PaulI must not fear. Fear is the mind-killer. Fear is the little-death that brings total obliteration. I will face my fear. I will let it pass over me and through me. And when it has passed I will turn the inner eye to see its path. Where it has gone, there will be nothing. Only I will remain.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piter De VriesIt is by will alone I set my mind in motion. It is by the juice of Sapho that thoughts acquire speed, the lips acquire stains, the stains become a warning. It is by will alone I set my mind in motion.
[drink]
Piter De VriesIt is by will alone I set my mind in motion. It is by the juice of Sapho that thoughts acquire speed, the lips acquire stains, the stains become a warning. It is by will alone I set my mind in motion.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Princess IrulanA beginning is a very delicate time. Know then, that it is the year 10191. The known universe is ruled by the Padisha Emperor Shaddam IV, my father. In this time, the most precious substance in the Universe is the spice melange. The spice extends life. The spice expands consciousness. The spice is vital to space travel. The Spacing Guild and its navigators, who the spice has mutated over four-thousand years, use the orange spice gas, which gives them the ability to fold space. That is, travel to any part of the Universe without moving. Oh yes, I forgot to tell you. The spice exists on only one planet in the entire Universe. A desolate, dry planet with vast deserts. Hidden away within the rocks of these deserts are a people known as the Fremen, who have long held a prophecy, that a man would come, a messiah, who would lead them to true freedom. The planet is Arrakis. Also known as Dune.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Duke Leto AtreidesI'll miss the sea, but a person needs new experiences. They jar something deep inside, allowing him to grow. Without change something sleeps inside us, and seldom awakens. The sleeper must awaken.
Reverend Mother MohiamIt's very dangerous. The Bene Gesserit sisterhood would use it to see - within. There is a place - terrifying to us. To women. It is said: a man will come, the Kwisatz Haderach. He will go where we can not. Many men have tried.
Lady Jessica[DELETED LINE] Silence him yourself, if you can.
Paul[DELETED LINE] For ninety generations you and your Bene Gesserit have labored in secret to produce a living, breathing super-weapon... one that would empower you to overthrow both the Guild and the Emperor. Indeed. This weapon, I am. And these goals, I have achieved. *But I will NEVER be YOURS to control.*
Reverend Mother Mohiam[Using the Voice] *You mustn't speak... *
Paul[Also using the Voice, which overpowers her] SILENCE!
[she is knocked backward against several Guild Workers]
PaulI remember your gom jabbar, now you'll remember mine. I can kill with a word.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
PaulWe must totally destroy all spice production on Arrakis. The Guild and the entire Universe depends on spice. He who can destroy a thing, controls a thing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
AliaI am a messenger from Muad'Dib. Poor Emperor. I'm afraid my brother won't be very pleased with you.
GuildmasterA Secret Report within the Guild. Four Planets have come to our attention regarding a plot which could jeopardise Spice Production: Planet Arrakis, Source of the Spice. Planet Caladan, home of House Atreides. Planet Geidi Prime, home of House Harkonnen. Planet Kaitain, Home of the Emperor of the Known Universe. Send a third-stage Guild Navigator to Kaitain to demand details from the Emperor. The Spice must flow.
PaulThis is part of the weirding way that we will teach you. Some thoughts have a certain sound, that being the equivalent to a form. Through sound and motion, you will be able to paralyze nerves, shatter bones, set fires, suffocate an enemy or burst his organs. We will kill until no Harkonnen breathes Arrakeen air.
StilgarYou have strength. You shall be known as Usul - which is the strength of the base of the pillar. This is your secret name in our troop. But, you must choose the name of manhood, which we will call you openly.
PaulWhat do you call the mouse shadow in the second moon?
PaulCarry this noble Atreides warrior away. Do him all honor.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Kynes[voice over]He cares more about his men than the Spice. I have to admit, against my better judgement, I like this Duke.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Baron HarkonnenI will have Arrakis back for myself! He who controls the Spice controls the universe and what Piter did not tell you is we have control of someone who is very close, very close, to Duke Leto! This person, this traitor, will be worth more to us than ten legions of Sardaukar!
Feyd-RauthaAnd who is this, traitor?
Baron HarkonnenI won't tell you who the traitor is, or when we'll attack. However, the Duke will die before these eyes and he'll know, he'll know, that it is I, Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, who encompasses his doom!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
PaulWe Fremen have a saying: "God created Arrakis to train the faithful." One cannot go against the word of God.
Duke Leto AtreidesWhat have you discovered about the Fremen, Duncan? Tell me. Why haven't we heard from you?
Duncan IdahoMy lord, I suspect so much. I think they are the allies we seek. They are strong, fierce. They do not give their loyalty easily or quickly. As you know, the Imperium has never been able to take a census of the Fremen. Everyone thinks that there are but few, wandering here and there in the desert. My lord, I suspect an incredible secret has been kept on this planet: that the Fremen exist in vast numbers - vast. And it is they who control Arrakis.
Dr. Wellington YuehYou think you have won? You think I don't know what I gained for my wife?
[dies]
Baron HarkonnenTake him away.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lady JessicaI know she has come to test him. No man has ever survived being tested with the box. Tonight I may lose my son.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Reverend Mother MohiamWe'll salvage what we can. But I can tell you, dear God, for the father, nothing.
Lady Jessica[inside her head]For the father, nothing?
Reverend Mother MohiamDid you really think that you could bear the Kwisatz Haderach? The universe's super being? How dare you. My greatest student, and my greatest disappointment.
[she notices Paul is not sleeping]
Reverend Mother MohiamHe's awake. He's listening to us. Good. Ready yourself young Paul Atreides. I want to see you in your mother's chambers in one quarter of an hour.
Lady JessicaPaul, this is very important.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
PaulNow remember, walk without rhythm, and we won't attract the worm.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Duke Leto Atreides[responding to Thufir's resignation, after Paul narrowly cheats death via a "hunter-seeker," with which his chamber was boobytrapped]... Enough of this, Thufir! *If* you made a mistake, it was in over-estimating the Harkonnens. Their simple minds came up with a simple trick! Moreover, Paul survived this largely because of your training; you didn't fail there.
Thufir Hawat[speaking rapidly into a communications device]Sector six-eighty, copy the sixth the sum of the eighth quadrant of the ninth plus eight-four circles weave the eighth quarter the fourth, copy!
[the device hums briefly]
Thufir Hawat[to the communication device]Eight! Thufir Hawat, Mentant, Master of Assassins.
Baron HarkonnenYour highness, there must be some mistake. I never requested your presence.
Padishah Emperor Shaddam IVAh, but your lack of action demanded it. Your dreadful mismanagement, your bad judgment, and the assigning to Rabban the governorship. You forced me to come here and set things straight - personally!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thufir HawatNow, remember, the first step in avoiding a *trap* - is knowing of its existence.
PaulI know. But, if it is a trap, then why are we going?
Thufir HawatWe have our new Army. Dr. Yueh, put the weirding module on him.
[Thufir holds Paul's shoulders admiringly, then playfully mimes stabbing him in the side of the neck]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gurney HalleckBehold, as a wild ass in the desert, go I forth to my work.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lady Jessica[Stumbling around a corner, blood dripping from her nose]Alia...
Alia[she falls into her mother's arms, also covered in blood]Mother, it's Paul. He has taken the Water of Life.
Lady JessicaPaul's voice?
AliaThe Guild... they're fighting me in the mental vaults. They're behind everything. They fear the one who will come, who will know more, who will see more. The Guild is behind everything. It's not finished yet. I'm not formed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Baron HarkonnenWhat does Leto say, Piter?
Piter De VriesVendetta, he says, using the ancient tongue. The art of kanly is still alive in the Universe. He does not wish to meet or speak with you.
Baron HarkonnenI made my peace gesture. The forms of kanly have been obeyed!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lady JessicaThere's no need to fight over me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Reverend Mother MohiamI hold at your neck a Gom Jabbar. This one kills only animals.
PaulAre you suggesting the Duke's son is an animal?
Reverend Mother MohiamLet us say, I suggest you may be human. Your awareness may be powerful enough to control your instincts. Your instinct will be to remove your hand from the box. If you do so, you die.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Reverend Mother MohiamCould he be the one? Maybe. But will he be ours to control?
Reverend Mother MohiamJessica you were told to bear only daughters to the Atreides.
[Jessica ignores her, lost in thought]
Reverend Mother MohiamJessica!
Lady JessicaIt meant so much to him.
Reverend Mother MohiamYou thought only of a Duke's desire for a son? Desires don't come into this. An Atreides daughter could have been wed to a Harkonnen heir and sealed the breech. We may lose both bloodlines now.
Lady JessicaI vowed never to regret my decision. I'll pay for all my own mistakes.
Reverend Mother MohiamAnd your son will pay with you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piter De VriesI knew Yueh's wife. I was the one who broke his Imperial conditioning. I've thought of many pleasures with you. It is perhaps better that you die in the innards of a worm.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Reverend Mother RamalloWe are the secret of the universe. We are the secret. We know of CHOAM in the universe, Combine Honnete Ober Advancer Mercantiles, controlled by the Emperor Shaddam IV and all the great houses of the Landsraad. We know of CHOAM, yet we are the secret. We know of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood, their selective breeding plan for 90 generations to produce the Kwisatz Haderach, whom they will control. The one they call the witches, yet we are the secret. We know of the Guild and the navigators' power to fold space and their control over all interplanetary travel. We know they have the seeing eye, yet we are the secret. The Bakka shall weep no more for there is now at work a higher power.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
PaulDr. Yueh, do you have any information on the worms of Arrakis?
Dr. Wellington YuehI've obtained a film book of a small specimen. Only a 125 meters long.
Dr. Wellington YuehThere have been documented sightings of worms as large as 450 meters in the deep desert. That's far from where we'll be in Arrakeen. The desert belt and south polar region are marked forbidden.
Dr. Wellington YuehI wanted to kill a man. Not you, my dear Duke. You were already dead.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Baron's Doctor[treating Baron Harkonnen]Put the pick in there, Pete, and turn it 'round real neat.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
PaulIs it true, that the sand can blow at seven hundred kilometers per hour?
Dr. Wellington YuehIt can render flesh to dust in minutes. And these dry winds can generate tremendous static electricity in the atmosphere. Our body shields won't have enough power to operate in the open air on Arrakis.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Feyd-RauthaAll I see is an Atreides I want to kill.
Baron HarkonnenCome, Feyd, Thufir's a Harkonnen now. Aren't you Thufir?
Gurney HalleckSoon we leave for Arrakis. Arrakis is real. The Harkonnens are real.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
StilgarGet back! She has the weirding way.
[to Lady Jessica]
StilgarGreat gods, if you could do this to the strongest of us, you're worth ten times your weight of water. As the leader of my people, I give you my bond. Teach us this weirding way and you both shall have sanctuary. Your water shall mingle with our water.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Guard, House AtreidesBattle language? Harkonnen!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Baron HarkonnenBring in Feyd and Rabban!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. KynesUrine and feces are processed in the thighpads.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Reverend Mother MohiamWe must have a look at Paul Atreides.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Guild NavigatorYou must share with us!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Reverend Mother Mohiam[reading minds from the corridor]Yes! Here it comes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thufir Hawat[seating himself on a bench along the training room wall]Activate a fighter.
Baron HarkonnenRabban! I place you in charge of Arrakis. It's yours to squeeze, as I promised. I want you to squeeze and squeeze and squeeze! Give me spice! Drive them. Drive them into utter submission! Do not show the slightest pity or mercy! Never stop. Go. Go! Show no mercy!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
StilgarUsul has called a big one! Again, it is the legend.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lady JessicaIt's deafening!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Beast RabbanWho is this Muad'Dib?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Princess Irulan[voice over]Fulfilling the Fremen prophecy. Where there was war, Muad'Dib would now bring peace. Where there was hatred, Muad'Dib would bring love. To lead the people to true freedom and to change the face of Arrakis.