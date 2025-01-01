Unforgivable Blackness: The Rise and Fall of Jack Johnson Movie Quotes
Jack JohnsonI have found no better way in avoiding race prejudice than to act with people of other races as if prejudice did not exist.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack JohnsonIf and suppose, two small words, but nobody has ever been able to explain them. One man falls out of bed and is killed, another falls from a fifty foot scaffold and lives. One man gets shot in the leg and is killed, another gets a bullet in the brain and lives. I always take a chance on my pleasures.