Steve Jobs[narrating]Here's to the crazy ones. The misfits, the rebels, the troublemakers, the round pegs in the square holes, the ones who see things differently. They're not fond of rules, and they have no respect for the status quo. You can quote them, disagree with them, glorify or vilify them. About the only thing you can't do is ignore them. Because they change things - they push the human race forward. And while some may see them as the crazy ones, we see genius. Because the people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are the ones who do.
Steve Jobs[narrating]When you grow up, you tend to get told the world is the way that it is, and your life is just to live your life inside the world and try not to bash into the walls too much. But that's a very limited life. Life can be much broader once you discover one simple fact. And that is that everything around you that you call life, was made up by people that are no smarter than you. And you can change it. You can influence it. You can build your own things that other people can use. To shake off this erroneous notion that life is just there, and you're just gonna live in it, versus embrace it. Change it, improve it. Make your mark upon it. And once you learn that, you'll never be the same again.
Steve Jobs[to Macintosh team]I don't ever want to hear you tell me you can't make it faster.
Steve WozniakI just wanted to be one of the guys. And of all the guys I knew, you were the coolest. You were smart, quick-witted. This was my chance to do what I loved. And to do it for fun. That's all I ever wanted. I thought that's what you wanted to. Something's happening to you, Steve.
Arthur Rock[about John Sculley]What the hell makes you think you cn get him? Why would he ever leave Pepsi?
Steve JobsNobody remembers the world best soda salesman.
John SculleyYou can make a great product. But you have to convince people that what you're selling is greater. We're not selling computers. We're selling what they can do with a computer. A tool for the mind. And that, ladies and gentlemen, is limitless.
Steve Jobs[to Bill Gates on the phone]Let me make this perfectly clear, Bill, so that when I'm finished you can still see through those thick pretentious glasses you psychopathic unimaginative criminal! You stole... my software!
Arthur RockMacintosh is not even a toy. It's a joke. IBM's now moved on to mini-DECs, and so should we.
Paul TerrellAll right, Steve. I'll try to sell. But if I don't, I'm not making another order.
Steve JobsOkay, that's fine... But I think you might be really interested in our second model.