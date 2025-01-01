Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Waking Up in Reno Waking Up in Reno Movie Quotes

Waking Up in Reno Movie Quotes

[Candy has slept with Darlene's husband]
Darlene And you call yourself my friend.
Candy Damn right I do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[the two couples are sharing a bed]
Roy Kirkendall Good night, John Boy.
Donnie Earl Kiss my ass.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Donnie Earl Darlene and Roy have to sleep together. It'll make it even. It's like a dealer trade-in.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bell Hop Folks, you're really going to have to keep it down.
Darlene GET THE FUCK OUT!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Candy You've got the world by its balls and you don't even know it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Donnie Earl How much does a girl like that cost you, Roy?
Candy Damnit Lonnie Earl! It's none of your business!
Donnie Earl Well I tried to leave...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Darlene You know, relationships can be a lot like a loaf of bread. At the beginning they're hot and fresh and you can always get a rise. But with time, if you don't knead them carefully, they grow old and stale. Now I know that life ain't no Easy Bake Oven. With the kids and my husband's job, it's almost as if we've forgotten to add the yeast. So I'm hoping the trip to Reno with our best friends, Candy & Roy, will be just what the doctor ordered.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Darlene Damn it, this is the one thing I wanted to do on this trip. I told you I wanted to see it since 2nd grade when Miss Beechner told us about it. She said everyone thought God rested on the 7th day, but really He was working on his hobby carving the Grand Canyon.
Lonnie Earl III Well, that's sweet, but uh, if you remember, Mrs. Beechner also kept her shit in a shoebox, remember that? So I don't know if that's the greatest authority in the world, ya know...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lonnie Earl III I ain't goin' to no shrink bitch Dr. Ruth woman that's gonna make us sit there and charge me an arm and a leg and a nut to say the shit that we can say to each each right here now.
Darlene But she might not let you say something like you just said!
Lonnie Earl III What'd I say?
Darlene Well, if you can't hear yourself, then how are you gonna hear me, huh?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Candy What do you mean you don't take bubble baths?
Darlene 'Cuz my pooter infection stings worse than a swarm of bees.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roy Kirkendall Am I missing something here?
Darlene Oh, for cryin' out loud, Roy, don't you see? This isn't Reno, this is Melrose Place!
Roy Kirkendall Huh?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bell Hop Rise and shine! 2:15, breakfast time. Up up up, gentlemen. Come on, out of bed sleepy head. Good morning, good morning. Rise and shine, feet on the floor. Good morning, men. Wakey wakey, hand off snakey.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Donnie Earl [in the convenient store] Yeah, ya just pile it on up here. Ole Lonnie Earl's got plenty of money. Yeah, I'm Mister Deep Pockets. Go ahead, Roy, put it on up here. Anybody else in here want me to buy them something?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Darlene [in their car lot TV commercial] Just remember, if you can't trust Lonnie Earl, you can trust Darlene!
[thumbs up and a big smile]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Candy You're like a mole. And I'm not talking about that THING on Cindy Crawford's face.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after sex]
Donnie Earl Friends?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Deti-shpiony
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Identification
Identification
2025, Russia, Sci-Fi
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
2023, USA, Action, Adventure, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more