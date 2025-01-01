[Addressing Abner, while holding Keoki's lifeless body, victim of the measles epidemic that has ravaged the native Hawaiians]

There's nothing you could've done for him... When Captain Cook discovered these islands 50 years ago, they were a true paradise. Infectious disease was unknown. They didn't even catch cold! And there were 400,000 of them - now there are less than 150,000. You and I may well live to see the last Hawaiian lowered into his grave - with proper Christian services, of course.