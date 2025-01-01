Menu
[last lines]
Lara Slate [stark, dully numb voice] I know you don't believe me, but I didn't kill anybody. Jennifer Logan and her mother still live here, and they kill people. Everyone on this floor is dead.
Detective Apartments don't kill people, Lara. People kill people. It's time to go here. Come on, let's get out of here.
[helps her up]
Detective One, two, three.
[as he leads her away:]
Detective You have the right to remain silent, everything you say may or will be used against you in a court of law...
Janet Slate [phoning enthusiastically] I'm telling you, it's a great apartment! There's even a convenience store on the ground floor. I could be in my office in less than twenty minutes!
Lara Slate Whoa, Janet, slow down. How many did you see?
Janet Slate [shrugs] I signed the lease.
Lara Slate I said look for an apartment, not sign the lease on the first one they showed you. Well, how much is it?
Janet Slate It's only seven-fifty a month. The guy said it would be gone within the hour.
Lara Slate You never sign the lease on the first one they show you.
Janet Slate [sighs] You're stressing me out! It really looked beautiful...
Janet Slate What do I want? I just
[shrugs]
Janet Slate came by to say hi to you and your mom. I'm your new neighbour, just... And also, I was hoping to borrow a corkscrew. Mine is broken.
Emily [past chain lock] A girl in 1303 jumped off her balcony and died. Her name was Jennifer. It's a bad place.
[pushes door shut]
Detective Lara, where were you the night that Janet died?
Lara Slate I can't believe you're asking me that.
[shakes her head]
Lara Slate My sister did not commit suicide. I'm gonna prove it.
