[last lines]
Steve Jobs [narrating] Here's to the crazy ones. The misfits, the rebels, the troublemakers, the round pegs in the square holes, the ones who see things differently. They're not fond of rules, and they have no respect for the status quo. You can quote them, disagree with them, glorify or vilify them. About the only thing you can't do is ignore them. Because they change things - they push the human race forward. And while some may see them as the crazy ones, we see genius. Because the people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are the ones who do.
[speaking directly]
Steve Jobs How was that?
Steve Jobs [narrating] When you grow up, you tend to get told the world is the way that it is, and your life is just to live your life inside the world and try not to bash into the walls too much. But that's a very limited life. Life can be much broader once you discover one simple fact. And that is that everything around you that you call life, was made up by people that are no smarter than you. And you can change it. You can influence it. You can build your own things that other people can use. To shake off this erroneous notion that life is just there, and you're just gonna live in it, versus embrace it. Change it, improve it. Make your mark upon it. And once you learn that, you'll never be the same again.
Steve Jobs Get your shit and get out! You're done.
Francis What? Are you gonna fire me?
Steve Jobs No! I ALREADY FIRED YOU!... Why are you still here?
Bill Atkinson Steve, he, he was our best programmer in the division.
Steve Jobs He's the best programmer that doesn't care about our vision.
Ed Woolard If you want to get back what you lost, this is the time.
Steve Jobs I never lost it. It was stolen from me.
Gareth Chang [having dismissed the old Apple executives] What are we going to do now?
Steve Jobs We're gonna put a dent in the universe.
Steve Jobs [to Macintosh team] I don't ever want to hear you tell me you can't make it faster.
Steve Wozniak I just wanted to be one of the guys. And of all the guys I knew, you were the coolest. You were smart, quick-witted. This was my chance to do what I loved. And to do it for fun. That's all I ever wanted. I thought that's what you wanted to. Something's happening to you, Steve.
[begins walking away]
Steve Jobs I'm growing up, Woz.
Steve Wozniak No. No you're not.
Steve Jobs So this is the Macintosh team.
Bill Atkinson Um hmm.
[startled]
Bill Atkinson Jesus!
Steve Jobs No, it's just Steve.
Arthur Rock [about John Sculley] What the hell makes you think you cn get him? Why would he ever leave Pepsi?
Steve Jobs Nobody remembers the world best soda salesman.
John Sculley You can make a great product. But you have to convince people that what you're selling is greater. We're not selling computers. We're selling what they can do with a computer. A tool for the mind. And that, ladies and gentlemen, is limitless.
Steve Wozniak Nobody wants to buy a computer. Nobody!
Steve Jobs How can somebody know what they want if they've never even seen it?
Steve Wozniak Huh?
Steve Jobs We're going to Homebrew...
Steve Wozniak How about "Enterprise Computers"?
Steve Jobs No! No Star Trek names, or I swear, I will drive this car right off a cliff.
Steve Jobs [after trying Macintosh] It's great.
[some of his team laugh]
Steve Jobs No, it's not... It's insanely great.
[applause]
Steve Jobs Welcome to Apple Computer.
Rod Holt Okay, show me this revolutionary piece o' shit.
Steve Wozniak We can't afford to pay three people right now.
Steve Jobs We can't afford to pay *ourselves* unless we deliver. And don't worry about Chris, he's just a kid. So he just wants to help.
Steve Wozniak You're just a kid.
Jonathan Ive Steve, we're glad you're back.
Steve Jobs I'm not back.
Steve Jobs [as he leaves] Yet...
Steve Jobs I am really excited we have something really special to share with you today. In total, through iMac and PowerBook lines, we've sold over 3 million units this year.
[applause]
Steve Jobs Okay, that's it.
[huge laughter from the audience]
Steve Jobs But, ah, maybe there's one more thing.
Steve Jobs [to Bill Gates on the phone] Let me make this perfectly clear, Bill, so that when I'm finished you can still see through those thick pretentious glasses you psychopathic unimaginative criminal! You stole... my software!
Arthur Rock Macintosh is not even a toy. It's a joke. IBM's now moved on to mini-DECs, and so should we.
Paul Terrell All right, Steve. I'll try to sell. But if I don't, I'm not making another order.
Steve Jobs Okay, that's fine... But I think you might be really interested in our second model.
Paul Terrell What's the second model?
Steve Wozniak What are you talking about?
Steve Jobs [in an undertone] All-in-one.
Steve Jobs I need you to re-design.
Rod Holt Re-design what?
Steve Jobs Power supply, from scratch. It can't have a fan, can't overheat and needs to fit size in the box. This size.
Steve Jobs We're gonna kill every other project. Everything. This company will not make shit anymore.
Arthur Rock John, you're roughly quiet.
John Sculley Yeah, I'm sorry. I guess I'm just lost for words.
Steve Jobs Head of Marketing, Pepsi genius's lost for words. It's him, not Mac!
Arthur Rock Steve is great. He's great.
Mike Markkula Yeah, he's great.
Arthur Rock But, he's a time bomb. And it's our job to diffuse him. So, take care of it.
Mike Markkula Last week, an unidentified investor dropped one point five million shares. Put a real scare into the marketplace, Steve.
Steve Jobs One point five million shares? Wow! I guess the stockholders must be getting restless.
Gil Amelio Steve, what can I do to convince you to come back?
Steve Jobs What can you do to convince me? I wouldn't be boarding the Titanic, Gil!
Steve Jobs [pointing the chips on the Apple I board] It's got to be straight, and those more symmetric.
Steve Jobs Andy Hertzfeld, are you good?
