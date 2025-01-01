Dr. Anton JenksNo. But, I'm sure that someone in this house is trying to make it look that way.
InspectorTwo murders. First case: strangulation, weapon, silken tie - belongs to Dr. Jenks. Second case: crushed skull, weapon, heavy paperweight - belongs to Dr. Jenks. Prime suspect: Dr. Jenks. Too neat, too obvious. Motives unknown. Possibility: work of a maniac. Maybe. Maybe. But who is the maniac?
Police DoctorIt's this chest rub she's been using. One of the popular brands: oil of peppermint.
InspectorMenthol, in fact.
Police DoctorThat's it.
EmmieWell, at least he was a man! He may have gotten drunk, but, he ran this farm! He worked out there. He didn't just sit around in the study, reading medical pamphlets and waiting for the phone to ring.
Ester JenksThis is none of your business, Emmie, Antony is a doctor, not a farmer.
EmmieAnd so now I'm the maid!
Britt TorensSalem! But how did you - ? You - ? I thought - ?
SalemI've been thinking about you Britt. I've been thinking about you for a long time.