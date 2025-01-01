Speaker TrumbullGet me some coffee. Half and half. Three sweet'n lows. In a real cup. Not one of those paper or Styrofoam things.
[pause]
Speaker TrumbullAlright, let's secure all nuclear sites. Get me our expert on North Korea. Then I want to speak with the premier of North Korea on a secure line. After that I want to speak with the Russians, the Chinese, the British, and the French. And set up a press conference. In that order.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
KangI underestimated you. It will not happen again.
Mike BanningThere is no again. You're gonna die down there. Alone. Cut off from the rest of the world. My advice - save the last bullet for yourself. Because if you don't, I'm gonna stick my knife through your brain. But don't worry. I'm going to leak the photos of your body to the press. You know, because I know you like that kind of shit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mike BanningClassified? Really? Well right now I believe I have the proverbial need to fuckin' know.
Mike Banning[after stabbing and killing one of his prisoners, he wipes the bloody knife on the leg of the second prisoner]Yeah, I guess I'm a little rusty... I like your friend, though. He seems like a funny guy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
President Benjamin AsherWe've lost good friends. Family. All good people. Heroes, every one of them. Our hearts and prayers go out to their families. And they will be remembered. Nor will we forget those who serve out of the spotlight, to whom we owe our highest gratitude. Our foe did not come only to destroy our things or our people. They came to desecrate our way of life. To foul our beliefs. Trample our freedom. And in this, not only did they fail, they granted us the greatest gift - a chance at our rebirth. We will rise renewed, stronger, and united. This is our time. Our chance to get back to the best of who we are. To lead by example with the dignity, integrity, and honor that built this country. And which will build it once again. May God bless you, and may God bless the United States of America.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
KangIt takes fifteen minutes for your armed forces to reach the white house. We took it down in thirteen.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Mike BanningYou're going to seriously try to rope-a-dope me? That's an old man's move.
KangI'm working for justice, to give millions of starving men, women, and children a chance at more than just subsistence. To end the civil war your country interrupted so long ago. And yes, for a united, prosperous Korea.
ForbesMe? What about you? You sold this country out long before I ever did. Globalization and fuckin' Wall Street! What's the cost to a presidency nowadays anyway, huh? $500 Million? I'm a fuckin' rookie compared to you!
[House Speaker Allan Trumbull enters the Pentagon Crisis Room. U.S. Secret Service Director Lynn Jacobs, General Clegg, and other members of the Pentagon rises]
Secret Service Director Lynn JacobsMr. Speaker, as both the President and the Vice-president of the United States are unable to discharge the duties of their offices, I'm officially placing you under Secret Service protection
[Two Secret Service agents stand behind Speaker Trumbull]