EpilogueBengt fell in love with Polynesia. He settled there and became a Consul General of Sweden. He died in 1997.
EpilogueErik built himself a sailboat, that became his home for 11 years. He worked as an artist until his death in 1972.
EpilogueTorstein kept going on expeditions. He died in 1964 during an attempt to reach the North Pole on skis.
EpilogueKnut resumed his career in military intelligence. He was also instrumental in the establishment of the Kon-Tiki museum. He died the Christmas of 2009.
EpilogueHerman became the director of UN's Food and Agriculture organization. He died at Titica lake in 1986.
EpilogueThor wrote a book about Kon-Tiki. It was translated to over 70 languages, and sold over 50 million copies. The documentary about the expedition won an Oscar. Liv and Thor divorced after the Kon-Tiki expedition. Their boys lived with Liv, who later moved to the US where she died in 1969. Thor continued his work as an experimental archaeologist, author and explorer. He died in 2002.
Liv Heyerdahl[Thor reads a Liv's letter. Liv voice-over]My love Thor. You made it. You proved what Tei told us that night on Fatu Hiva. You don't need to learn how to swim. Should you fall in the water, you would float on willpower alone. As you might have understood, I'm not in Tahiti waiting for you. Because what was supposed to be our lives, turned out to just be yours. You are who you are. And you're going to spend the rest of your life chasing sunsets. Thor, this wasn't about exploring the Pacific Ocean. More important than going, was why you had to go. Why you couldn't stop yourself from putting everything behind you, steering towards the unknown. But that is you, my beloved Thor. And the irony is that what I love you the most for is what drove us apart. Liv.
Thor Heyerdahl[Radiotyping to mainland]Early man did not see the oceans as a barrier but rather as a means of communication. This is science that can not be done behind a desk or by a committee. That a 1500 year old civilization. Possessed maritime and navigational skills to successfully maneuver a balsa wood raft over 5,000 miles. We are using the same stars as they did.
Thor Heyerdahl[Meeting all in the bay]This is Herman Watzinger, my second in command. For the simple reason that without him no one could have been first in command. Herman these are my two fantastic radio operators: Torstein. War Hero, nerves of asbestos. As far as we know, he has only two weaknesses: whiskey and women - Knut Haugland, also a war hero, and I know Knut hates me for saying it, but I must be allowed to call him a legend. That is what you are, Knut - Erik Hesselberg...
Erik Hesselberg[ironic]No legend.
Thor Heyerdahl...but you have saved my life. Erik and I grew up together in Larvik. Erik has one unique skill that we are going to appreciate. Erik has been at sea before. I'm sure you have some questions...
Erik Hesselberg[Walking toward Thor]Maybe I should introduce you first. This is Thor. A pompous, self-centered weirdo, but a very good leader. And because he is, we are about to do what Tiki did 1500 years ago. We are going to...
Spinden[In Spinden's office]Look around you. Every book in here offers some theory or another. Most written by one man, read by perhaps only ten of whom nine disagree with the theory.
Thor HeyerdahlBut my theory provides evidence that Polynesia was settled from the east. I've spent ten years writing and researching my thesis. I lived on Fatu Hiva. Professor... I lived my theory.
SpindenWhat number am I? How many publishers have you seen before me? I know you've been to Barbeau and Benedict. I presume Meade and Hill-Tout. All scientists assume the world is waiting to hear from them. The fact that I am your last hope ought to tell you something.
Thor HeyerdahlYes, that scientific publishing is completely closed to new ideas. It tells me that when you ignore evidence, nothing...
Spinden[angry]Listen to me! You claim that the Peruvian pre-Inca civilization was remarkable.
SpindenAnd that the prevailing winds and currents in the Pacific down there move from east to west. But, it is also the case that Tiki could not have travelled to Polynesia because his people had no boats!
Spinden[suspicious]Rafts! Now that would be evidence! You want your theory to be accepted? You want to be right? Then go ahead. Drift from Peru to Polynesia on a balsa wood raft. Good luck!
Thor Heyerdahl[Talking with three National Geographic's members]Gentlemen. Your magazine will be with me on a raft. At the mercy of the winds, all the way to Polynesia. It is further than from Chicago to Moscow. Here to here.
[pointing it in a map behind him]
Committee MemberYou'll have some sort of engine in case of emergency?
Thor HeyerdahlNo. Absolutely not. We will surrender to the current and the wind... like Tiki did.
Committee Member[curious]And by undertaking this extraordinary voyage, you are proving?
Thor HeyerdahlThat the oceans were not barriers, but roads. Not impediments, but pathways. I will prove that South American people sailed to Polynesia...
Committee Member[refused]Every schoolboy knows that Polynesia was peopled from Asia, not South America.
Thor HeyerdahlAnd it is my job as a scientist to prove those schoolboys, and those who quote them, wrong.
Erik HesselbergWell, not exactly. You might manage for a minute, until you breathe out of reflex. Your lungs fill with water, you choke. and the acid created by the salt water in your stomach makes it feel like you burn up inside. And it makes your heart kick in, forcing you to breathe again - more water. You lose control, and then you finally die. All in all, three or four minutes.
American SailorThat's what we want you to find out.
Freuchen[Talking about Thor's theories, rejected several times]Don't worry, Heyerdahl. Scientific Committees my ass. Am I right, McGregor, or am I right?
[he realices that Herman Watzinger looks his wooden leg]
FreuchenFrostbite. The winter of '24. It taught me one thing: Do as the natives do. Down to the smallest detail. Don't use nails if they used rope. Don't use steel if they used bone. It took their ancestors. Go with them. And you just might hang on to your leg.
Herman WatzingerI'm 32 years old. A refrigerator salesman, in a broken marriage. That's me. I really want to join that raft. I know it can be dangerous... but if you only knew how dangerous the refrigerator business was.
Thor Heyerdahl[looking Raaby]It was impossible to know exactly where we would end up.
Thor Heyerdahl[Taking with two sailors in a bar, showing them a drawn about a raft]A dozen logs or so, big balsa wood logs, and a hut for five crew. All very capable, of course. The mast, the rudder, there you go: the Kon-Tiki.
Sailor[angry]I spent 22 days on a raft. We have torpedoed. North Atlantic, winter of '43. You can't sail it or steer it. All you can do is sit there and wait to die. These logs... they are going to move against each other in the waves and eventually they are going to break the lashings. And you will each be sitting on a log floating your separate ways at the mercy of the elements.
Herman Watzinger[taking paper and pen to drawn it]Yes. Waves come in cycles of 13. Every 13th wave is substantially greater than the ther. When we are close to the reef we throw out an anchor, something heavy that can keep the raft in place.
Erik HesselbergAnd then?
Herman WatzingerThen we count the waves. And just before the 13th wave we cut the rope, and hopefully, surf over the reef. It could work.
Thor Heyerdahl[looking Herman]I like it. Let's do it. That's what we'll do.