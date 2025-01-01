Menu
Dalton I want you to be nice until it's time to not be nice.
Steve Being called a cocksucker isn't personal?
Dalton No. It's two nouns combined to elicit a prescribed response.
Steve What if somebody calls my mama a whore?
Dalton Is she?
Jimmy I used to fuck guys like you in prison.
Dalton All you have to do is follow three simple rules. One, never underestimate your opponent. Expect the unexpected. Two, take it outside. Never start anything inside the bar unless it's absolutely necessary. And three, be nice.
Dalton Take the biggest guy in the world, shatter his knee and he'll drop like a stone.
Wade Garrett That gal's got entirely too many brains to have an ass like that.
Dalton Nobody ever wins a fight.
[last lines]
Tinker A polar bear fell on me.
Emmett It ain't the money ya understand, but if I don't charge ya somethin' the Presbyterians around here are likely to pray for my ruination. How does a hundred dollars a month strike ya?
Dalton Fine.
Emmett Can ya afford that much?
Dalton If it keeps you in the good graces of the church.
Emmett Ain't it peculiar how money seems to do that very thing?
Wade Garrett I'll get all the sleep I need when I'm dead.
Doc Do you enjoy pain?
Dalton Pain don't hurt.
Doc Most of my patients would disagree with you.
Wade Garrett This place has a sign hangin' over the urinal that says, "Don't eat the big white mint".
Dalton Sorry, we're closed.
Ketchum Then what are all these people doing here?
Dalton Drinking and having a good time.
Ketchum That's why we're here.
Dalton You're too stupid to have a good time.
Wade Garrett What's the matter? Still living in the past, aren't ya? We're a long way from Memphis.
Dalton Memphis has nothing to do with it.
Wade Garrett BULLSHIT. That dog won't hunt. I can't believe you're still draggin' that shit around with ya. It seems to me, you'd be a little more... philosophical about it. AND CUT IT THE FUCK LOOSE. You know, that fucking cu-... that *girl* never told you she was married. DID SHE? And when a man sticks a gun in yer face, you got two choices; you can die or you can KILL THE MOTHERFUCKER.
Wade Garrett [Eyeing the sign over the Double Deuce] The Double Douche!
Doc Do you always carry your medical record around with you?
Dalton Saves time.
Morgan What am I supposed to do?
Dalton There's always barber college.
Dalton People who really want to have a good time won't come to a slaughterhouse. And we've got entirely too many troublemakers here. Too many 40-year-old adolescents, felons, power drinkers and trustees of modern chemistry.
Doc Your file says you've got a degree from NYU. What in?
Dalton Philosophy.
Doc Any particular discipline?
Dalton No. Not really. Man's search for faith. That sort of shit.
Doc Come up with any answers?
Dalton Not too many.
Doc How's a guy like you end up a bouncer?
Dalton Just lucky I guess.
[Dalton walks in on Steve having sex with a girl in the supply closet]
Dalton Yo, Steve! You're history.
Steve But I'm on my break!
Dalton Stay on it.
Steve Ah, shit!
Emmett Calling me 'sir' is like putting an elevator in an outhouse, it don't belong. I'm Emmett.
Red Webster How long are you gonna be in town?
Dalton Not very long.
Red Webster That's what I said 25 years ago.
Dalton Really? What happened?
Red Webster I got married to an ugly woman. Don't ever do that. It just takes the energy right out of you. She left me, though. Found somebody even uglier than she was. That's life. Who can explain it?
Wade Garrett You got a skinny little runt named Dalton working here?
Mountain You wanna fight, dickless?
Wade Garrett Well, I sure ain't gonna show you my dick.
Dalton If somebody gets in your face and calls you a cocksucker, I want you to be nice. Ask him to walk. Be nice. If he won't walk, walk him. But be nice. If you can't walk him, one of the others will help you, and you'll both be nice. I want you to remember that it's a job. It's nothing personal.
Doc Is this the part where you tell me what a great guy your friend is?
Wade Garrett Not hardly. This is the part where I tell you I want you for myself.
Doc [laughs]
Dalton Oh, yo. Whatever he's saying, you can be fairly sure it's a lie.
Wade Garrett [giving Dalton a look and her a longer look] Don't bet on it.
Morgan You know, I heard you had balls big enough to come in a dump truck, but you don't look like much to me.
Dalton Opinions vary.
Bar guy Whaddaya say we get nipple to nipple?
Denise [eying her own ample cleavage] I can do that without you!
Frank Tilghman I need the best.
Dalton Wade Garrett's the best
Frank Tilghman Wade Garrett's getting old.
Dalton He's still the best!
Doc You know, for that line of work I thought you'd be bigger.
Dalton Gee, I've never heard that before.
Carrie Who is that guy?
Cody, Band Singer at Double Deuce Ladies and gentlemen... Wade Garrett.
Hank Holy shit!
Wade Garrett Exactly right.
Dalton My way... or the highway.
Dalton [after interrupting Denise's unsolicited striptease] If you're gonna have a pet, keep it on a leash.
Jimmy Damn, boy. I thought you were good.
Dalton Go fuck yourself.
Emmett Calling me sir is like putting an elevator in an outhouse. It don't belong.
Frank Tilghman I got your plane ticket right here.
Dalton I don't fly... too dangerous.
Cody, Band Singer at Double Deuce Man, this toilet is worse than the one that we worked in Dayton.
Dalton Really?
Cody, Band Singer at Double Deuce Oh man, it's a mean scene around here, man. There's blood on the floor of this joint every night.
Dalton You got quite a little enterprise going here.
Pat McGurn What?
Dalton You're going through a bottle every 30 minutes, you're skimming the till for 6 shots a bottle. On drafts, 1 every 10.
Dalton [to Tilghman] I figure he's costing you about 150 a night.
Pat McGurn [smiles at Dalton] So?
Dalton So consider it severance pay. TAKE THE TRAIN.
Pat McGurn [to Tilghman] I didn't hear you say that.
Frank Tilghman Well, I'm sayin' it now.
Pat McGurn You sure?
Frank Tilghman GET OUT.
Brad Wesley Elvis! Play something with balls!
Frank Tilghman [after he, Red, Emmett, and Stoudenmire shoot Wesley dead] This is our town... And don't you ever forget it.
Emmett I swear he does that just to piss me off!
Dalton Who does?
Emmett Brad Wesley!
Dalton You play pretty good for a blind boy.
Cody, Band Singer at Double Deuce And I thought you'd be bigger.
Dalton I better take you home. I keep talking, you're gonna go on thinking I'm a nice guy.
Doc I know you're not a nice guy.
Wade Garrett [to Dalton after the fight with Wesley's men] Same town, new story, huh, pal? Let's get a beer.
Jimmy Prepare to die.
Dalton You are such an asshole.
Morgan [pointing angrily at Dalton] If you're not drinking, YOU'RE outta here!
Carrie [to Dalton] Hey, don't let him bother you. Morgan was born an asshole and just grew bigger.
[introduces herself]
Carrie I'm Carrie Ann. If you need anything...
[taps him on the shoulder]
Carrie ANYTHING, you just let me know.
[Dalton nods]
Carrie You got a name?
Dalton Yeah.
Carrie Well, what is it?
Dalton Dalton.
Carrie [laughing] Oh my God! Shit! I've heard of you!
Pat McGurn [raps bar] Carrie Ann! What're you waiting for? Christmas? MOVE!
Carrie [muttering] Ah shut up. I'm going. Jesus Christ.
Frank Tilghman [to the Double Deuce staff] Well, it was a good night. Nobody died.
Dalton It'll get worse before it gets better.
Brad Wesley [after seeing Pat with a broken nose] Did I explain it wrong? Is that it?
O'Connor No, boss, you didn't.
Brad Wesley Pat's got a weak constitution. You boys know that. That's why he's working as a bartender. He's my only sister's son. And if he doesn't have me, who's he got? And if I'm not there, you're there.
[to Jimmy]
Brad Wesley I should've let you go, Jimmy.
Brad Wesley [to Tinker and O'Connor] Well, one of you boys owes me an apology. Now I leave it up to you to decide which one of you wants to say "I'm sorry."
Tinker [takes off his hat] I'm sorry, boss.
O'Connor I'm sorry, boss.
Brad Wesley I believe you, Tinker.
[walks over to O'Connor]
Brad Wesley But you, O'Connor, somehow I don't believe you. Now you better try it again. 'cause if there's one thing I can't stand, it's a man who's untruthful.
O'Connor I'm sorry, boss.
Brad Wesley If there's one thing that disgusts me, it's a man who can't admit when he's wrong.
O'Connor I swear to God, boss, I'm sorry.
Brad Wesley You disgust me, O'Connor. You wanna know why you disgust me?
O'Connor No, why, boss?
Brad Wesley [punches him] 'cause you're a bleeder. You bleed too much. You are a messy bleeder.
[kicks him in the groin]
Brad Wesley You're weak. You got no endurance for PAIN
[karate chops him and knocks him down]
Brad Wesley . Awe, come on, get up. Hey, you'll be fine. Come on.
[to his men]
Brad Wesley Well, help him up!
Brad Wesley [Wesley's men stand him up] You're gonna be fine. And you know why? Because I like you.
[punches and knocks him out]
Brad Wesley [to his men] Get this piece-of-shit coward out of here.
Morgan Mind your own business, Dad!
Doc What the hell is wrong with you, Brad? Have you lost your mind?
Brad Wesley [on Dalton] He's a drifter, you know. To see you wind up with someone like that, it's a shame.
Doc This has nothing to do with him.
Brad Wesley Well, you get him out of here, Elizabeth. 'cause if you don't, he's going down. And I'm not gonna lose a second's sleep about it.
Brad Wesley Dalton, I have a cousin in Memphis. Tells me you killed a man down there. Tells me you said it was self-defense at the trial. But you and I know that isn't so, don't we?
Brad Wesley [Dalton stands up and starts to get mad] Relax. Relax. Tell me, if I owned a bar and I wanted to clean it up, how much would it take to get you to come work for me?
Dalton [defiantly] There's no amount of money.
Dalton [after he pulls Emmett out of his burning house, and lands on top of him] Emmett, you alright?
Emmett I'll be just fine... If you get offa me.
Wade Garrett [punches Mountain in the groin and then cracks his knee] God damn that hurts doesn't it?
Brad Wesley [Red's place has burned down] Well, with a fire like that, nothin' they could do. Nothin'.
[to Ernie, the bartender]
Brad Wesley Jack Daniel's.
[Ernie looks at Dalton and Dalton gives him the okay]
Brad Wesley .
Brad Wesley [to Dalton] Thank you. It's like a morgue in here.
[to Cody]
Brad Wesley Play something, Elvis. Get those firemen in here. I wanna buy them a drink. They risked their lives to save a no-good-faggot-draft-dodger like Red Webster.
Brad Wesley [sees Dalton looking at a man's picture] My grandfather.
Dalton Looks like an important man.
Brad Wesley He was an asshole. But *you*, you're a smart boy, aren't you, Dalton? You're just not too realistic. Christ, I'm just like you. I came up the hard way, from the streets of Chicago. You know, when I came to this town after Korea there was nothing. I brought the mall here. I got the 7-Eleven. I got the Fotomat here. Christ, JC Penney is coming here because of me. You ask anybody, they'll tell you.
Dalton You've gotten rich off of the people in this town.
Brad Wesley [laughs] You bet your ass I have. And I'm gonna get richer. I believe we all have a purpose on this earth. A destiny. I have a faith in that destiny. It tells me to gather unto me what is mine. But, Christ, you get paid for beating people up. Tell me you don't love it. Of course you do. You wouldn't be human if you didn't.
Dalton Problem?
Pat McGurn There's no problem. Just a little mistake, that's all.
Dalton What's that?
Pat McGurn My job. You don't get it, do you?
Dalton Why don't you explain it to me?
Tinker [ready to fight] I'LL EXPLAIN IT TO YOU.
O'Connor [to Tinker] Hey, shut up, shithead.
[to Dalton]
O'Connor Mr. Tilghman's changed his mind. And that's all you need to know, son.
Dalton No, I'm afraid I'm gonna have to know a little bit more than that.
O'Connor Mr. Tilghman may own this bar, but the liquor he serves is supplied to him by BRAD WESLEY. Now, Pat McGurn is in the employ of Mr Wesley, his uncle. Not Mr Tilghman.
Pat McGurn You see, I'm stayin', and YOU'RE GOIN'.
Dalton Oh, really?
Brad Wesley Stroudenmire, I never thought you'd turn on me too. This is my town. Don't you forget it.
[first lines]
Bouncer Checking IDs [to Frank Tilghman, as he enters the Bandstand] Go ahead, sir.
Carrie What did you do there last night?
Dalton What do you mean?
Carrie You fired the bartender, Pat.
Dalton He was skimming.
Carrie You should not have done that, Dalton.
Dalton Yeah, why's that?
Carrie You just shouldn't have, that's all.
Carrie [hands him food] Here you go. Breakfast.
Dalton Oh, thank you.
Carrie [starts to giggle] Oh, my God.
Dalton What is the joke?
Carrie Well, there's no joke. I just think I'm lookin' at a dead man, though.
Dalton It seems everywhere I go, I hear that same joke.
Carrie Yeah? Well, something tells me you bring it on yourself.
Brad Wesley [a big brawl has just started] Can somebody get a drink around here?
Doc [confronting Dalton] You're going to save these people from Wesley? Well, who's gonna save them from you?
[repeated line]
Frank Tilghman I thought you'd be bigger.
Cody, Band Singer at Double Deuce [When Dalton hands him a towel] Thanks, man.
Dalton You know, you play pretty good for a blind white boy.
Cody, Band Singer at Double Deuce Yeah, and I thought you'd be bigger.
[both laugh and hug each other]
Morgan [after socking a bar patron in the stomach and throwing him across the room into a table full of customers] Get him outta here, now!
[Points a finger in Dalton's face]
Morgan If you're not drinking, you're outta here!
Jimmy Dig a hole.
[observing while at night Dalton and Doc leaving the Double Deuce Club]
Doc So you work at the Double Deuce?
Dalton Yep.
Doc Nice place. They send a lot of business my way.
Red Webster [to Stoudenmire after Wesley's goons destroy his Ford Dealership] You got insurance, don't you?
Morgan This Dalton character, what's his story?
Cody, Band Singer at Double Deuce Story is... you fuck with him and he'll seal your fate.
Morgan Yeah, so far he hasn't shown me shit!
