Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Gaul The Gaul Movie Quotes

The Gaul Movie Quotes

Julius Ceasar When Alexander the Great was ten years younger than I am today, he had conquered the entire civilized world.
Vercingetorix At your age, he was dead
Julius Ceasar All the more reason to hurry.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Julius Ceasar We have made an enemy, and it would have been much better to have him as a friend.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Guttuart He's going where nothing more can be written. The greater the magic, the greater the price that must be paid.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vercingetorix I come to offer you the glory of your victory, which Rome will forever honor with inscriptions in stone and eternal flames.
Julius Ceasar The light of my victory will make my invisible past failures heavier.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Guttuart King of the Arverians, leader of great warriors, what do you see after this great victory?
Vercingetorix I see all the peoples of Gaul united.
Guttart United? Under the dark desire of revenge?
Vercingetorix No, I want to force Ceasar back on the same road himself built. It's movement which uses the the pretext of the free movement of goods and men to accelerate the orders of the empire, which stangles us to satisfy its ambition. In my father's memory, I will realize the magic he wanted to create: to chase the Germans and Romans out of Gaul.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vercingétorix You want to fight? You want to live forever? Then I will lead you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vercingetorix You accuse me of treason? Then kill me. Yes, I betrayed Gaul. Yes, I was a coward. Your anger is my anger, at myself. Because I made one mistake: I listened to you. The city had to burn, and would I had done it, the inhabitants would still be alive and the troops of Ceasar famished. But Ceasar made a worse mistake when he ordered the slaughter, which horrifies and revolts my heart, and yours, and the hearts of all Gaul. Now, if you think you've done me a favor by giving me this command, and if you think I am no longer worthy of this honor, I'll hand it back to you right now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Julius Ceasar I offered to make you a king.
Vercingetorix So now, accept the surrender of a king.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Julius Ceasar I will make you a king, appointed by Rome.
Vercingetorix Why not a king appointed by destiny?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
Deti-shpiony
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Identification
Identification
2025, Russia, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
2023, USA, Action, Adventure, Drama
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more