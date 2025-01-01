Menu
Kinoafisha Films Olympus Has Fallen Olympus Has Fallen Movie Quotes

Mike Banning [to Kang] Why don't you and I play a game of fuck off. You go first.
General Edward Clegg I am giving you a direct order!
Mike Banning Newsflash asshole - I don't work for you.
Secret Service Director Lynn Jacobs [on the phone after Mike has mentioned an altercation with one of the terrorists] Is he alive?
Mike Banning Now ask me a serious question...
Ray Monroe [giving abort code] Hashtag.
Mike Banning What?
Ray Monroe Hashtag.
Secret Service Director Lynn Jacobs Shift 3!
Mike Banning [walking in front of the heavily damaged White House, and over dead bodies of their colleagues] Sorry about the house, sir.
President Benjamin Asher It's ok. I believe it's insured.
Speaker Trumbull Get me some coffee. Half and half. Three sweet'n lows. In a real cup. Not one of those paper or Styrofoam things.
[pause]
Speaker Trumbull Alright, let's secure all nuclear sites. Get me our expert on North Korea. Then I want to speak with the premier of North Korea on a secure line. After that I want to speak with the Russians, the Chinese, the British, and the French. And set up a press conference. In that order.
Kang I underestimated you. It will not happen again.
Mike Banning There is no again. You're gonna die down there. Alone. Cut off from the rest of the world. My advice - save the last bullet for yourself. Because if you don't, I'm gonna stick my knife through your brain. But don't worry. I'm going to leak the photos of your body to the press. You know, because I know you like that kind of shit.
Mike Banning Classified? Really? Well right now I believe I have the proverbial need to fuckin' know.
Mike Banning Come on. Scoot back. Put your belt on.
Connor What if I don't?
Mike Banning Then O'Neil here is gonna punch you in the nuts.
Secret Service Director Lynn Jacobs Banning is ex-special forces. Ranger battalion. He will move mountains or die trying!
Mike Banning [after stabbing and killing one of his prisoners, he wipes the bloody knife on the leg of the second prisoner] Yeah, I guess I'm a little rusty... I like your friend, though. He seems like a funny guy.
[last lines]
President Benjamin Asher We've lost good friends. Family. All good people. Heroes, every one of them. Our hearts and prayers go out to their families. And they will be remembered. Nor will we forget those who serve out of the spotlight, to whom we owe our highest gratitude. Our foe did not come only to destroy our things or our people. They came to desecrate our way of life. To foul our beliefs. Trample our freedom. And in this, not only did they fail, they granted us the greatest gift - a chance at our rebirth. We will rise renewed, stronger, and united. This is our time. Our chance to get back to the best of who we are. To lead by example with the dignity, integrity, and honor that built this country. And which will build it once again. May God bless you, and may God bless the United States of America.
Kang It takes fifteen minutes for your armed forces to reach the white house. We took it down in thirteen.
[first lines]
Mike Banning You're going to seriously try to rope-a-dope me? That's an old man's move.
President Benjamin Asher I am an old man.
Mike Banning No, you're not. But you box like one.
Roma [In the final battle for the White House, Agent Roma, the only Secret Service agent left alive, is hit. He crawls on his hands and knees]
[weakly; into his radio microphone]
Roma Olympus has fallen, Olympus has fallen, Olympus has fallen!
[a terrorist approaches to shoot him. He flips to the supine position and kicks him behind the knee, causing the terrorist to stumble]
Roma Fuck you!
[Agent Roma shoots the terrorist through the head with his sidearm. Another terrorist unloads his submachine gun into Roma, killing him]
Command Post Agent [At the Command Post, an agent sees on his computer that all active agents have been killed]
[disbelieving]
Command Post Agent They've taken the White House...
Kang I have no interest in your nuclear launch codes. By now, your Pentagon has changed them, no? Sit.
[Forbes and one of Kang's terrorists sits Asher down]
President Benjamin Asher You from the North? You sure as hell are not from the South.
Kang I'm working for justice, to give millions of starving men, women, and children a chance at more than just subsistence. To end the civil war your country interrupted so long ago. And yes, for a united, prosperous Korea.
Forbes It's a whole new world, baby.
President Benjamin Asher What's the going rate for souls these days?
Forbes [turns cross] What do you say to me?
President Benjamin Asher I never would've taken you for a traitor.
Forbes Me? What about you? You sold this country out long before I ever did. Globalization and fuckin' Wall Street! What's the cost to a presidency nowadays anyway, huh? $500 Million? I'm a fuckin' rookie compared to you!
[Asher head-butts Forbes in the face]
President Benjamin Asher Gotta keep your gloves up, Forbes.
[House Speaker Allan Trumbull enters the Pentagon Crisis Room. U.S. Secret Service Director Lynn Jacobs, General Clegg, and other members of the Pentagon rises]
Secret Service Director Lynn Jacobs Mr. Speaker, as both the President and the Vice-president of the United States are unable to discharge the duties of their offices, I'm officially placing you under Secret Service protection
[Two Secret Service agents stand behind Speaker Trumbull]
Secret Service Director Lynn Jacobs You are the Acting President of the United States.
Speaker Trumbull Are they alive?
Secret Service Director Lynn Jacobs They are.
Kang There is a saying in Korea. Saying something a hundred times is not as good as living it once.
[Mike and Kang engage in a final battle, with Kang slowly gaining the upper hand]
Kang Looks like you failed again, Mike.
President Benjamin Asher The United States of America doesn't negotiate with terrorists!
Kang Who said anything about negotiating?
Secretary of Defense Ruth McMillan [while being dragged out of the White House] I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America!
Forbes [to Asher] There's a reason I never voted for you.
