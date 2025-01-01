JesusDo not weep for me; weep for yourselves, and for your children. For a time is coming when men will say "blessed are the barren, the wombs that never bore a child." And they will say to the mountains "fall on us," and to the hills "cover us," for if these things are done when the wood is green, what will happen when it is dry?
[last lines]
JesusGo now, and teach all nations. Make it your first care to love one another and to find the kingdom of God, and all things shall be yours without me asking. Do not fret then for tomorrow; leave tomorrow to fret over its own needs, for today... today's troubles are enough. And lo, I am with you always, even onto the end of the world...
NarratorIn the beginning was the word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. I am He. He was in the beginning with God. All things were made through Him, and without Him, was made nothing that has been made. In Him was life, and the life was the light of man. And the light shines on in the darkness, and the darkness grasped it not. The greatest story ever told...
SoldierI have orders to bring you to Herod, Baptist.
John the BaptistI have orders to bring you to God... heathen.
Bar AmandThe Messiah has come! A man was dead but now he lives!
UriahI was crippled, and now I walk!
Old AramI was blind, and now I see!
SoldierWho has done this?
Old AramThe man called Jesus!
PeterWho's there?
James the Younger[behind the door]Me.
Peter[angrily opening the door]What's wrong with you? When I ask "Who's there", why do you answer "Me"?
James the YoungerIt *was* me, Peter.
The Dark Hermit - SatanA long climb, wasn't it? A long hard climb... You know, some people think the whole of life should be like that, hm... "An easy life is a sinful life". Not so, my friend... A man's life can be as easy as he wishes to make it. And it can be easy, my friend. If one knows the way to power and glory in this world.
CaiaphasJesus of Nazareth, your crimes are so many I scarcely know where to begin.
King HerodThe child of imagination is the child I fear.
Pontius PilateYou claim to be the son of God. Which one? Mars? Hercules? Jupiter? Which God are you the son of?