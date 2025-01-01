Beggar You... shall cross a narrow plank, so narrow you can't find your footing. Below you roars a great river. It's black and wants to swallow you up. But you pass over it unharmed. Before you lies a chasm so deep you can't see the bottom. Hands grope for you, but they can't reach you. At last you stand before a mountain of terror. It spews fire like a furnace, and a vast abyss opens at its feet. A thousand colors blaze there: Copper and iron, blue vitriol and yellow sulfur. Flames dazzle and flash and lash at the rocks. And all about men leap and writhe, small as ants, for this is the furnace that swallows up murderers and evildoers. But at the very moment you think you're doomed, a hand shall grasp you and arm circle around you, and you'll be taken far away... where evil no longer has power over you.