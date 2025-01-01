Menu
Steppenwolf Movie Quotes

Pablo Learn what is to be taken seriously, and to laugh at the rest!
Goethe Oh, no wonder you're so grouchy, if you're going to take Time seriously. There is no Time in Eternity. Only a moment. Just time for a joke!
Pablo There is a light within. You need only to step out of your own shadows to see it.
Pablo All humor is gallows humor.
Hermine O, Harry, you *are* an idiot!
[first lines]
Harry Haller The day went by just as days go by. I killed it in accordance with my primitive and withdrawn way of life. I worked for an hour or two, had pains, took some opium and lay in a hot bath for two hours. Was glad when the pains consented to disappear. All in all it wasn't exactly a day of rapture. Perhaps the time is come to follow the example of Adalbert Stifter: a fatal accident while shaving...
