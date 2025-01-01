Menu
Kinoafisha Films Flash Gordon Flash Gordon Movie Quotes

Flash Gordon Movie Quotes

Dale Arden Ming's not unbeatable. With all his men, he couldn't even kill Flash.
Prince Vultan [incredulous] Gordon's alive?
Dale Arden Flash! Flash, I love you! But we only have fourteen hours to save the Earth!
Klytus [watching Zarkov's memories of Hitler at a Nazi Party rally] Now, he showed promise!
Klytus Bring me... the bore worms!
Princess Aura No! Not the bore worms!
[first lines]
The Emperor Ming Klytus, I'm bored. What plaything can you offer me today?
Klytus An obscure body in the S-K System, Your Majesty. The inhabitants refer to it as the planet... "Earth".
The Emperor Ming How peaceful it looks.
[He activates a console, and watches as earthquakes, floods, etc. start to occur. They both get a good laugh out of it]
Klytus Most effective, Your Majesty! Will you destroy this, er, Earth?
The Emperor Ming Later. I like to play with things a while... before annihilation.
[laughs evilly]
Zogi, the High Priest Do you - Ming the Merciless, Ruler of the Universe - take this Earthling, Dale Arden, to be your Empress of the Hour?
The Emperor Ming Of the hour, yes.
Zogi, the High Priest Do you promise to use her as you will?
The Emperor Ming Certainly!
Zogi, the High Priest Not to blast her into space?
[Ming glares at Zogi]
Zogi, the High Priest Uhm, until such time as you grow weary of her?
The Emperor Ming I do.
Dale Arden [DELETED LINE] You just try that, buster, and I'll give you SUCH A PINCH!
Colonel of Battle Control Room General Kala, Flash Gordon approaching.
Kala What do you mean 'Flash Gordon approaching'?
Colonel of Battle Control Room On a Hawkman rocket cycle. Shall I inform His Majesty?
Kala Imbecile! The Emperor would shoot you for interrupting his wedding with this news! Fire when Gordon's in range!
[Flash is on a Hawkman rocket cycle and escapes]
Kala He's escaping, idiot! Dispatch war rocket 'Ajax' to bring back his body!
Kala We're going to empty your memory as we might empty your pockets... Doctor.
Dr. Hans Zarkov Don't empty my mind! Please, I beg you! My mind is all I have! I've spent my whole life trying to fill it!
The Emperor Ming Klytus! Are your men on the right pills? Maybe you should execute their trainer!
Princess Aura [attempts to use her ring to open the door, it doesn't respond] They've changed the code!
Prince Barin I've changed as well, Aura.
Princess Aura And so have I.
Dr. Hans Zarkov Oh, it's okay. I think I can work it out.
[starts to use Princess Aura's ring at different angles on the door]
Prince Barin I love you. Will you marry me?
Princess Aura I don't know; we'll try...
[breaks away as Barin moves in to kiss her]
Princess Aura Not now, Barin...!
Prince Barin You haven't changed at all...!
Princess Aura If I'm not at the wedding, I'll be shot!
Dr. Hans Zarkov [Finally manages to picks the electronic door lock with Aura's ring] A-ha! I thought it was one of the prime numbers of the Zenith series. *I* haven't changed.
Flash Gordon Biro's hit! I'm going in after him!
[flies off]
Prince Vultan Grrrr! Impetuous boy!
Prince Vultan Ah, well; who wants to live forever?
Prince Vultan [laughs heartily, to the Hawkmen] DIVE!
Prince Barin Freeze, you bloody bastards!
Prince Barin [to Zarkov] Tell me more about this man Houdini.
The Emperor Ming Every thousand years, I test each life system in the Universe. I visit it with mysteries, earthquakes, unpredicted eclipses, strange craters in the wilderness... If these are taken as natural, I judge that system ignorant and harmless - I spare it. But if the Hand of Ming is recognized in these events, I judge that system dangerous to us. I call upon the great god Dyzan, and for his greater glory...
[leans forward, smiling]
The Emperor Ming ... and for our mutual pleasure...
[leans back again]
The Emperor Ming ... I destroy it utterly.
Doctor Hans Zarkov You're saying... it's my fault the Earth is being destroyed?
The Emperor Ming [grinning] Precisely... Doctor!
Princess Aura Fly back to your kingdom. You may see me sooner than you think.
[kisses Barin]
Prince Barin Lying bitch.
Prince Barin [to Flash] Welcome back from the grave.
[to Princess Aura]
Prince Barin I knew you were up to something, though I'll confess I hadn't thought of necrophilia?
Dr. Hans Zarkov We are only interested in friendship. Why do you attack us?
The Emperor Ming Why not? Pathetic earthlings. Hurling your bodies out into the void, without the slightest inkling of who or what is out here. If you had known anything about the true nature of the universe, anything at all, you would've hidden from it in terror.
Princess Aura Look! Water is leaking from her eyes.
The Emperor Ming It's what they call tears, it's a sign of their weakness.
Prince Vultan Flash... when the ship hits the forcefield you'll be killed; this is suicide!
Flash Gordon No Vultan... it's a rational transaction! One life for billions...
Flash Gordon Where am I?
Princess Aura Back from the dead. I've saved you.
Flash Gordon My God! How?
Princess Aura By magic, of course. With a kiss, because I like you.
Luro They were brave creatures Vultan.
Prince Vultan SHUT UP!
Luro With respect. The men who rid us of Klytus should not be deserted.
Prince Vultan Will you shut up! So. Maybe I'd do it different. If I had it over again.
Luro Then FIGHT!
Prince Vultan But there's no way I could help a man who's dead!
Flash Gordon Prince Barin! I'm not your enemy, Ming is! And you know it yourself. Ming is the enemy of every creature of Mongo! Let's all team up and fight him.
Princess Aura But my father has never kept a vow in his life!
Dale Arden I can't help that, Aura. Keeping our word is one of the things that make us... better than you.
Flash Gordon This Ming is a psycho!
Ming's Floating Servant This Ming is a psycho.
Klytus Who said that?
Ming's Floating Servant The fair-haired prisoner.
Klytus Who are you?
Flash Gordon Flash Gordon. Quarterback. New York Jets.
Dale Arden Dale Arden, Your Highness. Live and let live, that's my motto.
Ming's Floating Servant Long live Flash! You've saved your Earth. Have a nice day.
Flash Gordon [leaps into the air] Yeah!
Flash Gordon I'm flying blind on a rocket-cycle!
Flash Gordon This isn't happening, Dale. We're not here. It's just a bad dream.
Dale Arden Oh, I agree completely. We'll wake up in any minute in Dock Harbor and have a laugh about this.
Flash Gordon Only this time I won't just ask the maitre d' your name. I'll walk over and talk to you.
Dale Arden You promise?
Flash Gordon I promise. Cross my heart and hope to... I really will talk to you, Dale.
Dr. Hans Zarkov [pulling a gun on Munson] Get your toothbrush and whatever!
Prince Vultan My thanks to you, Flash.
Flash Gordon What for?
Prince Vultan For giving an old bird a second chance!
Kala Open fire! All weapons, now! Charge the lightning field! I take personal responsibility in the Emperor's name!
[Flash is in chains and with a helmet over his head]
Flash Gordon I demand to see the governor! I can hardly breathe in this thing!
Klytus Yes, you don't look well. I'm told you refused your final meal. The chef will be upset.
Flash Gordon Tell 'em to go to hell!
Klytus Maybe just as well. Gas works more quickly on an empty stomach. Any final requests?
Flash Gordon Yes, let me see Dale. Right away.
Klytus Oh, dear. How pathetic. Yes, I anticipated that.
[Flash is using football moves to fight Ming's soldiers]
The Emperor Ming Klytus! What is he doing?
Klytus I don't know, sir! It looks like some kind of barbaric sport!
Princess Aura l'm a princess. My father will have your head for this. He'll execute your whole perverted secret police. l demand to see him!
Klytus With pleasure.
[Ming appears]
Princess Aura Father.
Klytus The traitor is close to confession, Your Majesty. Should we stop the torture?
The Emperor Ming No.
Princess Aura Father! Damn you, Father!
[Hawkman Biro has been injured during the attack on war rocket Ajax]
Flash Gordon Biro! You alright?
Biro They just winged me!
Dale Arden So that's why they let us escape; Klytus thought he'd wiped out your memory.
Dr. Hans Zarkov But do you know why it really failed?
Dale Arden I can't imagine.
Dr. Hans Zarkov As I was going under, I started to recite Shakespeare, the Talmud, the formulas of Einstein, anything I could remember, even a song from the Beatles.
Dr. Hans Zarkov It armored me, girl; they couldn't wipe those things away. You can't beat the human spirit!
Dale Arden [trying to turn over hourglass] It won't turn over! It won't turn over!
The Emperor Ming I'd much rather see you on my side, than scattered into... atoms.
Prince Vultan Onward my brave Hawkmen! Let this be known forever as Flash Gordon's Day!
Dale Arden I'm a New York City girl. It's a little too quiet around here for me.
Dr. Hans Zarkov Check the angular vector of the moon!
Flash Gordon The game's lost, Ming! Stop your attack on Earth and I'll spare your life!
The Emperor Ming You pitiful fool! My life is not for any Earthling to give or take!
[Ming attempts to hold back Flash with the power of his ring. Flash approaches unaffected and menaces Ming with his sword. Ming cowers]
Flash Gordon Your power is fading, Ming!
Prince Vultan [War Rocket Ajax is under heavy laser fire from Mingo City. Cut to Int. Ajax Cockpit. Flash is at the controls. Vultan is just reaching a ladder to leave] Come on, Flash! Come on! It's time to bail out!
Flash Gordon Sorry, Vultan! I'm not coming!
Prince Vultan What?
Flash Gordon The rocketcycle's gone!
Prince Vultan So, come on! I'll carry you!
Flash Gordon Bail out, Vultan, before it's too late!
Prince Vultan Flash,
[runs back to Flash]
Prince Vultan are you crazy?
Flash Gordon The fire's too heavy!
[pause]
Flash Gordon You know we'll never make that opening with nobody at the wheel!
Prince Vultan Come on! You'll be blown to pieces, Flash! It's suicide!
Flash Gordon No, a rational transaction! One life for billions!
Prince Vultan [Vultan grabs Flash's shoulders and shouts] Come on! You'll be destroyed!
Flash Gordon [shouts] You loony bird!
[Pushes Vultan away]
Flash Gordon Get outta here! They need you on the ground!
Prince Vultan [Vultan holds out his right hand] Well, good bye, Flash! It's been...!
Flash Gordon [Flash shakes Vultan's hand] I know! For me too, Vultan!
Flash Gordon [Vultan heads back to the ladder and starts climbing] Tell Dale
[pause]
Flash Gordon I know it would've been good!
Prince Vultan [shouts] That must be one hell of a planet you men come from!
Flash Gordon Not too bad!
Klytus The tributes of the Hawkmen will be first.
Dale Arden Are we dreaming?
Flash Gordon I'd like to think so.
Prince Vultan The fabled ice jewel of Frigia; we seized it in battle from the royal crypt.
Prince Barin Stop! The ice jewel is our tribute, not Vultan's.
Prince Barin Vultan stole it while we were burying our dead on Frigia
Prince Vultan Liar!
Prince Barin You are a thief!
Prince Vultan What?
Prince Vultan [Prince Barin draws his sword, preparing to attack Vultan]
[Vultan raises his clubbed sword]
Prince Vultan Aargh!
Klytus Put down your weapons! No one, but no one, dies in the palace without a command from the Emperor.
Prince Barin Hail, Ming!
[Barin lowers his sword]
Prince Vultan Aargh!
Klytus Vultan! You obey, or you sacrifice your daughter.
[Vultan's daughter emerges, looks at her father]
Prince Vultan [lowers his club sword relentingly] Hail, Ming.
Klytus Now, the tributes from Ardentia.
Prince Thun We, the people of Ardentia... We have suffered, since you blasted our kingdom. I can offer you nothing, this year, except my loyalty.
Klytus Prince Thun, we prize nothing more highly. And tell us... How great is this loyalty to your Emperor?
Prince Thun Without measure.
The Emperor Ming We are delighted to hear it. Fall on your sword.
The Emperor Ming Show us this loyalty. Throw yourself onto your sword.
Prince Thun [unsheathes his sword] Let this deed of Ardentia's Prince be an example to all the kingdoms of Mongo!
[Thun whirls to assassinate the Emperor]
Prince Thun DEATH TO MING!
[the Prince is frozen in his tracks by an energy-beam from Ming's servant]
The Emperor Ming [DELETED LINE] Now, let this deed of Mongo's Emperor be an example to all its kingdoms.
[He takes Thun's sword and fatally disembowels him with it. Dale winces]
[from trailer]
The Emperor Ming Pathetic Earthlings! Who can save you now?
Dale Arden Boy, have I got some crazy stories to tell you!
Flash Gordon Save 'em for our kids.
Dale Arden Oh, I accept!
Princess Aura Don't kill him yet, Father. l want him. Give him to me.
The Emperor Ming What would your Prince Barin say?
Princess Aura l can handle Barin. Please...
The Emperor Ming Really, Aura. Your appetites are too dangerous.
Flash Gordon Oh my God, this girl's really turning me on.
[Munson refuses to go aboard Zarkov's rocket ship]
Dr. Hans Zarkov I swear, Munson, I'll shoot!
Munson Get shot or go up in that thing? What's the difference?
Dr. Hans Zarkov This way, you'll be giving your life to save the Earth! Haven't you any spirit at all?
Munson NO!
The Emperor Ming Did you enjoy yourselves in Sibaria? I understand you flew the doctor there last week. Klytus kindly fed me the information.
Princess Aura Klytus? He wants me himself. His agents are always making up lies about me.
Dr. Hans Zarkov Look at them! The poor wretches are just waiting for someone to lead them in revolt...!
Flash Gordon [annoyed] Oh, are you looking at ME, Zarkov?
Dr. Hans Zarkov [to dead Munson] Sorry, Munson. Missed your opportunity.
Munson Dr. Zarkov! There's no sun! It's 8:24 in the morning, and there's no sun!
Dr. Hans Zarkov What do you find? The moon out of orbit?
Munson By more than 12 degrees. This must be some sort of mistake.
Dr. Hans Zarkov No, it's no mistake... IT'S AN ATTACK! I've been right all these years!
Prince Vultan [incredulous] What is this?
Dr. Hans Zarkov [proud] Humanity.
Prince Vultan Madness!
Dale Arden [dreamily] Oh, Flash!
Hedonia Drink this.
Dale Arden What is it?
Hedonia It has no name. Many brave men died to bring it here from the Galaxy of Pleasure. It will make your nights with Ming - more agreeable.
Dale Arden Will it make me forget?
Hedonia No, but it will make you not mind remembering.
Dale Arden [takes a drink] Wow! This isn't bad at all.
[takes another drink]
Dale Arden Mmm...
[drinks more]
Dr. Hans Zarkov The red pedal!
Prince Barin Listen! There is something finer in this galaxy than Ming's law!
Prince Vultan RUBBISH!
The Emperor Ming Remove the Earth woman. Prepare her for our pleasure!
Ming's Floating Servant Halt, Lizard Man! Escape is impossible! Surrender!
Kala Attention, all wedding guests. There is no cause for alarm.
Prince Barin Do you know where you are?
Flash Gordon Up the creek.
Klytus Princess Aura, under our persuasion, has implicated you on a charge of high treason. You're under arrest! A prison ship will be here shortly to take you away.
Prince Barin You tortured Aura.
Klytus lnteresting girl. l think she found it rather enjoyable.
Princess Aura Try again. Your left hand controls direction, right does the altitude. And use your fingers too this time.
[kiss]
Princess Aura Gently, darling, it's *extremely* sensitive.
[Ming and Dale see that Flash is still alive]
The Emperor Ming Gordon!
Dale Arden Flash?
Princess Aura Team up? What does that mean?
Flash Gordon Maybe l'll show you sometime.
Princess Aura Wonderful. You can do it when l take you to Cythera.
Flash Gordon Where?
Princess Aura lt's my secret pleasure moon. l have a little palace there - built - just for two.
[kiss]
Dale Arden Flash! Oh! Oh! Oh, its so crazy! Last time I saw you, l prayed it was a dream. This time l'm praying it's not.
Dale Arden [telepathic conversation] l'm locked in Ming's bedroom.
Flash Gordon Fake him out.
Dale Arden How?
Flash Gordon Girls know how, Dale. lt's been done to me. Fake him out.
Princess Aura Don't use your mouth. Use your brain.
Princess Aura l'll come. lf you rocket there right away.
Flash Gordon My God!
Dale Arden What is this, a civic reception?
Flash Gordon More like a police state.
Dr. Hans Zarkov If it is, that could be our good luck.
Flash Gordon Why?
Dr. Hans Zarkov It means we'll find allies on every side. Look at them, the poor wretches are just waiting for someone to lead them in revolt.
Flash Gordon Are you looking at me, Zarkov?
Dr. Hans Zarkov Yes.
Dale Arden Please, stop talking about revolts, I just want to get back home alive.
Dale Arden Just hold me two seconds, then drop me so I can kiss the ground.
Dale Arden Wouldn't you like a sip?
Serving Girl Oh, no, it's forbidden for us slaves.
Dale Arden Oh, believe me, honey, that's quality stuff. Have some. Listen, we're all girls here, l won't tell. Just one sip. Live a little, huh?. Bottoms up.
Klytus Execute her?
The Emperor Ming No. Too kind. Aura will be banished to Frigia on the day after my wedding. One year in a cavern of ice will cool her blood. And then, who knows? Perhaps we will marry her to someone worthy of her treacherous nature.
Prince Barin You came here of your own free will, Earthling. However,because of my word to Aura, l swear by the great God of Arbor l'll not kill you. Unless you beg me to.
Dale Arden [while running to safety before the rocketship crashes into the wedding hall] Go, Flash!
Flash Gordon What about Dale?
The Emperor Ming Dale. We have decided to marry her. She's exceptional. We will breed with her and send our Imperial progeny back to populate your Earth.
Prince Barin You are playing with fire, Aura.
Princess Aura Of course I am.
[long kiss]
Prince Barin [looking on from the side, to a guard] Does anyone ever trust her twice?
