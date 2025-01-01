Carrie What did you do there last night?

Dalton What do you mean?

Carrie You fired the bartender, Pat.

Dalton He was skimming.

Carrie You should not have done that, Dalton.

Carrie You just shouldn't have, that's all.

Carrie [hands him food] Here you go. Breakfast.

Dalton Oh, thank you.

Carrie [starts to giggle] Oh, my God.

Dalton What is the joke?

Carrie Well, there's no joke. I just think I'm lookin' at a dead man, though.

Dalton It seems everywhere I go, I hear that same joke.