Prince Vultan [War Rocket Ajax is under heavy laser fire from Mingo City. Cut to Int. Ajax Cockpit. Flash is at the controls. Vultan is just reaching a ladder to leave] Come on, Flash! Come on! It's time to bail out!

Flash Gordon Sorry, Vultan! I'm not coming!

Prince Vultan What?

Flash Gordon The rocketcycle's gone!

Prince Vultan So, come on! I'll carry you!

Flash Gordon Bail out, Vultan, before it's too late!

Prince Vultan Flash,

[runs back to Flash]

Prince Vultan are you crazy?

Flash Gordon The fire's too heavy!

[pause]

Flash Gordon You know we'll never make that opening with nobody at the wheel!

Prince Vultan Come on! You'll be blown to pieces, Flash! It's suicide!

Flash Gordon No, a rational transaction! One life for billions!

Prince Vultan [Vultan grabs Flash's shoulders and shouts] Come on! You'll be destroyed!

Flash Gordon [shouts] You loony bird!

[Pushes Vultan away]

Flash Gordon Get outta here! They need you on the ground!

Prince Vultan [Vultan holds out his right hand] Well, good bye, Flash! It's been...!

Flash Gordon [Flash shakes Vultan's hand] I know! For me too, Vultan!

Flash Gordon [Vultan heads back to the ladder and starts climbing] Tell Dale

[pause]

Flash Gordon I know it would've been good!

Prince Vultan [shouts] That must be one hell of a planet you men come from!