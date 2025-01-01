Arvid What do you think it will cost to ship us there?

Robert Around 200 riksdaler.

Arvid Ya, well, might as well forget it. 200 riksdaler. I'll never have that much.

Robert You don't have it?

Arvid I will go anyway. We can travel to America on foot.

Robert Nah, there's an ocean. You can't go on foot to America.

Arvid Do you mean there is no way?

Robert I'm afraid there is not. America is an island.