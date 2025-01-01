Lindhorst
We know our tricks, don't we? Let's see if we're presentable. You're so pale, dear friend. What a sight you are. Your lips are as blue as blueberries. We have to do something about that. Sit. Let's see what we can come up with. Yes!
Lindhorst
[applying lipstick to Johan's lips]
A beautiful Cupid's bow... and a sensually full lower lip is very evocative. The eyes are bloodshot and swollen. Here, dab the eyes. Like that. Oh, my dear.
Lindhorst
[applying mascara to Johan's eyelids]
We'll draw a few lines on your eyelids. There we are. A healthier skin color wouldn't hurt.
[Lindhorst powders Johan's face]
Lindhorst
What should we come up with now? Yes, borrow my morning robe.
[Johan puts on a robe]
Lindhorst
There and there. There we are. There we are. It suits you, it suits you. Wait. Nice pajamas are needed for occasions like this. A lovely fragrance? No? You prefer to smell of yourself, of course. Each to his own scent, but a little puff of fragrance anyway.
[Lindhorst sprays some perfume on Johan]
Lindhorst
I knew it. Take a look in the mirror. Now you are yourself, and yet not yourself. The ideal requirement for a tryst.