Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Oxen Oxen Movie Quotes

Oxen Movie Quotes

[first lines]
Elfrida Roos [Helge killed his master's ox] No! Have you gone out of your mind, Helge?
Helge Roos What am I to do? We have to eat.
Elfrida Roos How could you? How could you do this to Svenning?
Helge Roos [screaming] Svenning has another one. We must survive.
[pause]
Helge Roos Help me. Stop whimpering and help me. Help me. You don't want Anna to fall ill and die, do you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vicar Dear friends, in time of hunger and need there aren't many good tidings. "When we were last blessed with good news", we ask ourselves. The meager crops which we've had for the past two years now have resulted in sickness and unrest throughout the country. Right here in our parish the old and young are dying. Evil and false rumours are going around, promising abundance and easy gain elsewhere in the world. It is of the utmost importance that we are not led astray. We who have remained are needed here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elfrida Roos We have sinned before God... before the law... and before Svenning, our own master. We could at least asked him first. You knew that we would both be guilty in the eyes of the Lord. You should have asked the vicar...
Helge Roos Be quiet! What do you want me to do? Give them back the meat?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vicar Think, Helge. If we were all to go around slaughtering in times of hardship in the end we wouldn't restrict ourselves to the cattle. We'd slaughter each other.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Vicar Helge and Elfrida had eight children. They all behaved well.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Identification
Identification
2025, Russia, Sci-Fi
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
2023, USA, Action, Adventure, Drama
Deti-shpiony
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more