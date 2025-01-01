Menu
Tall Tale Movie Quotes

Tall Tale Movie Quotes

Daniel Hackett Who are you?
Pecos Bill I'm a ring-tailed roarer. I can draw faster, shoot straighter, ride harder and drink longer than any man alive. I ride cyclones and I wrestle...
Daniel Hackett You got a name, don't you?
Pecos Bill I'm getting' to that. I'm the rip-snortinest cowboy that ever rode north, south, east or west of the Rio Grande. I'm Pecos Bill.
Pecos Bill Don't lose the dream!
Pecos Bill Not as hot as the summer of '88 when the chickens laid fried eggs and the babies cried sawdust.
Paul Bunyan Does this story have a point or does it go on and on and on like this stinkin' desert?
Pecos Bill I ought to plug you two right now, but I make it a rule never to kill a man on Sunday.
Zeb Today's Wednesday.
Daniel Hackett Pa, Pecos Bill ain't real.
Jonas Hackett He's out there... where there's still enough elbow room for a man to wander. He's out there... where the land is still young and wild. You don't believe me? I swear to you by the code of the West, Pecos Bill is as real as you and me. Now, you know the Code of the West don't you?
Daniel Hackett Yeah, Pa, I know.
Jonas Hackett Respect the land, defend the defenseless and don't never spit in front of women and children.
Pecos Bill I ain't apologizin' to no ox!
Jonas Hackett Just 'cause it's a tall tale don't mean it ain't true.
[on seeing a beautiful swarm of butterflies]
Pecos Bill Kind of makes it all worthwhile, don't you think?
Daniel Hackett Pecos, don't go!
Pecos Bill Don't worry about it! You can handle things from here!
Calamity Jane Anybody make a move and I'll fill 'em full of lead, or my name ain't Calamity Jane!
J.P. Stiles This ain't over, kid! Not by a long shot!
[last lines]
Pecos Bill He's all yours Daniel Hackett!
Daniel Hackett Pecos!
Pecos Bill So long Daniel! Take good care of Widowmaker!
Daniel Hackett Pecos, don't go!
Pecos Bill Don't worry about it! You can handle things from here. Yee ha-ha! I'm a ring tailed roarer. I can draw faster, shoot straighter, ride harder and drink longer than any man alive, l'm the rip-snortingest cowboy that ever rode North, South, East or West of the Rio Grande. I'm Pecos Bill! Yee ha-ha!
Daniel Hackett So long, Pecos!
John Henry You don't what you can do until you try.
Paul Bunyan [Creeping up on Daniel and Pecos Bill who are trapped in a cage Bunyan made] Never enough for you termites, is it? Not enough you swindled me out of my camp, robbed me of my trade, now you want my woods too. You want it all! I'm makin' my stand. At least if I go down swingin', I go down like a man!
Pecos Bill Ah, hush up you log-brain!
Paul Bunyan Pecos?
[Pecos Bill smiles]
Paul Bunyan Let me take a gander at ya.
[Pecos proudly shows off his profile]
Paul Bunyan You steamin' pile of buffalo puckey. You're still ugly.
Daniel Hackett Somebody has to do something.
Pecos Bill We came to say goodbye, Daniel.
Daniel Hackett I knew you would.
J.P. Stiles We're comin'!
Daniel Hackett Not through our land!
Pecos Bill You got some business to settle, ain't ya?
Daniel Hackett Why would you go out of your way for me?
Calamity Jane Well, paint my toenails and curl my hair!
Pecos Bill Calamity? My cactus flower!
Calamity Jane Don't cactus flower me, you double-crossing dog!
Pecos Bill I missed you, darlin'. If only you knew how much!
Calamity Jane I know too well, you flea-infested little weasel!
Pecos Bill Calamity, you look mighty pretty tonight.
Calamity Jane Sweet talking me? You overgrown, mealy-mouthed, two-faced snivellin' snake! You gutless, brainless, heartless sidewinder!
[Calamity fires her guns at Pecos standing up against a wall. He stands motionless as every shot misses him]
Pecos Bill You ain't still sore about Amarillo, are you?
J.P. Stiles [to Daniel] I see your pa sent a boy to do a man's job!
