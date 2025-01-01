Menu
Paris Trout Movie Quotes

Mary Sayers No sir. I told the truth about it. You can make it look any which way now. But I told how it happened.
Harry Seagraves Yes, well, um. With all due respect, Ms. Sayers. That's what we called the jury for. To decide.
Mary Sayers No sir. They don't decide what happened. That's already been done. All they decide is if they gonna do something about it.
Tina Lifford
Ed Harris
Ed Harris
