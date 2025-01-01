Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Brass Target Brass Target Movie Quotes

Brass Target Movie Quotes

Gen. George S. Patton I'm through with these Cossack bastards! Drunk or sober. Now, tomorrow or ever!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gen. George S. Patton Pardon my French, General, but, you're full of shit!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gen. George S. Patton You want your gold? General, you'll get your gold. I personally will go out and find it for you. Do you hear that sir? I will find every God damn bar! And when I do, you have my assurance, that I will come right back here - and shove each and every one 'em right up your sweet, red, Commie ass!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gen. George S. Patton The CID is so irresponsible, they couldn't find horseshit in a stable.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gen. George S. Patton It's all a bunch of crap! If Roosevelt were alive, they never would have done this to me. So, I hired a couple of Nazis to help me run the military government! Who else knew how to do it? And those God damn Russians! There isn't a man on the Generals' Staff that won't admit privately that we are going to war with them next.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maj. Joe De Lucca I always wondered what happened to you.
Mara I waited for you.
Maj. Joe De Lucca Did you? I waited in chow lines longer than you stayed around.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gen. George S. Patton I read your God damn report and it's a load of crap!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Col. Donald Rogers Someone's butting in. Somebody that I can't buy off.
Col. Mike McCauley Who?
Col. Donald Rogers Patton! George S., Jr.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucky Luciano Hey, De Lucca, you're Sicilian, ain't you?
[De Lucca shakes his head yes]
Lucky Luciano How's your family?
Maj. Joe De Lucca They're all dead.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Col. Donald Rogers Relax! We're inches away.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mara Why didn't you come back?
Maj. Joe De Lucca I'm sorry. The war got in the way.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Col. Mike McCauley Hey! Hey, Goombah! Goombah!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Col. Mike McCauley I may drink just a little bit too much and play with the girls a little bit and *steeeeal* a little bit; but, you're out of your God damn mind if you think I'm gonna kill General Patton!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hilde I have ready a bath for us. Yes?
Col. Mike McCauley With bubbles?
Hilde With lots of bubbles.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Capt. Levy You guys gave me a tough one. A real ball buster.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maj. Joe De Lucca The first time I walked into a courtroom I looked around. I asked my father, who are the whores - and who are the spectators?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Theresa von Rodeck Somebody has been asking questions about us.
Col. Stewart Who?
Theresa von Rodeck A man called Peter Shelley. What would your General Patton say if he knew you had a German mistress?
Col. Stewart Oh, come on, Theresa. Half the American army are living with German girls.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shelley Martin Webber You accept the commission?
Herr Schroeder It will be difficult... but I cannot resist.
[starts to chuckle]
Shelley Martin Webber Just one more thing, Herr Schroeder: I have very little time.
Herr Schroeder We have that in common, my friend.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maj. Joe De Lucca The war was made-to-order for you, Martin. You stole from both sides with equal grace.
Shelley Martin Webber Listen, which was the greater immorality? My petty crimes, or the war itself?
Maj. Joe De Lucca "Petty crimes"? You're lucky you weren't shot!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shelley Martin Webber [Naming his price for the "hit," after taking a look in the dossier and seeing who the intended target is: Gen. George S. Patton] Five hundred thousand American dollars.
Col. Mike McCauley [silent pause] For that, I'd do it myself.
Shelley Martin Webber [shrugs indifferently] Auf Wiedersehen.
Col. Mike McCauley [Webber makes to leave, but McCauley, reconsidering, stops him] How much?
Shelley Martin Webber [Very matter-of-factly] I never bargain. You wish a man killed. I didn't ask you why. I'm sure you will profit. But *I* must also benefit from my silence. So you pay in advance, 500 thousand in small bills.
Col. Mike McCauley Everything you need is here in the briefcase. Background information, habits, staff... everything.
Shelley Martin Webber When?
Col. Mike McCauley As soon as possible.
Shelley Martin Webber December - sometime in December.
Col. Mike McCauley It must look like an accident.
Shelley Martin Webber It will.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
Deti-shpiony
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Identification
Identification
2025, Russia, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
2023, USA, Action, Adventure, Drama
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more