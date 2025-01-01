Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Emigrants The Emigrants Movie Quotes

The Emigrants Movie Quotes

Arvid What do you think it will cost to ship us there?
Robert Around 200 riksdaler.
Arvid Ya, well, might as well forget it. 200 riksdaler. I'll never have that much.
Robert You don't have it?
Arvid I will go anyway. We can travel to America on foot.
Robert Nah, there's an ocean. You can't go on foot to America.
Arvid Do you mean there is no way?
Robert I'm afraid there is not. America is an island.
Arvid Damned ocean.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jonas Petter [final lines] The greenest meadows are the ones that lie furthest away.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robert In America, there are no commoners and gentry. People are the same there. And anybody can talk to the President as they please.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Opening Titles This is the story of some people who emigrated to North America from the Swedish province of Småland. The year was 1844. At that time the parish of Ljuder had 1,925 inhabitants. There were 254 farmers who owned their land. 92 tenant farmers and 11 tenement soldiers. 39 persons were artisans. There were also 274 servants, 129 paupers, 60 cripples, 5 halfwits, 3 idiots, 3 whores and 2 thieves. Four men governed the parish by virtue of their spiritual and temporal offices - the deacon of the church, the sheriff, the biggest landowner and the churchwarden. It was the same as in all other parishes at that time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robert There are two kinds of folk in America. There are those who become rich because they've been here so long and there are some who have come so recently they haven't had time to get rich.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kristina Nah, Karl Os, don't.
Karl Oskar Why not?
Kristina I'm thinking of the children.
Karl Oskar All three are asleep.
Kristina I didn't mean that. How shall we feed them?
Karl Oskar Feed them?
Kristina I mean, if we stopped, there'd be no others.
Karl Oskar Stopped? Stay away from each other? For the rest of our lives? Kristina, it's more than I could do. Kristina, not till I'm so old the moss is growing out of my ears.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kristina Karl Oskar, I have to tell you something. I'm in that condition again.
Karl Oskar Oh? It couldn't have come at a worse time.
Kristina So I can't get pregnant so it fits for you? It's your fault I'm this way too, yours more than mine! You're the one who comes at a bad time!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Vicar [First lines] Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers. For there is no power but that of God: the powers that be are ordained of God. Whosoever therefore resisteth these powers, resisteth the ordinance of God: and they that resist shall receive to themselves damnation.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aron på Nybacken So, it's my little farmhand playing games? Dodging work, eh? Lazy limb of Satan!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nils This is no great kingdom, son. But it's double the amount of land I took over 25 years back. But, you need a woman to be a farmer. It's very important.
Karl Oskar I can have a good one, if I want her.
Nils Hmm. Don't sit there bragging, son.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ulrika [to the Parson] You vicious, evil potbelly!
Kyrkvärd Should you insult the Parson, Ulrika?
Ulrika You look out, I can also insult the Church Warden, even better!
Kyrkvärd You ought to wash out your mouth before you talk to the clergy.
Ulrika With the Parson's liquor, you mean, or with the Parson's waste-water.
Kyrkvärd You just shut up, you whore.
Ulrika Whore? You said, whore? Ya? Your whore, don't forget! Church Warden! If I'm a whore, you're a lecher. You remember when you came to me, your money in your dirty hands, to buy my services?
Kyrkvärd Ulrika.
Ulrika Then, you asked me to lie on my back a little while for you. How nicely you spoke then.
Danjel Ulrika, don't talk so.
Ulrika Only that, only that. God preaching lecher - is not denied communion in church, because *he's* friendly with the potbellied Parson! Who wallows in his own miserable flesh and fat and talk!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Karl Oskar Who? The glad girl?
Kristina Why do they call her the glad girl?
Karl Oskar She's never sad, I guess.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robert You'll need to learn the right way to hold the tongue also. Stick out your tongue for me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robert You can't speak the language, can you?
Elin, Ulrikas dotter Nah, not now. But, the minute I land in America, then I shall.
Robert You mean you'll speak it the minute you land?
Elin, Ulrikas dotter Ya.
Robert Well, but who told you that?
Elin, Ulrikas dotter It was my Uncle Danjel. But, you must study it because you don't live in the spirit. For us, it's not the same. Studying won't be necessary.
Robert Can that - really be true?
Elin, Ulrikas dotter Do you think Danjel lies?
Robert Nah.
Elin, Ulrikas dotter All the faithful, as they go ashore, shall be filled with the Holy Ghost, like in the Bible, the Apostles, the first Pentecost. And they will be reborn with faith in Jesus Christ and also they'll know how to speak the American language the minute they land. Haven't you read the Acts of the Apostles?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jonas Petter Ulrika gets crazy like that, all due to her not having a man for some while now. She needs someone who can take good care of her needs.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kristina I am so tired, Karl Oskar... I cannot bear anymore.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Karl Oskar What a rotten stench. What we need are clothes pins.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Vicar No one is allowed to give communion unless they are ordained.
Danjel As far as I know, nowhere in the Bible does it say that Our Lord Jesus was ordained.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Arvid Last year the parson asked who our lords and masters are. But, I couldn't answer him.
Robert All of our lords and our masters, besides our parents, are those God has ordained to have a fatherly power over us...
Arvid Is that the truth?
Robert Do you know how many lords and masters we have over us - in the whole world?
Arvid Nah.
Robert The first is the King, Oskar the First; the second is the Governor; the third is the Chief Constable; the fourth is the Sheriff, Lönnegren; and the fifth is his Deputy; and the sixth will be the Parson; and the seventh, Aron, our master.
Arvid Why, that's a lot of lords.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Arvid I think I sell myself as a slave when I'm in America.
Robert Its forbidden for whites to get sold as slaves.
Arvid Forbidden? But, you were just saying that America's a free country?
Robert Ya. But, still that is forbidden, I'm afraid, for whites, that is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kristina Nobody around here has gone before us. No one ever has. No one.
Karl Oskar I'll have to be the first then.
Kristina And you're able to answer for it?
Karl Oskar Someone has to answer for it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Karl Oskar Doesn't the iron ever get stolen?
Robert Nah. In America, there is such an abundance of iron, that no one would care to steal as much as a farthing. Its the same with gold and silver. In America, they hang a thief at once. Often before he's had time to confess. Americans are the most honest and sensible people in the whole world.
Karl Oskar I guess even over there they have a couple of crooks.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kristina Is your ear hurting?
Robert It will be better once we get to America.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robert I read yesterday in the paper about a man who came home and found his whole family eaten up by a crocodile. Ya. There were three children and it had just swallowed the wife. But, the woman's head it got stuck in the beast's throat and so it choked to death. That was her revenge. Apparently the ground was soaked with human blood.
Kristina Are we going to such a place?
Karl Oskar You should know Robert and his tall stories by now.
Robert I didn't invent it. I really read it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Danjel I have a message. It is for you Karl Oskar.
Karl Oskar From whom, Uncle?
Danjel From God. The Lord awakened me last night and said, "Go thou to Karl Oskar at Korpamoen, husband to thy dear sister's daughter." And the Lord spoke to me, as once he did to Abraham. He said, "Get thee out of thy country and from thy kindred and from thy father's house, unto a land that I will show thee. Go thou to Karl Oskar at Korpamoen and he will help thee."
Kristina Are you coming with us to America, Uncle?
Danjel We live in a time of persecution. In my father land, they do not allow me to serve my God. And I am exiled from my country. But, the Lord will open a new country to me. We shall go there together and we shall, none of us, know any fear at all.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kristina What will be our turn to use the kitchen soon?
Karl Oskar Not for awhile. It's as crowded as church pews for the mass at Christmas.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Pierre Lindstedt
Eddie Axberg
Hans Alfredson
Liv Ullmann
Liv Ullmann
Max von Sydow
Max von Sydow
Åke Fridell
Sven-Olof Bern
Monika Zetterlund
Allan Edwall
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
Deti-shpiony
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Identification
Identification
2025, Russia, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
2023, USA, Action, Adventure, Drama
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more