Prince Vultan
[War Rocket Ajax is under heavy laser fire from Mingo City. Cut to Int. Ajax Cockpit. Flash is at the controls. Vultan is just reaching a ladder to leave]
Come on, Flash! Come on! It's time to bail out!
Flash Gordon
Sorry, Vultan! I'm not coming!
Prince Vultan
What?
Flash Gordon
The rocketcycle's gone!
Prince Vultan
So, come on! I'll carry you!
Flash Gordon
Bail out, Vultan, before it's too late!
Prince Vultan
Flash,
[runs back to Flash]
Prince Vultan
are you crazy?
Flash Gordon
The fire's too heavy!
[pause]
Flash Gordon
You know we'll never make that opening with nobody at the wheel!
Prince Vultan
Come on! You'll be blown to pieces, Flash! It's suicide!
Flash Gordon
No, a rational transaction! One life for billions!
Prince Vultan
[Vultan grabs Flash's shoulders and shouts]
Come on! You'll be destroyed!
Flash Gordon
[shouts]
You loony bird!
[Pushes Vultan away]
Flash Gordon
Get outta here! They need you on the ground!
Prince Vultan
[Vultan holds out his right hand]
Well, good bye, Flash! It's been...!
Flash Gordon
[Flash shakes Vultan's hand]
I know! For me too, Vultan!
Flash Gordon
[Vultan heads back to the ladder and starts climbing]
Tell Dale
[pause]
Flash Gordon
I know it would've been good!
Prince Vultan
[shouts]
That must be one hell of a planet you men come from!
Flash Gordon
Not too bad!