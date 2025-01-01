Dr. John Whipple[Addressing Abner, while holding Keoki's lifeless body, victim of the measles epidemic that has ravaged the native Hawaiians]There's nothing you could've done for him... When Captain Cook discovered these islands 50 years ago, they were a true paradise. Infectious disease was unknown. They didn't even catch cold! And there were 400,000 of them - now there are less than 150,000. You and I may well live to see the last Hawaiian lowered into his grave - with proper Christian services, of course.
Abner HaleI have been thinking lately, that our church is ready for a board of deacons. I'm willing to make you their head, Keoki. You would move among the Hawaiians, find out who is smoking, who has alcohol on his breath, who is sleeping with another man's wife - that sort of thing. Then each week, you will hand me a list, to be admonished from the pulpit.
KeokiI sought a way to serve my people... not to spy upon them.
[turns and walks away]
Queen MalamaToo much law make people mad.
[reading from a proclamation to her subjects]
Queen MalamaFirst law: In this place, everyone will serve God. Everyone will love Jesus.
Rev. Immanuel QuigleyI wish you would reconsider Brother Hale. You'll be alone here, no church, no support... no friends.
Abner HaleIn this place I have known God, Jerusha Bromley and Ruth Malama Kanakoa. Beyond that, a man needs no friends.
Queen MalamaAloha nui, my little, adorable, haole sister.
Abner HaleYour mother will not be pleased that you have refused the deaconship.
KeokiMy mother is dying.
Abner HaleYour mother is not dying, Keoki. I just talked with her. There is nothing wrong with her.
KeokiShe will die... and then will come the whistling wind.
Capt. JandersTo an ignorant man the Bible can be a terrifing book.
Charles BromleyAnd this is my daughter, Miss Jerusha.
Abner HaleWe are taking the land of the people whose souls we came to save, while they are dying... The whole race is dying before our eyes!
Rev. Immanuel QuigleyI'm afraid that is true. But the Lord's ways are not our ways. And the only answer that I can find is that perhaps, the Lord intends for these islands gradually to pass into other hands.
Abner HaleI have always admired the character of Jerusha as set forth in holy scripture. I think, particularly on second Kings, 15:33. "Five and twenty years old was Jotham when he began to reign. And he reigned 16 years in Jerusalem. And his mother's name was Jerusha, the daughter of Zadok." It's a lovely verse.
[pointing out the native girls swimming towards his ship]
Capt. Rafer HoxworthI'll have that one there. No, no, Mr. Morris, that one there. Mr. Morris, that one definitely there. Oh, what the hell, Mr. Morris, send the *all* to my cabin.
Abner HaleAs God's instrument on earth, I order you to take your sailors back to your ship!
Capt. Rafer HoxworthMy men are *not* sailors, Reverend. They're whalers. And for over three years they've been on this voyage and they haven't touched land in eight months. Now, the females of Lahaina have got the warmest blood in the Pacific and my men have neither the strength, nor the inclination to fight them off. Neither, might I add, have I.
Capt. Rafer HoxworthRape - is a rotten sport at any time. But, in Lahaina, it's a darn right waste of energy. Now, get out of here and find yourselves some cooperative ones.
KeloloWhat kind adultery you not like too much?
Abner HaleWhat kind? There's only one kind of adultery - and it is a mortal sin.
KeloloGot 23 kind of adultery go on in this place all the time. Marry man sleep with another marry wahini. That one kind. Marry man, he sleep with wife, his brother. That two kind. Marry man sleep with wife, his son. That's three kind...
Queen MalamaNext law: no more will girls go to the ships. Next law: when the sun goes down, beneath the water, the sailors will go back to the ships. Next law: no more will the grog shops sell the rum to my people. Next law: There will be no more sleeping together in mischief, without getting married.
KeokiIf we say there shall be no adultery without saying which kind, everyone would think, "They don't mean our kind of adultery. They mean the other 22 kinds." On the other hand, if we list all 23 kinds, somebody will surely say, "We never heard that kind before. Let's try it!"
Queen MalamaI think Missionary like stop everybody have fun.
Capt. Rafer HoxworthI wanted you more than anything else on this earth. And I could have taken you by candlelight in your father's own house and *you* know that. May the Lord strike me dead if I ever pass up another virgin, as long as I live. What a damn fool. What a God abandoned fool.
Queen Malama[to Rev. Hale]Kelolo has some something to say to you... Make you *very* happy.
KeloloI evil! I corrupt. I sinful.
Abner HaleGod, bring them low! Punish them! Send the earthquakes, plagues, floods, pestilences! Destroy them. Destroy them, utterly!
Jerusha Bromley HaleI've never seen a people more generous, more loving, more *filled* with Christian sweetness than these. I will *not* believe that God has rejected them simply because they haven't been baptized.
Jerusha Bromley HaleYour ministry here is not ended. We'll stay here in Lahaina and shelter and protect these people. We will win them to a merciful God - with bonds a charity so strong, they will belong to Him forever.
Abner HaleEveryday I repeat the Biblical injunction against pride. Proverbs 16:5.
Capt. Rafer HoxworthWhy you bible-thumping, son of a bitch! Do you want every female I lay my eyes on?
KeokiInstead of sending God's words, you sent adventurers to steal our lands. Pestilence to ravage our countrysides. Strong drink to defile the manhood of our sons. And devils in the shape of whalers to despoil our daughters and cast them aside like little wounded animals.
Charles BromleyAll this mooning around over a damn sailor she hasn't heard from in almost two years - it's unnatural!
Rev. Dr. ThornA wife! We must have a wife. We do not send young men to live among the native savages without wives!
Rev. Dr. ThornI presume that like most of our young volunteers you are still confronted with the problem of finding a wife.
Gideon HaleAlmighty God, look down with pity on this miserable company of sinners, conceived in lust, delivered in evil, enslaves to every loathsome appetite the flesh is err to. We have held fast against atheism, Romanism, Unitarianism, and a score of lesser evils, and we thank Thee that thou has chosen one of us to carry thy holy word and the precious light of John Calvin to the wicked and be benighted heathen of Hawaii.