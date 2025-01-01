VercingetorixNo, I want to force Ceasar back on the same road himself built. It's movement which uses the the pretext of the free movement of goods and men to accelerate the orders of the empire, which stangles us to satisfy its ambition. In my father's memory, I will realize the magic he wanted to create: to chase the Germans and Romans out of Gaul.
VercingétorixYou want to fight? You want to live forever? Then I will lead you.
VercingetorixYou accuse me of treason? Then kill me. Yes, I betrayed Gaul. Yes, I was a coward. Your anger is my anger, at myself. Because I made one mistake: I listened to you. The city had to burn, and would I had done it, the inhabitants would still be alive and the troops of Ceasar famished. But Ceasar made a worse mistake when he ordered the slaughter, which horrifies and revolts my heart, and yours, and the hearts of all Gaul. Now, if you think you've done me a favor by giving me this command, and if you think I am no longer worthy of this honor, I'll hand it back to you right now.