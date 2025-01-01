Detective Loki There's a bag of lye in your basement; it's half-empty... Your wife thinks you've been helping us... but we both know that's not true...

Keller Dover I used the lye to bury our dog last year... And "helping a cop" sounds better than "I've been out driving around aimlessly in my truck 'cause I don't know what the fuck else to do."

Detective Loki Is that what you were doing last Saturday night?

Keller Dover Probably. Am I a suspect?

Detective Loki No, I'm only asking... I'm only asking because your assaulted man has gone missing.

Keller Dover [pauses] I heard about that. What happened? I thought you had him under surveillance.

Detective Loki [Stammers] I'm gonna assume you're asking because you have no idea.

Keller Dover Yeah, well, I didn't think it was something I could get away with.

Keller Dover They skip town, this asshole is guilty. Oh, it couldn't be that, right? 'Cause then it'd be your fault, right?

Detective Loki You need to take care of yourself and your wife. That's the best thing you can do right now. That little girl is gonna need you when she comes home.

Keller Dover Kids gone for more than a week... have half as good a chance of being found. And half for a month, almost none are found alive, alright? So, forgive me for doing everything I can to f...

Detective Loki You know what? It hasn't been a fucking week.

[Overlapping]

Keller Dover Day fucking six!

[Overlapping]

Detective Loki It hasn't been a fucking week!

Keller Dover Day six.

[Eyes well with tears]

Keller Dover And every day, she's wondering why I'm not there to fucking rescue her! Do you understand that? Me, not you! Not you! But me! EVERY DAY!

Detective Loki All right...

Keller Dover SO, FORGIVE ME FOR NOT GOING HOME TO GET A GOOD NIGHT'S REST!

[pauses as he looks at Detective Loki, breathing heavily in anger; he begins repeatedly bashing his fist against the dashboard]

Keller Dover AND WHY DIDN'T YOU LOOK FOR MY FUCKING DAUGHTER? MOTHERFUCKING...

[Calmly reaches his hand to Keller's shoulder to calm him down]

Keller Dover [Sharply recoils from Detective Loki's hand, which is by his shoulder] Don't follow me.

[Keller sighs and turns to him]

Detective Loki You don't think I'm gonna let you get behind the wheel after you've been drinking, do you?

Keller Dover [Opens the car door] I'm gonna walk. You look for my daughter.