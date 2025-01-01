[first lines]

Elfrida Roos [Helge killed his master's ox] No! Have you gone out of your mind, Helge?

Helge Roos What am I to do? We have to eat.

Elfrida Roos How could you? How could you do this to Svenning?

Helge Roos [screaming] Svenning has another one. We must survive.

[pause]