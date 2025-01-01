Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Greatest Story Ever Told The Greatest Story Ever Told Movie Quotes

Jesus Do not weep for me; weep for yourselves, and for your children. For a time is coming when men will say "blessed are the barren, the wombs that never bore a child." And they will say to the mountains "fall on us," and to the hills "cover us," for if these things are done when the wood is green, what will happen when it is dry?
[last lines]
Jesus Go now, and teach all nations. Make it your first care to love one another and to find the kingdom of God, and all things shall be yours without me asking. Do not fret then for tomorrow; leave tomorrow to fret over its own needs, for today... today's troubles are enough. And lo, I am with you always, even onto the end of the world...
The Centurion Truly, this man was the son of God.
James the Younger What is your name?
Jesus Jesus
James the Younger [excitedly] That's a good name!
Jesus [smiling] Thank you.
[first lines]
Narrator In the beginning was the word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. I am He. He was in the beginning with God. All things were made through Him, and without Him, was made nothing that has been made. In Him was life, and the life was the light of man. And the light shines on in the darkness, and the darkness grasped it not. The greatest story ever told...
Soldier I have orders to bring you to Herod, Baptist.
John the Baptist I have orders to bring you to God... heathen.
John the Baptist Are you going to free me?
Herod Antipas I am going to kill you.
John the Baptist Then you free me!
Herod Antipas [walking away] I hope so.
John the Baptist *Repent!*
Bar Amand The Messiah has come! A man was dead but now he lives!
Uriah I was crippled, and now I walk!
Old Aram I was blind, and now I see!
Soldier Who has done this?
Old Aram The man called Jesus!
Peter Who's there?
James the Younger [behind the door] Me.
Peter [angrily opening the door] What's wrong with you? When I ask "Who's there", why do you answer "Me"?
James the Younger It *was* me, Peter.
The Dark Hermit - Satan A long climb, wasn't it? A long hard climb... You know, some people think the whole of life should be like that, hm... "An easy life is a sinful life". Not so, my friend... A man's life can be as easy as he wishes to make it. And it can be easy, my friend. If one knows the way to power and glory in this world.
Caiaphas Jesus of Nazareth, your crimes are so many I scarcely know where to begin.
King Herod The child of imagination is the child I fear.
Pontius Pilate You claim to be the son of God. Which one? Mars? Hercules? Jupiter? Which God are you the son of?
