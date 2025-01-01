Menu
Films
Hello I Must Be Going
Hello I Must Be Going Movie Quotes
Hello I Must Be Going Movie Quotes
Amy
Where the fuck is 'bottom'? Where the motherfucking fuck is motherfucking 'bottom'?
Amy
I just thought that that was being alive. To always feel bad and wrong and just insecure and invisible.
Ruth
So we're having a dinner for a possible client and his wife.
Amy
Okay.
Ruth
They're staying here for the summer, with their son. And um, I'm not saying you can't come...
Amy
...What are you not saying?
Ruth
Well, I'm not not saying anything. I'm saying of course you can come, you're living here.
Amy
I'm staying here.
Ruth
Well, at some point, I don't know what the difference is?
Amy
Whose happiness are you buying?
Stan
Mine.
Jeremy
My mother raised me to be polite.
Amy
She didn't do a very good job.
Amy
Well, that's not what love is mom. It's not a prize that you get for cumming in the clown's face at the circus.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Melanie Lynskey
Blythe Danner
John Rubinstein
Christopher Abbott
