Reverend Mother Mohiam Do you know of the Water of Life? The bile from the ill-borne worms of Arrakis?

Paul I have heard of it.

Reverend Mother Mohiam It's very dangerous. The Bene Gesserit sisterhood would use it to see - within. There is a place - terrifying to us. To women. It is said: a man will come, the Kwisatz Haderach. He will go where we can not. Many men have tried.

Paul They tried and failed?