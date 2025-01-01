Corinne von Merkens [showing Johan's painting of Veronica Vogler to Alma and Johan] Alma, you're going to see something very beautiful your husband has made. Here's the painting, directly across from my bed. I can see it every morning and night. It's become part of my lonely life. I love her.

Corinne von Merkens [to Johan] How long did you live together? Forgive me for asking something so personal.

Alma Borg Five years.

Corinne von Merkens Really? He's told you? He loved her, didn't he? I don't need to ask. It was a first-rate scandal at the time. But so romantic. Jealous?

Alma Borg I don't believe so.

Corinne von Merkens My husband is quite jealous. He's an excellent lover.