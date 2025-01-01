Pat McGurn
There's no problem. Just a little mistake, that's all.
Pat McGurn
My job. You don't get it, do you?
Dalton
Why don't you explain it to me?
Tinker
[ready to fight]
I'LL EXPLAIN IT TO YOU.
O'Connor
[to Tinker]
Hey, shut up, shithead.
[to Dalton]
O'Connor
Mr. Tilghman's changed his mind. And that's all you need to know, son.
Dalton
No, I'm afraid I'm gonna have to know a little bit more than that.
O'Connor
Mr. Tilghman may own this bar, but the liquor he serves is supplied to him by BRAD WESLEY. Now, Pat McGurn is in the employ of Mr Wesley, his uncle. Not Mr Tilghman.
Pat McGurn
You see, I'm stayin', and YOU'RE GOIN'.