Ulrika
[to the Parson]
You vicious, evil potbelly!
Kyrkvärd
Should you insult the Parson, Ulrika?
Ulrika
You look out, I can also insult the Church Warden, even better!
Kyrkvärd
You ought to wash out your mouth before you talk to the clergy.
Ulrika
With the Parson's liquor, you mean, or with the Parson's waste-water.
Kyrkvärd
You just shut up, you whore.
Ulrika
Whore? You said, whore? Ya? Your whore, don't forget! Church Warden! If I'm a whore, you're a lecher. You remember when you came to me, your money in your dirty hands, to buy my services?
Kyrkvärd
Ulrika.
Ulrika
Then, you asked me to lie on my back a little while for you. How nicely you spoke then.
Danjel
Ulrika, don't talk so.
Ulrika
Only that, only that. God preaching lecher - is not denied communion in church, because *he's* friendly with the potbellied Parson! Who wallows in his own miserable flesh and fat and talk!