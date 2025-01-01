Sheriff Dollard[sitting in a bar, talking to himself]Men, acting like women. Men wanting to be with one another, men touching each other. Their stubbly chins rubbing up against one another. Touching each other. Manly hands touching swirls of of chest hair. An occasional wiff of a rugged aftershave. Their low, baritone voices sighing, grunting. They hold one another in manly, masculine arms. Hold one another. Tight.
Carol AnnI'm just so clumsy. I mean... Virgil yelled at me. I mean, he called out to me. And, well, I just spilled the stew.
Vida BohemeHun, do you like, ever, not cry in this room?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bobby LeeAre you serious about Bobby Ray, Miss Chi-Chi?
Miss Chi-Chi RodriguezBaby, you can have him. I've got a million dream lovers, alright. I've got a broken heart for every light on Broadway. And when one of them goes out, I just screw in another one, okay, hello good-bye.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vida BohemeSince you have obviously learned nothing, I am hereby stripping you of all your princess points.
[exaggerated ripping up and throwing away motions]
Rachel Tensions[after seeing a man wrapped in chains]I don't know who he is, but if there's a snowstorm tonight, he's going on my tires.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Miss Chi-Chi RodriguezI didn't ask to come on this trip, did I? No, I don't think so! Did I ask you to be making me over and jump all kinds of hoops like some circus poodle? No, I don't think so! Do I want to go to jail because of some cop killer? No, I don't think so! So as soon as we get to the next town I am jumping on the first man and riding him all the way to New York City and away from you two puckered up, stuck up putas 'cause this trip sucks! It sucks!
Vida BohemeAfter all we've done to include you, you would leave us so quickly?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Noxeema Jackson[about Chi-Chi]Look at her, runnin' like she's runnin' cross the border!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Noxeema Jackson[to Clara]Ms. Vida seems to think that I don't have a dream. Well, honey, I'm not Martin Luther King. I don't need a dream. I have a plan. You know I'm gonna tell you what it is, because instinctively I knew I could trust you, being as you're not a big talker and everything. My plan is that while in Hollywood I will be approached by an imminent producer, at The Ivy no doubt, to star in the lush film version of the Life of Ms. Dorothy Dandridge. Yes that noble blacktress, who never played domestic help. And then who's career was crushed by the white Hollywood machine.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
TommyBaby, you are a whole lot of woman... and I know what you need.
Vida BohemeYes you will start off a mere boy in a dress, but by the time we are done with this crusade your Auntie Vida and your Auntie Noxee will give you the outrageous outlook and indomitable spirit that it will take to make you a full-fledged Drag Queen.
Vida BohemeSo now, I want you to turn your swayback little self around on those Robert Clergerie Knockoffs and get back in this car.
Noxeema JacksonI mean, now I realize that... you gotta take chances. Because you never know, you know what I mean? I mean, what the hell! I'm not gonna worry about if people accept me or not. I'm gonna make Hollywood wherever I am at.
Vida BohemeLook, Miss Julie Newmar has been watching silently over this entire conversation. And look at her, vintage Miss Julie. She is the perfect, the ultimate... oh! Try to describe her and not use the word "statuesque". Oh, Miss Julie, you are statuesque and you were the only Catwoman. Oh, read it please.
Miss Chi-Chi RodriguezYou know what Vida, you're not a queen because you rule people or you sat on a throne, baby. You're a queen because you couldn't cut it as a man so you had to put on a dress, that's why.
Miss Chi-Chi RodriguezYou all grow wild around here. This reminds me of the story of Princess Laritza in 'Revenge of the Wench'. Seem everyone was giving her flowers because they thought she was dead, right? But she had taken this magical concoction...