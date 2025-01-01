Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Paris Trout
Paris Trout Movie Quotes
Mary Sayers
No sir. I told the truth about it. You can make it look any which way now. But I told how it happened.
Harry Seagraves
Yes, well, um. With all due respect, Ms. Sayers. That's what we called the jury for. To decide.
Mary Sayers
No sir. They don't decide what happened. That's already been done. All they decide is if they gonna do something about it.
Tina Lifford
Ed Harris
