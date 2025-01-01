Epilogue Bengt fell in love with Polynesia. He settled there and became a Consul General of Sweden. He died in 1997.

Epilogue Erik built himself a sailboat, that became his home for 11 years. He worked as an artist until his death in 1972.

Epilogue Torstein kept going on expeditions. He died in 1964 during an attempt to reach the North Pole on skis.

Epilogue Knut resumed his career in military intelligence. He was also instrumental in the establishment of the Kon-Tiki museum. He died the Christmas of 2009.

Epilogue Herman became the director of UN's Food and Agriculture organization. He died at Titica lake in 1986.