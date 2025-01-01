Menu
The New Land Movie Quotes

Robert All will be all right once we get to California.
Kristina I recognize it! Our apples are ripe. I'm home!
Karl-Oskar [as Kristina dies] Kristina! Stay!
Kristina I'm not accepting everything you do.
Karl-Oskar Trust me, Kristina.
Kristina You think you're the cleverest. You never ask us.
Karl-Oskar I ask for your advice, sometimes.
Kristina Perhaps, sometimes, but you always do what you like.
Karl-Oskar Kristina, do you remember when we moved here last fall, you said it was almost as pretty as back home in Duvemåla? Maybe we could call our home here Duvemåla. What do you say to that? Or New Duvemåla.
Kristina Just think, that I - Duvemåla.
Karl-Oskar Yeah.
Kristina Then we don't live at Ki-Chi-Saga any more. We live at Duvemåla.
Petrus Olausson In Sweden I was fined 200 Riksdaler for reading the Bible in my own house. Sweden is ruined by wicked powers. Every night I thank God in my prayers for my new homeland.
Kristina Let's go on. They might harm us.
Karl-Oskar Anders says the Indians aren't that hostile.
Karl-Oskar Are you stuck?
Ulrika [laughs] It's your fault. You made the chair too small. You're old enough to know, that women are broader than men. God made us like that so we lie firmly on our backs when obeying his commandment to be fruitful.
Samuel Nöjd She's got the knack to make porridge! Ulrika's the sort of woman for me!
Danjel But you have a woman already.
Samuel Nöjd The Indian girl! The only food she can cook, is good enough for swine.
Danjel Why do you keep her then?
Samuel Nöjd She's all right to sleep with. She's so small - down there. All Indian women are small.
Robert Karl-Oskar has to be aware of the Indians. They're cleverer than the white man, and, in any case, they don't chop up the ground.
Danjel We were meant to move here. We must have neither regret nor fear.
Karl-Oskar I regret it! I regret not having moved here 6 years ago, when I became of age. No one's going to move me now. And that's the truth as I'm sitting on this here chopping block.
Ulrika He was made in Sweden. May the Lord preserve him so that he won't be any the worse for it. He'll be a real American.
[hands the new born baby to Karl-Oskar]
Ulrika He's a heavy little whopper. Show mother. Now, you take a childbirth dram, Kristina.
Karl-Oskar If you shot an Indian you've brought disaster on us.
Kristina You're not to worry, Karl-Oskar. I'll soon be well. I know it. - - In the parish they're chiming the bells.
Karl-Oskar Somebody...
Kristina Why?
Karl-Oskar I wonder as well. Maybe for someone who - someone...
Arvid Robert, about that gold, where is it?
Robert In California.
Arvid I mean, do you know exactly its whereabouts?
Robert No, not exactly. We'll have to look and ask around.
Arvid Is it scattered or is it in one place?
Robert Scattered.
Kristina Karl-Oskar, don't you ever long for the old country?
Karl-Oskar Sometimes, maybe.
Kristina I can't help it.
Karl-Oskar Dearest. Wait, I'll get you something.
Kristina Anna's old shoe!
Karl-Oskar It helps me to remember. When I'm homesick. Maybe it can help you too. One day our children will thank us for coming here to America.
Kristina You think so?
Karl-Oskar I feel it. I know it.
Kristina Maybe. One never knows.
Karl-Oskar Tomorrow I'm going to put my new plow in American soil for the first time.
Petrus Olausson We must not strive in the flesh and forget eternity.
Kristina The men here are such gentlemen.
Ulrika Here in America, they value women. It's not like bloody Sweden where they use us like maids during the days and as mattresses at nights.
Ulrika When I married I hadn't had a man for 4 long years. So it felt lovely using my body for that, which it was created for. And it's a union blessed by God.
Kristina Did I moan a lot?
Robert Kristina, you don't think I'm afraid to die?
Kristina Everyone is afraid to die, Robert.
Robert Not I. Death doesn't affect me.
Kristina Shhh. You're blaspheming.
Robert Nothing affects me anymore, not for better nor for worse. Do you know why?
Kristina No, tell me.
Robert I've reconciled myself to fate, that's all. Do you understand, Kristina? I'm not being haughty. On the contrary, I'm humble. I've reconciled myself.
Kristina You mean Ulrika? We're the best of friends.
Jonas Petter Friends? But she's married to the Baptist priest in Stillwater!
Fina-Kajsa Rebaptized!
Kristina I know. But that's her business.
Jonas Petter Then know this too: we must not communicate with lost souls. Do not open your door to this woman. With her you admit a spiritual enemy into your home. We warn you of Christian love.
Fina-Kajsa Friendship makes you blind.
Jonas Petter Dear Kristina, these evil spirits disguise themselves as our friends.
Jonas Petter You must correct your foolish wife, Nilsson! Help us make her see the error of her ways.
Karl-Oskar This is absurd!
Jonas Petter Yes, it is.
Karl-Oskar Kristina has the right to open her door to anyone she likes. Don't you give orders in my house! I'm in no need of a guardian, nor is my wife. Now it's been said, once and for all.
Robert Arvid, all will be all right once we get to California.
Arvid Robert, let's turn back. Robert let's turn back.
Kristina Aren't we Swedes anymore?
Karl-Oskar We don't belong there anymore, you know that.
Kristina You want to enlist to ease your conscience?
Karl-Oskar Yes, that's right.
Kristina What does your conscience say about the fifth commandment? Thou shalt not kill.
Karl-Oskar That doesn't apply in war.
Kristina The catechism doesn't say war is excepted.
Karl-Oskar One has a right to defend oneself.
Kristina And the man you kill? He has the same right.
Karl-Oskar Kristina, you don't want me to do it.
Kristina I don't want you to kill anyone. I don't want you to go into eternity guilty of bloodshed, that's why. If you take another's life, you lose your own. I don't want your soul to be lost. Take care of your everlasting life.
Kristina Forgive me for what I prayed for last summer. For not wanting any more children. Now Thou hast shown that it is not Thy will. There must be a God. Do you hear me? There must! c
Immigrant Carpenter Whining and grumbling until moss grows on his prick.
[to his assistant]
Immigrant Carpenter You'll have to do what Samuel Nojd did. Take one of the brown ones to do it.
Karl-Oskar I could never go to bed with an Indian woman.
Immigrant Carpenter You'd crawl over there, you too. Nothing wrong with the box, even if they're smallish.
Kristina I want to be your wife again. I've come back to you. Don't you want me?
Karl-Oskar You don't know what you're doing, Kristina! You're causing pain to yourself.
Kristina Don't worry, I know what I'm doing.
Karl-Oskar We can't risk your life.
Kristina My life is in the hands of the Almighty.
Karl-Oskar It's too dangerous. How dare you?
Kristina It's easy. I don't care about the doctor. I trust in God. If I live, it is His will. If I die, it is His will.
Immigrant Carpenter I was thinking, if we write to the government of Sweden, they'll send a shipment of ladies over. Of course, fine women. Then, we'd promise to relieve them of their virginity the very night, or at the very latest, the second night. If there is a virgin left at sunrise, we'll have to pay a 1,000 dollar fine.
Karl-Oskar Don't you trust in God, Larrsson?
Larrsson He only helps those who help themselves.
Karl-Oskar That's what I've always thought.
Larrsson Lincoln has been too lenient. The whites offered the redskins the Holy Gospel and they answered with tomahawks.
[first lines]
Kristina I don't want to rock any more.
Kristina Aren't we there yet?
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Eddie Axberg
Liv Ullmann
Liv Ullmann
Max von Sydow
Max von Sydow
Monika Zetterlund
Allan Edwall
Pierre Lindstedt
Hans Alfredson
