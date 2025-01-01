KristinaPerhaps, sometimes, but you always do what you like.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Karl-OskarKristina, do you remember when we moved here last fall, you said it was almost as pretty as back home in Duvemåla? Maybe we could call our home here Duvemåla. What do you say to that? Or New Duvemåla.
Ulrika[laughs]It's your fault. You made the chair too small. You're old enough to know, that women are broader than men. God made us like that so we lie firmly on our backs when obeying his commandment to be fruitful.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Samuel NöjdShe's got the knack to make porridge! Ulrika's the sort of woman for me!
DanjelBut you have a woman already.
Samuel NöjdThe Indian girl! The only food she can cook, is good enough for swine.
DanjelWhy do you keep her then?
Samuel NöjdShe's all right to sleep with. She's so small - down there. All Indian women are small.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
RobertKarl-Oskar has to be aware of the Indians. They're cleverer than the white man, and, in any case, they don't chop up the ground.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
DanjelWe were meant to move here. We must have neither regret nor fear.
Karl-OskarI regret it! I regret not having moved here 6 years ago, when I became of age. No one's going to move me now. And that's the truth as I'm sitting on this here chopping block.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
UlrikaHe was made in Sweden. May the Lord preserve him so that he won't be any the worse for it. He'll be a real American.
[hands the new born baby to Karl-Oskar]
UlrikaHe's a heavy little whopper. Show mother. Now, you take a childbirth dram, Kristina.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Karl-OskarIf you shot an Indian you've brought disaster on us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
KristinaYou're not to worry, Karl-Oskar. I'll soon be well. I know it. - - In the parish they're chiming the bells.
KristinaI don't want you to kill anyone. I don't want you to go into eternity guilty of bloodshed, that's why. If you take another's life, you lose your own. I don't want your soul to be lost. Take care of your everlasting life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
KristinaForgive me for what I prayed for last summer. For not wanting any more children. Now Thou hast shown that it is not Thy will. There must be a God. Do you hear me? There must! c
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Immigrant CarpenterWhining and grumbling until moss grows on his prick.
[to his assistant]
Immigrant CarpenterYou'll have to do what Samuel Nojd did. Take one of the brown ones to do it.
Karl-OskarI could never go to bed with an Indian woman.
Immigrant CarpenterYou'd crawl over there, you too. Nothing wrong with the box, even if they're smallish.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
KristinaI want to be your wife again. I've come back to you. Don't you want me?
Karl-OskarYou don't know what you're doing, Kristina! You're causing pain to yourself.
KristinaIt's easy. I don't care about the doctor. I trust in God. If I live, it is His will. If I die, it is His will.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Immigrant CarpenterI was thinking, if we write to the government of Sweden, they'll send a shipment of ladies over. Of course, fine women. Then, we'd promise to relieve them of their virginity the very night, or at the very latest, the second night. If there is a virgin left at sunrise, we'll have to pay a 1,000 dollar fine.