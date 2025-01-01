Menu
The Night Visitor Movie Quotes

The Night Visitor Movie Quotes

The Parrot Salem. Salem, come to supper!
Ester Jenks Are you insane?
Dr. Anton Jenks No. But, I'm sure that someone in this house is trying to make it look that way.
Inspector Two murders. First case: strangulation, weapon, silken tie - belongs to Dr. Jenks. Second case: crushed skull, weapon, heavy paperweight - belongs to Dr. Jenks. Prime suspect: Dr. Jenks. Too neat, too obvious. Motives unknown. Possibility: work of a maniac. Maybe. Maybe. But who is the maniac?
Dr. Anton Jenks Salem this! Salem that! Salem! Salem! Salem!
Inspector What's the smell?
Police Doctor It's this chest rub she's been using. One of the popular brands: oil of peppermint.
Inspector Menthol, in fact.
Police Doctor That's it.
Emmie Well, at least he was a man! He may have gotten drunk, but, he ran this farm! He worked out there. He didn't just sit around in the study, reading medical pamphlets and waiting for the phone to ring.
Ester Jenks This is none of your business, Emmie, Antony is a doctor, not a farmer.
Emmie And so now I'm the maid!
Britt Torens Salem! But how did you - ? You - ? I thought - ?
Salem I've been thinking about you Britt. I've been thinking about you for a long time.
Emmie The parrot saw it all! And he heard you!
Dr. Anton Jenks I think I handled that rather well.
Ester Jenks You talk too much.
Dr. Kemp Visitor for you, Salem.
Mr. Clemens What kind of balderdash is this? Is this what you got me out of bed for?
Salem Conscience is a terrible thing.
Pop Sorry, I didn't know you had a visitor.
The Parrot Hit him Anton! Hit him! Hit him!
