q. of a ten-year-old could abduct two girls in broad daylight and then... somehow make them disappear.
Keller DoverWell, maybe he wasn't on his own. How could he drive an RV if he has an I.Q. of a ten-year-old?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Keller DoverOur Father, who art in Heaven, hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come, thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread, and forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. Lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil. For the kingdom, the power and the glory are yours, now and forever. Amen.
Keller Dover[driving along]You know the most important thing your granddad ever taught me? Hmm? Be ready. Hurricane, flood, whatever it ends up being. No more food gets delivered to the grocery store, gas stations dry up. People just turn on each other, and uh, all of a sudden all that stands between you and being dead is you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain Richard O'MalleyLook, kid, we can't always save the day. All right? We're just cops. Janitors.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keller Dover[Stammers]My-my son already told you th-that the guy was inside the RV just watching them... right?
Detective LokiWe haven't found any physical evidence inside the RV... or at his aunt's house, where he lives.
Detective LokiAlex Jones, unfortunately, has the IQ of a ten-year-old... There is no way that someone with an IQ of a ten-year-old could abduct two girls in broad daylight and then... somehow make them disappear.
Keller DoverUh, well, how can he drive an RV? If-if he can't answer a question.
Keller DoverI don't think you are considering all possibilities.
[Overlapping]
Keller DoverNo, you listen to me! Just shut the fuck up for a fucking second!
[Grace jumps, startled at his frustration, and cries softly]
Detective LokiHere's what I'm gonna need you to do for me: I need you to calm down.
Keller Dover[Trembles]I'm sorry. I'm s-sorry... Please listen to me for a second...
Detective LokiMr. Dover... I understand that this is an incredibly hard time, but I have every uniformed police officer in this state looking for Anna.
Keller Dover[Fights back tears]I don't understand what any of this means; they said he ran... They said he tried to get away. I don't understand w-why he would try to... run away.
Detective LokiWe're considering all possibilities, Mr. Dover. I hear what you're saying. I'm not crossing anybody off my list... Just... let me do my job.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keller DoverYou wasted your time... you wasted your time following me. You let that happen.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holly JonesMaking children disappear is the war we wage with God.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keller DoverWhy aren't you sending someone out to go arrest this guy?
Captain Richard O'MalleyTell Detective Loki what you just told me, and he'll definitely look into it. Go ahead.
Keller Dover[sighs and turns to Loki]That asshole you promised me you'd keep in custody... Right? And you didn't... And right now, when I grabbed him in the parking lot, he said right to my fucking face, "They didn't cry until I left them." Right to my fucking face!
Keller Dover[Interrupts]Detective, Detective. Two little girls have *gotta* be worth whatever little rule you gotta break to keep that asshole in custody. Now, I know you can't promise me anything, I understand that. But I'm asking you, be sure. Be 100% sure...
Ralph DoverWell, she said... they found... their bloody clothes...
Keller DoverDon't you tell your mother that. Don't you *dare* tell your mother that. Do you understand me? Now, I need you to listen to me...
[whispering harshly]
Keller DoverI need you to stay and run the house for a couple of days; and you make sure she does not watch the news and when the paper comes, you just throw it the fuck away! Listen to me... We do *not* give up on your sister. We do *not*!
[pauses, while trembling]
Keller DoverI'm gonna find her... I'm gonna bring her home. We do not give up.
Ralph DoverYou're gonna bring her *home*? She's *dead*, *you* can't do anything, you've been leaving me and mom here while you've been going out and getting *fucking drunk*! You think I can't smell it on you?
Keller Dover[Keller grabs Ralph's shoulders, whips him around, and pins him against the wall in a fury]*SHUT UP*!