Andreas WinkelmanThat we can speak to Elis. He can lend us money. But at the same time a wall appears. I can't speak. I can't show that I'm happy. I can see your face, I know you're you, but I can't reach you. Do you understand what I mean?
Anna FrommI understand what you mean. I understand very well, Andreas.
Andreas WinkelmanI'm on the outside of this wall. I put myself on the outside. I fled and now I'm so far away.
Anna FrommI understand, Andreas. I understand how strange it seems.
Andreas WinkelmanYes, it's strange. I want to be warm, tender and alive. I want to break free. You understand, don't you?
Anna FrommIt's like a dream. You want to move, you know what to do, but you can't. Legs are impossible and arms heavy as lead. You want to speak, but you can't.
Andreas WinkelmanI'm terrified of being humiliated. It's constant misery. I've accepted the humiliation and let them become part of me. Do you understand what I mean?
Anna FrommI understand what you mean. I understand you.
Andreas WinkelmanIt's terrible not being fortunate. Everybody thinks they have the right to decide over you. Their benevolent contempt. A momentary desire to trample something living.
Anna FrommI understand, Andreas. You don't need...
Andreas WinkelmanI'm dead, Anna. No, no, I'm not dead. No, that's wrong. Too melodramatic. I'm not dead at all. But I live without self-respect. I know it sounds silly - pretentious - since almost all people are forced to live without self-worth. Humiliated to the core, stifled and spat upon. They just live. They know nothing more. They know no alternative. Even if they did, they would never reach for it. You understand? Can you be sick from humiliation? Is it a disease we're all infected by and we have to live with? We talk so much about freedom, Anna. Isn't freedom a terrible poison for the humiliated... or is the word "freedom" only a drug the humiliated use in order to endure. I can't live with this. I've given up. Sometimes it's almost unbearable. The days drag by. I feel like I'm choking on the food I swallow, the crap I get rid of, the words I say. The light - the daylight which comes every morning and yells at me to get up. Or the sleep which always brings dreams, chasing me back and forth. Or just the darkness rattling with ghosts and memories. Has it occurred to you, Anna, that the worse off people are, the less they complain? Eventually they're silent... even though they're living creatures with nerves, eyes and hands. Massive armies of both victims and executioners. The light which rises and sinks heavily. The cold approaches. Darkness. The heat. The smell. And everyone is silent. We can never leave this place. I don't believe in escape. It's too late. Everything's too late.
Anna FrommI try to busy myself with things I believe in. To live in line with some form of truth.
Anna FrommPeople feel what is true and what is right. We fail, but I think we should strive for spiritual perfection.
Elis VergerusDo you often fail?
Anna FrommI have not failed in what's most important: living in a relationship with the man I was married to. Andreas. Do you know why I didn't fail? Because we lived in harmony, because we were truthful and honest. We believed in each other. If I'd treated marriage the way you treat your center, I wouldn't have had happy memories. I wouldn't have had anything to believe in.
Eva VergerusAndreas, what will become of us? Why do these things happen? What is this deadly poison that eats away the best in us and only leaves an empty shell? Hmm?
Anna FrommI didn't think life could look like that. I didn't think life would be a daily suffering.
Andreas WinkelmanHe tries to wipe out his means of expression so that, without his being aware of it, that hiding place has become a prison.
Eva VergerusBe careful with Anna. I can't explain what I mean, but be careful.
Elis VergerusI don't presume to reach people's souls with my photography. Definitely not. I can only register the interaction of large and small forces. Then you look at the image and let imagination take over. It's all nonsense. Plays, poems. You can't read another human being with any sort of certainty. Even horrendous physical pain will not always register.
Eva VergerusIt's difficult when you realize one day that you're completely meaningless. That nobody needs you, even though all you want to do is give. It's probably my own fault, but it's paralyzing.
Andreas WinkelmanHey, Anna. I want to be free. I want my solitude back. I can't live like this. We might have made it if we truly loved each other, but we don't. So it's easier to part. Don't you think? More truthful as well. You have to live in truth, right? At least according to you. So let us be truthful for once.
[Long pause]
Andreas WinkelmanWhy don't you answer? Do you remember leaving your purse at my place when we first met? You borrowed the phone, remember? Yes, you forgot your purse, and I found your husband's farewell letter. I read it. Poor Anna. You're not very successful with your men. Either something is wrong with you or your men, right? You're always speaking about truth, and about living in truth. What a terrible lie. I remember how you spoke about your marriage. Of all the happiness and love. It was all lies! Lies. It was lies, Anna. Calm down. Are you going to kill me like you did--
[Anna veers the car off the road. Andreas grabs the wheel, stops the car, and turns off the engine]
Andreas Winkelman[Long pause]You're crazy. You're completely insane. What's wrong with you? Say something. Why did you come get me at the fire?
Anna FrommWe built something together. I don't know what to call it. A real sense of security. Security. Everybody probably thought Andreas and I had the perfect marriage, without tensions, but that wasn't the case. We had violent arguments, but we never infected each other with cruelty or suspicion. And we were always completely honest. There wasn't an ounce of pretense in our relationship. Andreas was unfaithful once. You never would have guessed, huh? Yes, he was unfaithful. But because he told me about it immediately, I felt how much he loved me and it all passed. And we cared even more for each other. The worst part was when he once left me. But I found him. He changed his mind and came back to me. And we became even closer than before.
Anna FrommYou understand that it's over now, right? Answer!
Andreas WinkelmanUntil you give me a reason, I have nothing to say. You have your freedom. You can go when you want.
Anna FrommI think you lie, Andreas. You lied about your marriage. You lied about your divorce. I know the truth about you.
Eva VergerusWhen I was a girl, I thought God had a beard. I remember sitting in my father's lap. We read a book called 'Light' about the creation. There was a picture of God flying above the earth. He held his arms out like this. He had no wings. He was close to the earth's surface. He was awfully good-looking, with a big beard. This made me believe in God, even if my parents didn't. But I had seen him in the book.
Elis VergerusIn the beginning I collected all kinds of pictures, those I took myself and those from newpapers, magazines, and old photo albums. They're always about people. Here we have people eating.
Eva VergerusThe worst part is that I love him. I really mean love. There's no other word for it. I just don't know what I have to do to show him my love.
Anna FrommWe lived in complete togetherness. We thought the same thoughts. We were one in everything. Do you understand what I mean? I know it sounds silly and exaggerated when I tell it, but it's difficult to describe how two people become one. There are only trite words that don't really describe the experience. Don't you think?
Eva VergerusHave you noticed how ugly I am? Look at me, Andreas. Have you ever slept with a more boring lover? Tell me I'm wrong!
Anna FrommWe stayed on the island one weekend with our little boy. Eva and Elis loaned us their house. On Sunday, Andreas took a nap after lunch. I wanted to take the car and see the church ruins. I got my way, and we set off. Andreas asked me to drive, as he'd had a couple of drinks. I didn't drive fast at all. We were all in high spirits. The road was slippery and the car began to skid. Andreas tried to take the wheel... but the car shot off the road down into the ditch and smashed through a stone wall and into the trees. When I woke up, I saw the wreck of a car... and a man in it with his throat cut, and half his body through the windshield. A boy lay farther away. He had been thrown out the door, and his head was in a strange position. I remember thinking, 'What a horrible accident.' I wondered why nobody came to help those poor people. I made my way up to the road and began to feel a pain in my side and my leg. I found myself dragging one foot behind me. Then I saw that I was covered in blood. It was everywhere. My shinbone poked through my stocking. They found us a few hours later. I never thought life would be like this. I never thought life would be a daily suffering.
Elis Vergerus[describing a cultural center that he is building]It's a mausoleum over the utter meaninglessness in which our kind of people live.
Anna FrommWhy do you make fun of it? Why do you build it without believing in it? What's the purpose?
Andreas Winkelman[reading a suicide note from Johan Andersson]'Dear Andreas. A few hours ago, some people came by. They told me I was a criminal and had to be punished. They dragged me by the hair out into the yard. There they beat me with their fists and spat on me. A younger one took a stone and hit me in the head. I was confused and told them I was innocent. They said that if I confessed, they would leave me alone. I said I would confess. Then they stopped hitting me in the face. They pushed me up against the wall and told me to talk. I said everything they wanted to hear. When I couldn't think of any more, they hit me again. One of them stood over me and... pissed on my face. I couldn't cover myself because I was too tired. They kicked me as I was lying there. They stepped on my glasses, and I lost my false teeth... and I couldn't find them. I can't recall what happened next, as I fainted. When I woke up, they'd left in their cars and... I walked back inside. I didn't want to live anymore... because I could no longer look anyone in the eye. That's why I can't go on living. Dear Andreas, I'm writing this letter to you because you've always been good to me and always wondered how I was doing. Truly yours.'
[Anna and Andreas are playing chess]
Anna FrommAdmit that you and Eva had an affair last fall.
Anna FrommI sympathize a lot with Anna's need for truth. I understand why she wants the world to be a certain way. But her need, this desire for truth, is dangerous. When she realizes her surroundings don't fit, when she doesn't get the response she demands, she takes refuge in lies and dissimulation. That's why it's so hard to be honest... you expect others to be the same. We see that today in thousands of people.
Elis VergerusWhen I go to Milan to create a cultural center, I want you to come and visit. It's a very interesting city, a huge city full of incredibly ugly, common, repulsive people.
Eva VergerusI think Eva is a woman who can't stand the fact that she has no identity. She's just a creation of others. She has no peace of mind or self-worth. I think she will try to commit suicide. Suicide isn't a solution. It's just another selfish action. I hope she'll be saved. I hope, when she wakes up... she will have gone through something that releases her from herself, and that she can look at her old self with love but without remorse. I think she'll decide to become a teacher for people who are hearing-impaired, because deaf people live in a deeper isolation than she has ever done. I think she will feel relieved... and blessed.