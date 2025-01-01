Menu
To Wong Foo Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar Movie Quotes

Noxeema Jackson When a straight man puts on a dress and gets his sexual kicks, he is a transvestite. When a man is a woman trapped in a man's body and has a little operation he is a Transsexual.
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez I know that.
Noxeema Jackson When a gay man has way too much fashion sense for one gender he is a drag queen.
Vida Boheme Thank you.
Noxeema Jackson And when a tired little Latin boy puts on a dress, he is simply a boy in a dress!
Vida Boheme Carol Ann, if we're going to be friends, there really is something I should tell you...
Carol Ann Adam's Apple?
Vida Boheme What?
Carol Ann Adam's Apple. Women don't have Adam's Apples, only men have Adam's Apples. The first night that you came to town I noticed that you had yourself an Adam's Apple.
Vida Boheme Then, then you know?
Carol Ann I know, that I am very fortunate to have a lady friend who just happens to have an Adam's Apple.
Sheriff Dollard When the founding fathers wrote the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, what have you. "Liberty and justice for all", they didn't mean that.
Farmer I can tell you one thing about them founding fathers of America.
Sheriff Dollard What's that?
Farmer They sure had fabulous wigs.
Vida Boheme [to Sheriff Dollard] When a lady says no, she means... get your hand off my dick, buddy!
Vida Boheme Your approval is not needed.
Noxeema Jackson Approval neither desired nor required.
Carol Ann I love you Ms. Vida Boheme!
Vida Boheme [hugs Carol Ann] I've waited my whole life to hear those words said to that name. And I'm very, very, very happy that you're the one to say them.
Crazy Elijah Ladies, please, I implore you. For your own safety, go with the Toyota Corolla.
Vida Boheme Well, pumpkins, looks like it's the age-old dilemma. Style... or substance.
[possibly dead Sheriff Dullard is looking for the owner of a frilly shoe]
Clara Can I have my shoe please?
Sheriff Dollard [disbelieving] You're a drag queen?
Clara Nothin' this pretty could be real.
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez I'm the Latina Marilyn Monroe. I've got more legs than a bucket of chicken!
Vida Boheme Now she's gonna get herself kidnapped by some mountain man and we will have to rescue her.
Vida Boheme What in gay hell?
Carol Ann Vida I do not think of you as a man and I do not think of you as a woman
[pause]
Carol Ann I think of you as an angel.
Vida Boheme I think that's Healthy!
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez [as Vida beats up Virgil] There's something you need to know about Vida... She...
Noxeema Jackson [quickly] Vida works out. Yeah, Vida works out.
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez A lot!
Vida Boheme I feel like Miss Jayne Mansfield in this car.
Noxeema Jackson Oooh, Jayne Mansfield. Not a good auto reference.
Sheriff Dollard [sitting in a bar, talking to himself] Men, acting like women. Men wanting to be with one another, men touching each other. Their stubbly chins rubbing up against one another. Touching each other. Manly hands touching swirls of of chest hair. An occasional wiff of a rugged aftershave. Their low, baritone voices sighing, grunting. They hold one another in manly, masculine arms. Hold one another. Tight.
Noxeema Jackson Little latin boy in drag, why are you crying?
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez It's just cause the two of you are so pretty, you know. You're so pretty.
Vida Boheme Yes, of course we're pretty, but why are you crying?
Noxeema Jackson Maybe she just found out Menudo broke up.
Vida Boheme Oh, Carol Ann, what on earth...?
Carol Ann I'm just so clumsy. I mean... Virgil yelled at me. I mean, he called out to me. And, well, I just spilled the stew.
Vida Boheme Hun, do you like, ever, not cry in this room?
Bobby Lee Are you serious about Bobby Ray, Miss Chi-Chi?
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez Baby, you can have him. I've got a million dream lovers, alright. I've got a broken heart for every light on Broadway. And when one of them goes out, I just screw in another one, okay, hello good-bye.
Vida Boheme Since you have obviously learned nothing, I am hereby stripping you of all your princess points.
[exaggerated ripping up and throwing away motions]
Noxeema Jackson Oooooh! That's voodoo.
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez How do I look?
Noxeema Jackson Like the Miami Sound Machine just exploded all over you!
Rachel Tensions [after seeing a man wrapped in chains] I don't know who he is, but if there's a snowstorm tonight, he's going on my tires.
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez I didn't ask to come on this trip, did I? No, I don't think so! Did I ask you to be making me over and jump all kinds of hoops like some circus poodle? No, I don't think so! Do I want to go to jail because of some cop killer? No, I don't think so! So as soon as we get to the next town I am jumping on the first man and riding him all the way to New York City and away from you two puckered up, stuck up putas 'cause this trip sucks! It sucks!
Vida Boheme After all we've done to include you, you would leave us so quickly?
Noxeema Jackson [about Chi-Chi] Look at her, runnin' like she's runnin' cross the border!
Noxeema Jackson [to Clara] Ms. Vida seems to think that I don't have a dream. Well, honey, I'm not Martin Luther King. I don't need a dream. I have a plan. You know I'm gonna tell you what it is, because instinctively I knew I could trust you, being as you're not a big talker and everything. My plan is that while in Hollywood I will be approached by an imminent producer, at The Ivy no doubt, to star in the lush film version of the Life of Ms. Dorothy Dandridge. Yes that noble blacktress, who never played domestic help. And then who's career was crushed by the white Hollywood machine.
Tommy Baby, you are a whole lot of woman... and I know what you need.
Noxeema Jackson I hardly think you're the man to give it to me.
Vida Boheme So, I gather you like hitting ladies.
Virgil Some ladies need to get hit.
Vida Boheme Well then, it stands to reason that some men need to get hit back.
[slaps him]
John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt Oh, my God, I'm like a compass near north.
Noxeema Jackson Thank you.
Noxeema Jackson That might be all fine and dandy but still have a lot more to learn before you become a full fledged Queen, my dear.
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez Can't I just stay a princess they're so much younger than Queens
[laughs]
Noxeema Jackson Does everything have to be a joke with you, this is not a masquerade! This is real life! There are steps to becoming a Queen.
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez I'm sorry. How many?
Noxeema Jackson Four! There are four steps to becoming a Drag Queen.
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez Don't be stingy tell me what are they!
Vida Boheme Patience mon cheri. You will know when you've done them. Noxeema our Dutchess of Protocol will inform you.
Noxeema Jackson [laughs sarcastically] That's right just sit back. Auntie Vida's gonna make you a big ol'queen don't you worry.
Vida Boheme [to Noxeema & Chi-Chi] Here is where they asked young Miss Vida to stop imitating Esther Williams in Million Dollar Mermaid, thus marring the Methodist annual picnic.
Noxeema Jackson [to Chi-Chi] Step four: Larger than life is just the right size.
[after Billy Ray comes to ask a girl out]
Vida Boheme I declare.
Bobby Lee I declare.
Carol Ann *I* declare.
Noxeema Jackson I decline.
Vida Boheme Virgil's beating up Carol Ann.
Noxeema Jackson Most likely.
Vida Boheme Well, we have to help her.
Noxeema Jackson Oh, no, no, no. See, Vida, there are times when you help people, and then there are times when if you help people, you end up being killed. So, you don't help people.
Vida Boheme [after Chi-Chi gets upset about being called a Boy in a dress] You have the potential of a lifetime and you are squandering it.
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez So what do you care?
Vida Boheme Yes you will start off a mere boy in a dress, but by the time we are done with this crusade your Auntie Vida and your Auntie Noxee will give you the outrageous outlook and indomitable spirit that it will take to make you a full-fledged Drag Queen.
Vida Boheme So now, I want you to turn your swayback little self around on those Robert Clergerie Knockoffs and get back in this car.
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez Maybe I'm not just a boy in a dress.
Vida Boheme All right you are... a Drag Princess.
Noxeema Jackson Why do I feel like I'm in the Tournament of Roses Parade?
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez Because you're as big as a float.
Noxeema Jackson Your mother.
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez Thank you.
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez I think maybe he's prejudice-said.
Noxeema Jackson I'll bet you were the brightest in your class, weren't you?
Vida Boheme [to Noxeema] You know, pumpkins?
Noxeema Jackson What?
Vida Boheme Sometimes it just takes a fairy.
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez Get with the program mijas, no one is so rich as to throw away a friend.
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez I'm a princess. "P" to the "R" to the "N" to the "cess". I'm a princess. Latin mystery, dark and sister-y. Princess Chi-Chi.
Noxeema Jackson [to Tommy] Do you like my nails?
Carol Ann This is the presidential suite.
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez Must've been one of those bad presidents.
Noxeema Jackson You know, Vida, you were absolutely right.
Vida Boheme About what?
Noxeema Jackson I mean, now I realize that... you gotta take chances. Because you never know, you know what I mean? I mean, what the hell! I'm not gonna worry about if people accept me or not. I'm gonna make Hollywood wherever I am at.
Vida Boheme I would like...
Noxeema Jackson Stand up, Vida.
Noxeema Jackson [from trailer] Look, I'm sorry about the way the civil war turned out.
Beatrice This is my Aunt Martha's dress. I thought you could use it. She was real big on the shoulders.
Noxeema Jackson Thank you, girl.
Vida Boheme Oh, sweet pea. Now, you listen to your Auntie Vida. I want you to believe in yourself, imagine good things and moisturize, I cannot stress this enough.
Clara Miss Noxeema.
Noxeema Jackson Miss Clara.
Clara Now, listen, when you get to Hollywood, you give this letter to Mr. Robert Mitchum.
Noxeema Jackson Oh, I will, I will, I promise you. I'll guard it with my life. Thank you. I'm gonna miss you.
Clara I'm gonna miss you, too.
Noxeema Jackson Good bye.
Clara Bye.
Noxeema Jackson I hope she leaves me those albums in her will. Alright, let's see. Can I hear it?
Tommy Good afternoon.
Noxeema Jackson Sounds wonderful. And look at the shirt, the shirt is fierce, and the hair is working. Get along now. You take care. Be good to yourself.
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez ¡Ay, nenita! Look! Look at this! Look what I found!
Noxeema Jackson Golly, golly, golly.
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez The seats are like butter.
Noxeema Jackson Now this is a car.
Vida Boheme A car? Mary Alice Louise, no. This is a land yacht.
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez You know, I used to know a lawyer guy who had a car just like this, and I said right then and there I was gonna have one for myself. Vida, can we have this?
Noxeema Jackson But we daren't.
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez Maybe if somebody gave me back my "Princess Points", I would do the hitchhiking thing and get us a ride.
Noxeema Jackson How you gonna hitchhike, huh?, if there are no cars, stupid?
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez Well, you don't know me very well, do you, Creepella. I'm the Latina Marilyn Monroe. I got more legs than a bucket of chicken.
Vida Boheme Now, she's going to get herself kidnapped by some wild mountain main and WE will have to rescue her.
Noxeema Jackson Why she always gotta have the last word, huh?
Beatrice Hello, Loretta.
Loretta Hello.
[keeps walking past]
Beatrice [to Noxeema] Alcoholic. Low self-esteem. Why, her daddy used to call her "baby ugly." She took to the bottle just as soon as she could drink.
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez [to Vida] Go on Vida and talk to him, you speak honky!
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez Vida, how come you never told us you were rich, mama?
Vida Boheme I'm not rich, my parents are.
Noxeema Jackson This America does not respond kindly to our sort of person.
Vida Boheme [sees a picture of Julie Newmar in the reflection of her compact mirror] Oh! No one say anything frivolous for the next few moments. I am having a significant experience.
Noxeema Jackson [waves her finger in a twirling motion] Whoopy!
Vida Boheme Look, Miss Julie Newmar has been watching silently over this entire conversation. And look at her, vintage Miss Julie. She is the perfect, the ultimate... oh! Try to describe her and not use the word "statuesque". Oh, Miss Julie, you are statuesque and you were the only Catwoman. Oh, read it please.
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez "To Wong Foo, Thanks for everything, Julie Newmar." Who was Wong Foo?
Vida Boheme I don't know but evidently they were close.
Noxeema Jackson I've had enough of this conversation, I'm hungry.
Vida Boheme We must take this message from Miss Newmar with us across the land as our sovereign token.
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez Let's just relax. It's gonna be alright.
Noxeema Jackson I wish I was back in the club car, now we're driving across America.
Noxeema Jackson You obviously have me mistaken for Miss Rosa Parks.
Vida Boheme All right, Ladies. Operation Decorator Storm!
Vida Boheme Noxeema, you remember John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt?
Noxeema Jackson [shakes hand] Oh yes, his name is my name too.
John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt Do people always shout? I hate that.
Vida Boheme [to Noxeema] It's like living in a Tex Avery cartoon.
Vida Boheme Chi-Chi, you just sit right here. I am going upstairs to have a talk with Miss Noxeema. We will be right back.
Noxeema Jackson I am not going upstairs with you. I ain't drivin' you no more, Miss Daisy!
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez Live life before it lives you.
[first lines]
Vida Boheme Ready or not, here comes mama!
Noxeema Jackson Hi! I'm Noxeema Jackson. Jesse's daughter.
[last lines]
Announcer Presenting the crown, Miss Julie Newmar.
Vida Boheme Sheriff Dullard...
Sheriff Dollard It's Dollard... with an "o."
Vida Boheme Well, it says "Dullard" on your badge.
Sheriff Dollard It's a misprint!
Noxeema Jackson I think I'm gonna black out.
[she faints]
Vida Boheme Enchanté.
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez You know what Vida, you're not a queen because you rule people or you sat on a throne, baby. You're a queen because you couldn't cut it as a man so you had to put on a dress, that's why.
Vida Boheme [gets up] What did you say?
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez [putting on lotion] You heard me.
Vida Boheme [walks toward Chi-Chi] I've had quite enough...
[wig catches on hanging decorations and falls off]
Bobby Lee [while Vida, Noxie, and Chi-Chi are putting make-up on her] I know, I know, that is Ms. Anne Baxter in the Ten Commandments and those are the moves.
Vida Boheme Internal combustion, the ultimate accessory.
Bobby Ray Don't cry, Miss Chi-Chi, please don't cry... Miss Chi-Chi, if you were my girl, you'd never cry for anything, except... maybe... for happiness.
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez You said a mouthful
Noxeema Jackson If you want them to know there is steak for dinner, you got to let them *hear* it sizzle! Understand?
Bobby Lee Yeah.
Crazy Elijah Please, it's a wreck, ladies. Be careful with the... It'll never get you to California!
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez It's the look!
Vida Boheme Now, Noxee, how could you possibly refuse?
Merna Vaya con dios, Miss Chi-Chi.
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez You ruin my language and I still love you.
Loretta These all grow wild around here.
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez You all grow wild around here. This reminds me of the story of Princess Laritza in 'Revenge of the Wench'. Seem everyone was giving her flowers because they thought she was dead, right? But she had taken this magical concoction...
Loretta Well, anyway, bye-bye.
Merna Bye.
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez Bye.
Noxeema Jackson Ooh, Miss Clara, we gonna make you look like Emma Peel!
Vida Boheme [to Noxeema] And who would think that this ebony enchantress would one day share a title with moi?
Vida Boheme Excuse me Jimmy Jay.
Jimmy Joe Joe.
Vida Boheme Sorry, Joe Jay.
Jimmy Joe No, Jimmy Joe.
Noxeema Jackson [after looking at the hotel room on their first night in Snydersville] "You know what I think? The last Black person to stay here was Sam Cooke."
[Sam Cooke was murdered in a Los Angeles motel by the manager]
Noxeema Jackson [looking around at all the rich houses] Ohhh, there will be a barbeque at 12 Oaks tonight.
Sheriff Dollard I know what you want. Do you know what you career girls want?
Vida Boheme Careers?
Sheriff Dollard Same things every girl wants.
Vida Boheme I think tomorrow is a "Say Something" hat day.
Bobby Lee Thanks.
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez I gotta go. I got cramps.
Sheriff Dollard [to the other cops] Shut up! Just shut up! I'm gonna bring back three corpses here! And when you look up their dresses, if you don't find something you shouldn't find, I don't know what!
Vida Boheme Maps are for cheating.
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez Don't do that! Don't do that! What are you doing?
Sheriff Dollard I know there are drag queens in this town!
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez Lets throw you two a pity party. Two fraidy ol' ladies. You gotta live live before it lives you, you stupid... You gonna be second class you gonna be second rate your whole life.
Noxeema Jackson Oh no, I don't do the bus. You obviously have me mistaken for Miss Rosa Parks.
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez Well, you don't know me very well, do you, Creepella? I'm the Latina Marilyn Monroe. I got more legs than a bucket of chicken.
Sheriff Dollard [to Vida] You're so tall.
Vida Boheme Now she going to herself kidnapped by some wild mountain man and we will have to rescue her.
Noxeema Jackson Little Latin boy in drag why are you crying?
[from trailer]
Vida Boheme Think of it as 'Easy Rider' in dresses.
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez [to Vida] Uh uh I'm not sleeping with the Wicked Witch of the West's toenails in my face and your Godzilla breath on me, no way!
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez [to Vida and Noxeema] Mamies! Don't quote me but I think this one is decease-ed.
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez I tell you where I'm going, I ain't going nowhere.
Noxeema Jackson Well alright Ms Jennifer Holliday, don't forget to write.
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez Maybe if somebody gave me back my "Princess" points, I would do the hitchhiking thing and get us a ride.
Noxeema Jackson How're you gonna hitchhike, huh?, if there are no cars, stupid?
Virgil [to Carol Ann] Actin' real proud of yourself just like a New York City girl.
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez I'm a loser, I hate myself, I hate my life, I hate everything!
Vida Boheme Oh no! No You're a winner, why you look like! You are a winner!
Noxeema Jackson Why she always have to have the last word, huh?
Carol Ann This is the presidential suite.
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez Must've been one of those bad presidents.
Miss Chi-Chi Rodriguez [to the roughnecks] If I was your bread, would you be my butter?
Noxeema Jackson Now, go home, take a bath, comb your hair, and please, put on a clean shirt when you step outside your door. It's an affront to the very delicacy of my nature.
Noxeema Jackson [Pushes him away, then holds her hand out to Miss Clara] Miss Clara.
Noxeema Jackson You just gotta know how to talk to people.
Bobby Ray Well ladies, welcome to Snydersville.
Vida Boheme Thank you.
