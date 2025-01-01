Gen. George S. PattonI'm through with these Cossack bastards! Drunk or sober. Now, tomorrow or ever!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gen. George S. PattonPardon my French, General, but, you're full of shit!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gen. George S. PattonYou want your gold? General, you'll get your gold. I personally will go out and find it for you. Do you hear that sir? I will find every God damn bar! And when I do, you have my assurance, that I will come right back here - and shove each and every one 'em right up your sweet, red, Commie ass!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gen. George S. PattonThe CID is so irresponsible, they couldn't find horseshit in a stable.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gen. George S. PattonIt's all a bunch of crap! If Roosevelt were alive, they never would have done this to me. So, I hired a couple of Nazis to help me run the military government! Who else knew how to do it? And those God damn Russians! There isn't a man on the Generals' Staff that won't admit privately that we are going to war with them next.
Col. Mike McCauleyI may drink just a little bit too much and play with the girls a little bit and *steeeeal* a little bit; but, you're out of your God damn mind if you think I'm gonna kill General Patton!
Col. Mike McCauley[Webber makes to leave, but McCauley, reconsidering, stops him]How much?
Shelley Martin Webber[Very matter-of-factly]I never bargain. You wish a man killed. I didn't ask you why. I'm sure you will profit. But *I* must also benefit from my silence. So you pay in advance, 500 thousand in small bills.
Col. Mike McCauleyEverything you need is here in the briefcase. Background information, habits, staff... everything.