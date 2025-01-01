Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Prisoners Prisoners Movie Quotes

Prisoners Movie Quotes

Keller Dover Pray for the best, but prepare for the worst.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alex Jones [whispering to Keller] They only cried when I left them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eliza Birch Did you feel bad for that deer when you shot it?
Ralph Dover Do you feel bad for cows when you go into McDonald's?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keller Dover He's not a person anymore. No, he stopped being a person when he took our daughters.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Detective Loki There's a bag of lye in your basement; it's half-empty... Your wife thinks you've been helping us... but we both know that's not true...
Keller Dover I used the lye to bury our dog last year... And "helping a cop" sounds better than "I've been out driving around aimlessly in my truck 'cause I don't know what the fuck else to do."
Detective Loki Is that what you were doing last Saturday night?
Keller Dover Probably. Am I a suspect?
Detective Loki No, I'm only asking... I'm only asking because your assaulted man has gone missing.
Keller Dover [pauses] I heard about that. What happened? I thought you had him under surveillance.
Detective Loki [Stammers] I'm gonna assume you're asking because you have no idea.
Keller Dover Yeah, well, I didn't think it was something I could get away with.
Detective Loki It's not...
Keller Dover They skip town, this asshole is guilty. Oh, it couldn't be that, right? 'Cause then it'd be your fault, right?
Detective Loki Mr. Dover... Mr. Dover.
Keller Dover What?
Detective Loki You need to take care of yourself and your wife. That's the best thing you can do right now. That little girl is gonna need you when she comes home.
Keller Dover Kids gone for more than a week... have half as good a chance of being found. And half for a month, almost none are found alive, alright? So, forgive me for doing everything I can to f...
Detective Loki You know what? It hasn't been a fucking week.
Keller Dover You're right.
[Overlapping]
Keller Dover Day fucking six!
Detective Loki No.
[Overlapping]
Detective Loki It hasn't been a fucking week!
Keller Dover Day six.
[Eyes well with tears]
Keller Dover And every day, she's wondering why I'm not there to fucking rescue her! Do you understand that? Me, not you! Not you! But me! EVERY DAY!
Detective Loki All right...
Keller Dover SO, FORGIVE ME FOR NOT GOING HOME TO GET A GOOD NIGHT'S REST!
[pauses as he looks at Detective Loki, breathing heavily in anger; he begins repeatedly bashing his fist against the dashboard]
Keller Dover AND WHY DIDN'T YOU LOOK FOR MY FUCKING DAUGHTER? MOTHERFUCKING...
Keller Dover Hey, hey, hey, hey...
[Calmly reaches his hand to Keller's shoulder to calm him down]
Keller Dover [Sharply recoils from Detective Loki's hand, which is by his shoulder] Don't follow me.
Detective Loki Mr. Dover, Mr. Dover...
[Keller sighs and turns to him]
Detective Loki You don't think I'm gonna let you get behind the wheel after you've been drinking, do you?
Keller Dover [Opens the car door] I'm gonna walk. You look for my daughter.
[Slams the car door shut]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain Richard O'Malley You think this is gonna lead you to the bodies? Cause I sure as shit don't.
Detective Loki Do me a favor, captain. Go fuck yourself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Detective Loki Alex Jones, unfortunately, has the I.Q. of a ten-year-old. There's no way someone with the I.Q. of a ten-year-old could abduct two girls in broad daylight and then... somehow make them disappear.
Keller Dover Well, maybe he wasn't on his own. How could he drive an RV if he has an I.Q. of a ten-year-old?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Keller Dover Our Father, who art in Heaven, hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come, thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread, and forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. Lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil. For the kingdom, the power and the glory are yours, now and forever. Amen.
Ralph Dover [shoots a deer]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keller Dover [driving along] You know the most important thing your granddad ever taught me? Hmm? Be ready. Hurricane, flood, whatever it ends up being. No more food gets delivered to the grocery store, gas stations dry up. People just turn on each other, and uh, all of a sudden all that stands between you and being dead is you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain Richard O'Malley Look, kid, we can't always save the day. All right? We're just cops. Janitors.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keller Dover [Stammers] My-my son already told you th-that the guy was inside the RV just watching them... right?
Detective Loki We haven't found any physical evidence inside the RV... or at his aunt's house, where he lives.
Keller Dover Nothing?
Detective Loki Alex Jones, unfortunately, has the IQ of a ten-year-old... There is no way that someone with an IQ of a ten-year-old could abduct two girls in broad daylight and then... somehow make them disappear.
Keller Dover Uh, well, how can he drive an RV? If-if he can't answer a question.
Detective Loki Well, he has a legal Pennsylvania license.
Keller Dover And he ran, right? They said he tried to run away.
[Stammers]
Keller Dover Why would he run?
Detective Loki I've spent ten hours questioning this boy, okay? I hear what you're saying.
Keller Dover Uh... did-did you give him a lie detector? You gave us a lie dete - did you give him one?
Detective Loki Sir, I understand what you're asking me: yes, we did.
Keller Dover And?
Detective Loki We gave him a lie detector, and there's no way of... A lie detector doesn't work if you don't understand the questions.
Keller Dover Well, maybe he wasn't on his own... How can he drive RV if he has an IQ of a ten-year-old?
Detective Loki Sir, sir, hey, we are considering all possibilities...
[Overlapping]
Detective Loki No, I-I-I hear what you're saying, I - S-sir, sir...
Keller Dover I don't think you are considering all possibilities.
[Overlapping]
Keller Dover No, you listen to me! Just shut the fuck up for a fucking second!
[Grace jumps, startled at his frustration, and cries softly]
Detective Loki Here's what I'm gonna need you to do for me: I need you to calm down.
Keller Dover [Trembles] I'm sorry. I'm s-sorry... Please listen to me for a second...
Detective Loki Mr. Dover... I understand that this is an incredibly hard time, but I have every uniformed police officer in this state looking for Anna.
Keller Dover [Fights back tears] I don't understand what any of this means; they said he ran... They said he tried to get away. I don't understand w-why he would try to... run away.
Detective Loki We're considering all possibilities, Mr. Dover. I hear what you're saying. I'm not crossing anybody off my list... Just... let me do my job.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keller Dover You wasted your time... you wasted your time following me. You let that happen.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holly Jones Making children disappear is the war we wage with God.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keller Dover Why aren't you sending someone out to go arrest this guy?
Captain Richard O'Malley Tell Detective Loki what you just told me, and he'll definitely look into it. Go ahead.
Keller Dover [sighs and turns to Loki] That asshole you promised me you'd keep in custody... Right? And you didn't... And right now, when I grabbed him in the parking lot, he said right to my fucking face, "They didn't cry until I left them." Right to my fucking face!
Detective Loki He said that to you in the parking lot just now?
Keller Dover Right now! Yeah! What did I just say? In the parking lot! Before you grabbed me off him.
Detective Loki Did anyone else hear him besides you?
Keller Dover I don't know... He was quiet. He-he said it to me. He wanted me to know.
Detective Loki Are you sure he said that?
Keller Dover What?
Detective Loki Are you sure that's what he said?
Keller Dover Jesus Christ, you think I'm making this up?
Detective Loki No, I don't think that, I just...
Keller Dover Why would I make this up? No, no think about! Why would I make this up?
Detective Loki I'm not saying that to you. I'm just asking you a couple questions. I will talk to him, okay?
Keller Dover No, don't talk to him! Arrest him!
[Storms out]
Detective Loki [Turns to Captain O'Malley] What'd I fucking tell you? What'd I tell you? One more day.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keller Dover He stays in custody till my daughter is found, right? Right?
Detective Loki We have a 48-hour hold on him. It ends tomorrow unless we bring charges.
Keller Dover Well, then charge him with something... Charge him!
Detective Loki Mr. Dover...
Keller Dover [Interrupts] Detective, Detective. Two little girls have *gotta* be worth whatever little rule you gotta break to keep that asshole in custody. Now, I know you can't promise me anything, I understand that. But I'm asking you, be sure. Be 100% sure...
[Loki nods]
Keller Dover Thank you... I appreciate it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Detective Loki Tell me what you're drawing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Detective Loki I'm gonna find your daughters.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keller Dover Don't talk to them.
Ralph Dover [Looks up at Keller, confused and distraught] Eliza told me they're dead... Is it true?
Keller Dover No.
Ralph Dover Well, she said... they found... their bloody clothes...
Keller Dover Don't you tell your mother that. Don't you *dare* tell your mother that. Do you understand me? Now, I need you to listen to me...
[whispering harshly]
Keller Dover I need you to stay and run the house for a couple of days; and you make sure she does not watch the news and when the paper comes, you just throw it the fuck away! Listen to me... We do *not* give up on your sister. We do *not*!
[pauses, while trembling]
Keller Dover I'm gonna find her... I'm gonna bring her home. We do not give up.
Ralph Dover You're gonna bring her *home*? She's *dead*, *you* can't do anything, you've been leaving me and mom here while you've been going out and getting *fucking drunk*! You think I can't smell it on you?
Keller Dover [Keller grabs Ralph's shoulders, whips him around, and pins him against the wall in a fury] *SHUT UP*!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keller Dover Where's my daughter?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keller Dover Where's my daughter? Where's my daughter!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keller Dover Someone has to make him talk or they're gonna die!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Detective Loki With all due respect, Captain, go fuck yourself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Detective Loki Alex Jones has the IQ of a ten-year-old!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alex Jones They didn't cry until I left them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keller Dover Every day she's wondering why I'm not there. Me, not you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keller Dover Every day she's wondering why I'm not there! Not you, but me!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keller Dover Why didn't you look for my daughter?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Detective Loki Just let me do my job.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keller Dover I just wanna talk. I'm a free man. I'm a free man!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keller Dover Be prepared for the worst, but hope for the best.
Keller Dover Pray for the best, but prepare for the worst.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Detective Loki I know where you're going.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keller Dover I don't think you are considering all the possibilities!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keller Dover He's not a person anymore.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keller Dover We hurt him until he talks or they're going to die.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keller Dover I'm not going to have Christmas without my daughter!
Franklin Birch I miss my daughter to!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keller Dover Where is my daughter? I'm not having Christmas without my daughter!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Identification
Identification
2025, Russia, Sci-Fi
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
2023, USA, Action, Adventure, Drama
Deti-shpiony
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more