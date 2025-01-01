Menu
Hello I Must Be Going Movie Quotes

Amy Where the fuck is 'bottom'? Where the motherfucking fuck is motherfucking 'bottom'?
Amy I just thought that that was being alive. To always feel bad and wrong and just insecure and invisible.
Ruth So we're having a dinner for a possible client and his wife.
Amy Okay.
Ruth They're staying here for the summer, with their son. And um, I'm not saying you can't come...
Amy ...What are you not saying?
Ruth Well, I'm not not saying anything. I'm saying of course you can come, you're living here.
Amy I'm staying here.
Ruth Well, at some point, I don't know what the difference is?
Amy Whose happiness are you buying?
Stan Mine.
Jeremy My mother raised me to be polite.
Amy She didn't do a very good job.
Amy Well, that's not what love is mom. It's not a prize that you get for cumming in the clown's face at the circus.
