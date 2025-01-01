You accuse me of treason? Then kill me. Yes, I betrayed Gaul. Yes, I was a coward. Your anger is my anger, at myself. Because I made one mistake: I listened to you. The city had to burn, and would I had done it, the inhabitants would still be alive and the troops of Ceasar famished. But Ceasar made a worse mistake when he ordered the slaughter, which horrifies and revolts my heart, and yours, and the hearts of all Gaul. Now, if you think you've done me a favor by giving me this command, and if you think I am no longer worthy of this honor, I'll hand it back to you right now.