Dune Movie Quotes

Dune Movie Quotes

Paul I must not fear. Fear is the mind-killer. Fear is the little-death that brings total obliteration. I will face my fear. I will let it pass over me and through me. And when it has passed I will turn the inner eye to see its path. Where it has gone, there will be nothing. Only I will remain.
Piter De Vries It is by will alone I set my mind in motion. It is by the juice of Sapho that thoughts acquire speed, the lips acquire stains, the stains become a warning. It is by will alone I set my mind in motion.
[drink]
Piter De Vries It is by will alone I set my mind in motion. It is by the juice of Sapho that thoughts acquire speed, the lips acquire stains, the stains become a warning. It is by will alone I set my mind in motion.
[first lines]
Princess Irulan A beginning is a very delicate time. Know then, that it is the year 10191. The known universe is ruled by the Padisha Emperor Shaddam IV, my father. In this time, the most precious substance in the Universe is the spice melange. The spice extends life. The spice expands consciousness. The spice is vital to space travel. The Spacing Guild and its navigators, who the spice has mutated over four-thousand years, use the orange spice gas, which gives them the ability to fold space. That is, travel to any part of the Universe without moving. Oh yes, I forgot to tell you. The spice exists on only one planet in the entire Universe. A desolate, dry planet with vast deserts. Hidden away within the rocks of these deserts are a people known as the Fremen, who have long held a prophecy, that a man would come, a messiah, who would lead them to true freedom. The planet is Arrakis. Also known as Dune.
Duke Leto Atreides I'll miss the sea, but a person needs new experiences. They jar something deep inside, allowing him to grow. Without change something sleeps inside us, and seldom awakens. The sleeper must awaken.
Paul Father! The sleeper has awakened!
[last lines]
Alia And how can this be? For he is the Kwisatz Haderach!
Reverend Mother Mohiam Do you know of the Water of Life? The bile from the ill-borne worms of Arrakis?
Paul I have heard of it.
Reverend Mother Mohiam It's very dangerous. The Bene Gesserit sisterhood would use it to see - within. There is a place - terrifying to us. To women. It is said: a man will come, the Kwisatz Haderach. He will go where we can not. Many men have tried.
Paul They tried and failed?
Reverend Mother Mohiam They tried and died.
Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV Bring in that floating fat man, the Baron!
Paul Irulan shall be my wife, opening the way for an Atreides to sit on the throne.
Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV I sit on the throne!
Paul You will sit on a throne on Selusa Secundus, your prison planet! Either that, or you will die.
[walks towards Chani]
Paul The princess shall have no more of me than my name... no child of mine, nor touch, nor softness of glance, nor instant of desire.
[he tenderly strokes her cheek]
Paul This, I promise to you, my love.
Lady Jessica Think on it, Chani. We who carry the name of concubine... history will call us wives.
Paul Emperor Shaddam IV, there are Guild Heighliners above us containing many Great Houses of the Laandsraad. Send them back.
Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV How dare you speak to me in...
Guild Worker Stop your speaking!
Paul You have some idea of what I could do.
Paul [the Reverend Mother Mohiam growls at him] Don't try your powers on me. Try looking into that place where you dare not look.You'll find me there, staring back at you.
Reverend Mother Mohiam [DELETED LINE] Silence him, Jessica!
Lady Jessica [DELETED LINE] Silence him yourself, if you can.
Paul [DELETED LINE] For ninety generations you and your Bene Gesserit have labored in secret to produce a living, breathing super-weapon... one that would empower you to overthrow both the Guild and the Emperor. Indeed. This weapon, I am. And these goals, I have achieved. *But I will NEVER be YOURS to control.*
Reverend Mother Mohiam [Using the Voice] *You mustn't speak... *
Paul [Also using the Voice, which overpowers her] SILENCE!
[she is knocked backward against several Guild Workers]
Paul I remember your gom jabbar, now you'll remember mine. I can kill with a word.
Paul We must totally destroy all spice production on Arrakis. The Guild and the entire Universe depends on spice. He who can destroy a thing, controls a thing.
Alia I am a messenger from Muad'Dib. Poor Emperor. I'm afraid my brother won't be very pleased with you.
Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV Silence!
Reverend Mother Mohiam Kill this child. She's an abomination. Kill her!
Reverend Mother Mohiam [groans then yells at Alia] Get out of my mind!
Alia [using the voice] Not until you tell them both who I *really* am!
Reverend Mother Mohiam [Weakly] Alia, daughter of Duke Leto the Just and the royal Lady Jessica. Sister... of Paul... Muad'Dib.
Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV Paul's sister? Paul is Muad'Dib?
Chani Tell me of your homeworld, Usul.
Guildmaster A Secret Report within the Guild. Four Planets have come to our attention regarding a plot which could jeopardise Spice Production: Planet Arrakis, Source of the Spice. Planet Caladan, home of House Atreides. Planet Geidi Prime, home of House Harkonnen. Planet Kaitain, Home of the Emperor of the Known Universe. Send a third-stage Guild Navigator to Kaitain to demand details from the Emperor. The Spice must flow.
Paul Stilgar, do we have wormsign?
Stilgar Usul, we have wormsign the likes of which even God has never seen.
Guild Navigator We ourselves perceive a slight problem within House Atreides. Paul, Paul Atreides.
Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV You mean of course Duke Leto Atreides, his father?
Guild Navigator I mean Paul Atreides. We want him killed. I did not say this. I am not here.
Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV I understand.
Reverend Mother Mohiam Put your right hand in the box.
Paul What's in the box?
Reverend Mother Mohiam Pain.
Paul This is part of the weirding way that we will teach you. Some thoughts have a certain sound, that being the equivalent to a form. Through sound and motion, you will be able to paralyze nerves, shatter bones, set fires, suffocate an enemy or burst his organs. We will kill until no Harkonnen breathes Arrakeen air.
Paul ...My father sent you to test me, didn't he?
[He indicates Gurney's baliset]
Paul Music, then?
Gurney Halleck No music. I'm packing this for the crossing.
[He sets down the baliset]
Gurney Halleck Shield practice.
Paul Again? Gurney, we had practice all this morning. I'm not in the mood.
Gurney Halleck Not in the mood? Mood's a thing for cattle and loveplay, not fighting!
Paul I'm sorry, Gurney.
Gurney Halleck Not sorry enough, not yet!
[He activates his shield and attacks Paul, who activates his own shield barely in time]
Paul [to himself] What's wrong with Gurney? He's not faking this!
Gurney Halleck Now, guard yourself for true!
Piter De Vries As you instructed me, I have enlightened your nephews concerning my plan...
Baron Harkonnen *My* plan!
Piter De Vries ...*the* plan... to crush the Atreides.
Stilgar You have strength. You shall be known as Usul - which is the strength of the base of the pillar. This is your secret name in our troop. But, you must choose the name of manhood, which we will call you openly.
Paul What do you call the mouse shadow in the second moon?
Stilgar We call that one Muad'Dib.
Paul Could I be known as Paul Muad'Dib?
Stilgar You are Paul Muad'Dib!
The Baron's Doctor You are SO beautiful, my Baron. Your skin, love to me. Your diseases lovingly cared for, for all eternity.
Dr. Kynes [whispering] Bless the maker and his water, bless the coming and going of him, may his passing cleanse the world.
Duke Leto Atreides What's that you're saying?
Dr. Kynes Nothing.
Paul [sees Thufir] My God.
[inner voice]
Paul They've taken your mind.
[out loud]
Paul Gurney, I see Thufir Hawat among the captives. Let him stand free.
Feyd-Rautha [turns towards Thufir] The antidote.
[he slips a knife inside Thufir's sleeve]
Gurney Halleck Thufir, come.
Paul In payment of the many years of service to my family, you may ask me of anything you wish. Do you need my life, old friend? It is yours.
[turns around]
Paul I mean this Thufir, if you are to strike, do it now.
Thufir Hawat [raises knife, to everyone's shock, but drops it and turns back to Feyd] Did you truly believe, even for a moment, that I would fail my Duke TWICE?
[He rips out his own heart plug, then collapses into Paul's arms]
Thufir Hawat Three generations of... you...
[he dies]
Paul Carry this noble Atreides warrior away. Do him all honor.
Dr. Kynes [voice over] He cares more about his men than the Spice. I have to admit, against my better judgement, I like this Duke.
Baron Harkonnen I will have Arrakis back for myself! He who controls the Spice controls the universe and what Piter did not tell you is we have control of someone who is very close, very close, to Duke Leto! This person, this traitor, will be worth more to us than ten legions of Sardaukar!
Feyd-Rautha And who is this, traitor?
Baron Harkonnen I won't tell you who the traitor is, or when we'll attack. However, the Duke will die before these eyes and he'll know, he'll know, that it is I, Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, who encompasses his doom!
Paul We Fremen have a saying: "God created Arrakis to train the faithful." One cannot go against the word of God.
Paul Long live the fighters!
Lady Jessica [Jessica and Leto are lying in bed together the night before the family's journey to Arrakis] I once told you a daughter would be conceived at a time of parting.
Duke Leto Atreides I remember. Conceived in love, at a time of parting. Arrakis is a hostile world.
Lady Jessica I must be sure you want this. It has to be tonight, under these influences. I could hear you with the wind.
Duke Leto Atreides And I whispered 'Yes'.
Lady Jessica And I whispered 'I love you'.
Duke Leto Atreides What have you discovered about the Fremen, Duncan? Tell me. Why haven't we heard from you?
Duncan Idaho My lord, I suspect so much. I think they are the allies we seek. They are strong, fierce. They do not give their loyalty easily or quickly. As you know, the Imperium has never been able to take a census of the Fremen. Everyone thinks that there are but few, wandering here and there in the desert. My lord, I suspect an incredible secret has been kept on this planet: that the Fremen exist in vast numbers - vast. And it is they who control Arrakis.
Spice Worker Sire, we can't leave all this Spice.
Duke Leto Atreides Damn the Spice! Get out of there!
Paul The Harkonnens are our enemy. Yes. But, behind them I suspect is the Emperor.
Thufir Hawat You will make a formidable Duke!
Guildmaster [to the Emperor] Remedy this situation. Restore spice production, or you will live out your life in a pain amplifier!
Baron Harkonnen You wish to join your wife, is that it, traitor?
Dr. Wellington Yueh She lives?
Baron Harkonnen You wish to join her? So, join her!
Piter De Vries [stabs Yueh in the back]
Dr. Wellington Yueh You think you have won? You think I don't know what I gained for my wife?
[dies]
Baron Harkonnen Take him away.
Lady Jessica I know she has come to test him. No man has ever survived being tested with the box. Tonight I may lose my son.
Reverend Mother Mohiam We'll salvage what we can. But I can tell you, dear God, for the father, nothing.
Lady Jessica [inside her head] For the father, nothing?
Reverend Mother Mohiam Did you really think that you could bear the Kwisatz Haderach? The universe's super being? How dare you. My greatest student, and my greatest disappointment.
[she notices Paul is not sleeping]
Reverend Mother Mohiam He's awake. He's listening to us. Good. Ready yourself young Paul Atreides. I want to see you in your mother's chambers in one quarter of an hour.
Lady Jessica Paul, this is very important.
Paul Now remember, walk without rhythm, and we won't attract the worm.
Duke Leto Atreides [responding to Thufir's resignation, after Paul narrowly cheats death via a "hunter-seeker," with which his chamber was boobytrapped] ... Enough of this, Thufir! *If* you made a mistake, it was in over-estimating the Harkonnens. Their simple minds came up with a simple trick! Moreover, Paul survived this largely because of your training; you didn't fail there.
Paul Is this what you seek?
Gurney Halleck Good! Fast on defense, slow on attack. But, ah, look down.
[Gurney has penetrated Paul's shield as well]
Gurney Halleck We'd have joined each other in death. You did seem, finally, to get in the mood.
[repeated line]
Feyd-Rautha ...I WILL KILL YOU/HIM!
Thufir Hawat Sector six through eighty progress reports, Sire.
Duke Leto Atreides Take it, Thufir.
Thufir Hawat [speaking rapidly into a communications device] Sector six-eighty, copy the sixth the sum of the eighth quadrant of the ninth plus eight-four circles weave the eighth quarter the fourth, copy!
[the device hums briefly]
Thufir Hawat [to the communication device] Eight! Thufir Hawat, Mentant, Master of Assassins.
Thufir Hawat [to the Duke] The palace is now secure.
Paul Father!
[inner voice]
Paul Father, I promise, one day, the sleeper will awaken and I will avenge your death. I will not stop until I destroy the Emperor and the Baron.
Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV Why have you brought me here?
Baron Harkonnen Your highness, there must be some mistake. I never requested your presence.
Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV Ah, but your lack of action demanded it. Your dreadful mismanagement, your bad judgment, and the assigning to Rabban the governorship. You forced me to come here and set things straight - personally!
Thufir Hawat Now, remember, the first step in avoiding a *trap* - is knowing of its existence.
Paul I know. But, if it is a trap, then why are we going?
Thufir Hawat We have our new Army. Dr. Yueh, put the weirding module on him.
[Thufir holds Paul's shoulders admiringly, then playfully mimes stabbing him in the side of the neck]
Gurney Halleck Behold, as a wild ass in the desert, go I forth to my work.
Lady Jessica [Stumbling around a corner, blood dripping from her nose] Alia...
Alia [she falls into her mother's arms, also covered in blood] Mother, it's Paul. He has taken the Water of Life.
Lady Jessica Paul's voice?
Alia The Guild... they're fighting me in the mental vaults. They're behind everything. They fear the one who will come, who will know more, who will see more. The Guild is behind everything. It's not finished yet. I'm not formed.
Baron Harkonnen What does Leto say, Piter?
Piter De Vries Vendetta, he says, using the ancient tongue. The art of kanly is still alive in the Universe. He does not wish to meet or speak with you.
Baron Harkonnen I made my peace gesture. The forms of kanly have been obeyed!
Lady Jessica There's no need to fight over me.
Reverend Mother Mohiam I hold at your neck a Gom Jabbar. This one kills only animals.
Paul Are you suggesting the Duke's son is an animal?
Reverend Mother Mohiam Let us say, I suggest you may be human. Your awareness may be powerful enough to control your instincts. Your instinct will be to remove your hand from the box. If you do so, you die.
Reverend Mother Mohiam Could he be the one? Maybe. But will he be ours to control?
Paul Will we see a worm?
Dr. Kynes Where there is spice and spice mining, there are always worms.
Paul Always?
Dr. Kynes Always.
Paul Why do they come?
Dr. Kynes To protect their territory. Vibrations attract them.
Paul Is there a relationship between the worms and the spice?
Dr. Kynes As I said, they defend the spice sands. As to their relationship with the spice, who knows?
Paul Listen to me. Listen! You wanted to know about my dreams. Well, I've just had a waking dream. Do you know why? The spice! Its in everything here!
Lady Jessica Calm yourself.
Paul Like a truth-seer drug, it's poison! You knew the spice would change me. But, thanks to your teachings, it's changing my consciousness. I see it! I can see it!
Lady Jessica [inner voice] Is he the one?
Guild Navigator You are transparent. I see many things. I see plans within plans.
Paul The Worm is the Spice! The Spice is the Worm!
Dr. Kynes [voice over] He shall know your ways as if born to them.
Paul I know, Thufir, I'm sitting with my back to the door. I heard you, Dr. Yueh and Gurney coming down the hall.
Thufir Hawat Those sounds could be imitated!
Paul [Looks around and sees he was right] I'd know the difference.
Thufir Hawat [voice over] Yes, perhaps he would at that.
Reverend Mother Mohiam [after the ordeal of the box] Kul Wahad! No woman-child ever withstood that much!
Paul Would you really have drawn my blood?
Gurney Halleck If you'd have fought one whit below your abilities; I'd have given you a good scar to remind ye.
Duncan Idaho May the Hand of God be with you.
Paul May the Hand of God be with us all, Duncan.
Reverend Mother Mohiam Jessica you were told to bear only daughters to the Atreides.
[Jessica ignores her, lost in thought]
Reverend Mother Mohiam Jessica!
Lady Jessica It meant so much to him.
Reverend Mother Mohiam You thought only of a Duke's desire for a son? Desires don't come into this. An Atreides daughter could have been wed to a Harkonnen heir and sealed the breech. We may lose both bloodlines now.
Lady Jessica I vowed never to regret my decision. I'll pay for all my own mistakes.
Reverend Mother Mohiam And your son will pay with you.
Piter De Vries I knew Yueh's wife. I was the one who broke his Imperial conditioning. I've thought of many pleasures with you. It is perhaps better that you die in the innards of a worm.
Reverend Mother Ramallo We are the secret of the universe. We are the secret. We know of CHOAM in the universe, Combine Honnete Ober Advancer Mercantiles, controlled by the Emperor Shaddam IV and all the great houses of the Landsraad. We know of CHOAM, yet we are the secret. We know of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood, their selective breeding plan for 90 generations to produce the Kwisatz Haderach, whom they will control. The one they call the witches, yet we are the secret. We know of the Guild and the navigators' power to fold space and their control over all interplanetary travel. We know they have the seeing eye, yet we are the secret. The Bakka shall weep no more for there is now at work a higher power.
Paul Dr. Yueh, do you have any information on the worms of Arrakis?
Dr. Wellington Yueh I've obtained a film book of a small specimen. Only a 125 meters long.
Paul Only?
Dr. Wellington Yueh There have been documented sightings of worms as large as 450 meters in the deep desert. That's far from where we'll be in Arrakeen. The desert belt and south polar region are marked forbidden.
Paul How do the Fremens survive there?
Dr. Wellington Yueh We don't know much about the Fremen. They live in the deep desert. Some of them in the cities. They have blue-within-blue eyes.
Paul Ah, the eyes. Yes. A saturation of the blood by the spice Melange.
Dr. Wellington Yueh [examining the Arrakeen house staff] Excuse me, Ma'am, the Harkonnens may have tampered with them medically.
Lady Jessica When you said Harkonnen, I had no idea you had such cause to hate them.
Dr. Wellington Yueh My wife. You didn't know my wife? The Hark... forgive me if I can't talk about it.
Lady Jessica [voice over] They must have killed her.
[looks at him grimace]
Lady Jessica He's holding something back... but there
[looks at his forehead and sees the Suk School diamond tattoo]
Lady Jessica the Imperial Seal of Conditioning, assurance of trust...
Duke Leto Atreides Oh Jessica, my beloved concubine. I should have married you.
Reverend Mother Mohiam Jessica!
Lady Jessica [enters]
[inner voice]
Lady Jessica My son - lives!
Reverend Mother Mohiam I sense your teachings in him. Ignore the regular order of training. His safety requires the Voice.
Paul I've heard enough of my safety! What about my father? I heard you talking. You speak as if he were dead, well he's not!
Lady Jessica Paul.
Paul Well he's not! And he won't die. Tell me he won't die.
Reverend Mother Mohiam What can be done, has been done.
Lady Jessica [in the ornithopter] He's dead! Leto, he's dead!
Paul I know.
Duke Leto Atreides Soon, they will begin to fold space.
Paul [inner voice] Far off, in the control rooms of spice gas, traveling without moving.
Lady Jessica What happened? Why did it le-le-leave?
Paul Someone started another thumper. We're not alone.
Paul Chani, all my images of the future are gone! I have to drink the Water of Life.
Chani No, Paul, please. I've seen the men who have tried. I've seen how they died.
Paul No! I'm dead to everyone unless I try to become what I may be. Only the Water of Life can free what will save us.
Chani Paul...
Paul I must drink the sacred water.
Paul Arrakis... Dune... Desert Planet. Your time has come! A storm is coming, *our* storm! And when it arrives, it will shake the Universe. Emperor! We come for you!
Paul Gurney, when the storm hits, set off the atomics. I want an opening through the entire shield wall.
Alia My brother is coming! With many Fremen warriors.
Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV Impossible!
Alia Not impossible! I told you, he is here - now!
Dr. Wellington Yueh I sabotaged the Shield Generators. I've brought House Atreides down.
Duke Leto Atreides Why?
Dr. Wellington Yueh I wanted to kill a man. Not you, my dear Duke. You were already dead.
The Baron's Doctor [treating Baron Harkonnen] Put the pick in there, Pete, and turn it 'round real neat.
Paul Is it true, that the sand can blow at seven hundred kilometers per hour?
Dr. Wellington Yueh It can render flesh to dust in minutes. And these dry winds can generate tremendous static electricity in the atmosphere. Our body shields won't have enough power to operate in the open air on Arrakis.
Feyd-Rautha All I see is an Atreides I want to kill.
Baron Harkonnen Come, Feyd, Thufir's a Harkonnen now. Aren't you Thufir?
Thufir Hawat [voice over] Oh, my Duke, how I've failed you.
Paul My name has become a killing word.
Baron Harkonnen Am I alive? Am I alive?
Nefud Yes. You're alive, my Baron.
Baron Harkonnen I'm alive! Ha!
[floats up in the air]
Baron Harkonnen I'm alive! Ha-ha-ha!
Dr. Wellington Yueh When you see the Baron remember the tooth!
Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV I want telepathy during our meeting.
Reverend Mother Mohiam I am your Truthsayer, my Lord. He's here, my Lord!
Reverend Mother Mohiam Get out of my mind!
Alia [using the Voice] Not until you tell them who I really am!
Paul I will bend like a reed in the wind.
Guild Navigator We have just folded space from Ix.
Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV Yes? How was your journey?
Guild Navigator Many machines on Ix, new machines.
Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV Oh, yes?
Guild Navigator Not as good as those on Richese.
Paul Things have been so serious here lately.
Gurney Halleck Soon we leave for Arrakis. Arrakis is real. The Harkonnens are real.
Stilgar Get back! She has the weirding way.
[to Lady Jessica]
Stilgar Great gods, if you could do this to the strongest of us, you're worth ten times your weight of water. As the leader of my people, I give you my bond. Teach us this weirding way and you both shall have sanctuary. Your water shall mingle with our water.
Guard, House Atreides Battle language? Harkonnen!
Baron Harkonnen Bring in Feyd and Rabban!
Dr. Kynes Urine and feces are processed in the thighpads.
Reverend Mother Mohiam We must have a look at Paul Atreides.
Guild Navigator You must share with us!
Reverend Mother Mohiam [reading minds from the corridor] Yes! Here it comes.
Thufir Hawat [seating himself on a bench along the training room wall] Activate a fighter.
Paul [inner voice] The dream unfolds.
Thufir Hawat We're finding these sabotage-devices too easily.
Paul Don't you believe your own eyes?
Gurney Halleck They said you were dead! They said...
Paul [shows him the signet ring]
Gurney Halleck [hugs him] You young puppy! You young puppy!
Paul Gurney, man! Gurney, man!
Chani [looming giant worms] They're not attacking!
Guildmaster The Bene Gesserit Witch must leave.
Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV Leave us.
Reverend Mother Mohiam Yes, my Lord.
Lady Jessica Please...
Reverend Mother Mohiam Jessica, you know it must be done.
Feyd-Rautha Who is the little one, a pet perhaps? Will she deserve my special attentions?
Duke Leto Atreides [VO] My beloved concubine, I should have married you.
Paul [voice over] From my dream, so beautiful.
Chani I would not have allowed you to hurt my people.
Duke Leto Atreides [saving Spice Miners from The Worm] Sloppy! Damn sloppy!
Lady Jessica My son lives!
Lady Jessica A million deaths were not enough for Yueh!
Duke Leto Atreides They have tried to take the life of my son!
Paul I'm dead to everyone unless I become what I may be.
Feyd-Rautha Why prolong the inevitable? I will kill you!
Paul You've no need for weapons with me, Gurney Halleck.
Thufir Hawat My lord?
Duke Leto Atreides Thufir, haven't you heard from Duncan Idaho yet?
Thufir Hawat No sire. I have, however, discovered what the city Freemen called out to Paul when we entered the city.
Duke Leto Atreides Mahdi... And Lisan al Ghaeeb. Yes.
Thufir Hawat It is a prophecy that a young leader will come to them with a Bene Gesserit mother. It follows the familiar messiah pattern.
Duke Leto Atreides But Mahdi?
Thufir Hawat Yes. It seems it is written that he will lead them to true freedom.
Lady Jessica Oh, I'll miss Caladan so much!
Baron Harkonnen The drug was timed. Dr. Yueh has been very useful to us.
Paul Are you a Fremen?
Dr. Kynes I've been here working in the service of the Emperor long enough for my eyes to change.
Shadout Mapes [Paul has caught the hunter-seeker and smashed it] It would have killed me!
Paul I was its target.
Dr. Wellington Yueh [scanning a body] My message! It's here!
Baron Harkonnen This is what I'll do to the Duke and his family.
The Beast Rabban [rips up Dr Kynes' stillsuit] Go now. Take him to his Desert... to die.
Reverend Mother Ramallo And now the prophecy: One will come. The voice from the outer world bringing the holy war. The Jihad! Which will cleanse the universe and bring us out of darkness.
Paul Can you smell it?
Paul Am I the one?
Gurney Halleck Long live Duke Leto!
Paul They will call me Muad'Dib.
Baron Harkonnen Rabban! I place you in charge of Arrakis. It's yours to squeeze, as I promised. I want you to squeeze and squeeze and squeeze! Give me spice! Drive them. Drive them into utter submission! Do not show the slightest pity or mercy! Never stop. Go. Go! Show no mercy!
Stilgar Usul has called a big one! Again, it is the legend.
Lady Jessica It's deafening!
The Beast Rabban Who is this Muad'Dib?
Princess Irulan [voice over] Fulfilling the Fremen prophecy. Where there was war, Muad'Dib would now bring peace. Where there was hatred, Muad'Dib would bring love. To lead the people to true freedom and to change the face of Arrakis.
Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV The Duke's Army is using a technique unknown to us, a technique involving sound.
Princess Irulan Father?
Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV Irulan, you must leave.
Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV This is genocide! The systematic extermination of all life on Arrakis!
Paul [dreams of Dune breaking up] The Emperor is coming!
Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV Give this abomination to the storm!
Baron Harkonnen We're knee-deep in Atreides blood! We've gutted them!
Baron Harkonnen He who controls the Spice controls the universe!
Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV The Duke is proving more popular in the Landsraad, he might threaten me.
Paul We are entering the time when all will turn against us and seek our blood.
Feyd-Rautha I wish this was Paul.
Guild Navigator You must Share with us!
Fremen And his word shall carry death eternal to those stand against righteous
Paul [Duncan] I wish you were coming with us. Why?
Paul Do we have worm sign?
Stilgar Usul, we have worm sign the likes of which even God has never seen!
Paul The dream unfolds.
