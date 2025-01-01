Menu
Coma Movie Quotes

Coma Movie Quotes

Dr. Susan Wheeler Jim, I know it sounds silly but, supposing you wanted to put people into a coma, what would you do?
Jim You mean on purpose?
Pathology Resident #2 Diethyl para-amino tannadol.
Jim No, no, leaves a serum trace.
Pathology Resident #2 Yeah, if you know to look for it.
Jim But it also peaks alk phos. That's a real giveaway. Besides, who can get tannadol?
Pathology Resident #2 Well, then you can use paradine.
Jim No, it has a taste. We'd all make great murderers. I mean, who knows better about murder than a pathologist?
Pathology Resident #2 It sure keeps my wife in line.
Jim First rule of crime: Keep It Simple. What's simple? Carbon Monoxide.
Pathology Resident #2 Boring.
Dr. Susan Wheeler Carbon Monoxide?
Jim Sure, it's perfect. Anesthetist feeds the patient some carbon monoxide instead of oxygen. It's colorless and makes the blood very red so the surgeon doesn't notice anything funny. But the brain dies from lack of oxygen. End of operation - the patient doesn't wake up.
Dr. Susan Wheeler No other effects?
Pathology Resident #2 Sure, other effects. Cardiac irritability.
Jim Which this case had.
Pathology Resident #2 You know, it'd be much better to block the neuro-muscular junction with succinylcholine. Now that's a nice murder.
Jim Yeah, who's gonna do it?
Pathology Resident #2 Well, who's gonna feed you carbon monoxide?
Jim That's the problem. Been about a dozen of these coma cases here in the last year. They're always different. Different case, different anesthetist, different operation. Hard to imagine it's murder.
Dr. George A. Harris No decision is easy, Sue. It only looks that way when you're young. When you're older, everything is complicated. There is no black and white, only gray.
Dr. Cowans Anesthesia's the easiest job in the world until something goes wrong. It's 99% boredom and 1% scared-shitless panic.
Nurse Doctors make the worst patients. They know too much.
Dr. George A. Harris Our society faces momentous decisions. Decisions about the right to die. About abortion. About terminal illness, prolonged coma, transplantation. Decisions about life and death. But society isn't deciding. Congress isn't deciding. The courts aren't deciding. Religion isn't deciding. Why? Because society is leaving it up to us, the experts. The doctors.
Dr. Susan Wheeler You're crazy.
Dr. George A. Harris Americans spend $125 billion a year on health. More than defense. Because Americans believe in medical care. These great hospital complexes are the cathedrals of our age. Billions of dollars, thousands of beds. A whole nation of sick people turning to us for help.
Dr. Susan Wheeler You, you ought to see somebody.
Dr. George A. Harris They're children, Sue. They trust us. We can't tell them everything. Our job is to make things easier for them. I'm sure you agree.
Dr. Susan Wheeler You're killing people.
Dr. George A. Harris We must always take the long view. Not of the individual, but of society as a whole. Because medicine is now a great social force. The individual is too small.
Dr. George A. Harris Somebody has to make these decisions. We can't wait around forever. If society won't decide, we'll decide. We'll make the hard decisions.
Dr. Cowans Okay, Mrs. Greenly, it's time to wake up. Okay, Nancy? Mrs. Greenly? Wake up. Nance, can you give me a cough, please? Nancy?
[checks her eyes]
Dr. Cowans Oh, Jesus Christ! Her pupils are fixed and dilated.
Dr. Richards What?
Dr. Cowans The pupils. They're fixed. Dilated.
Dr. Richards Oh, my God!
Mrs. Emerson We have a left kidney, two hours old, ready to ship. It's a 4-3-6-7. A 31-year-old male. The bidding now stands at forty-two five.
Dr. Susan Wheeler It's all happening. It's really happening. Somebody is putting people into comas. They're murdering them.
Dr. Susan Wheeler Look at this. Two hundred and forty names. Ten are young people admitted for minor procedures. Breast biopsy, appendectomy. They all come out in a coma! Aren't you surprised?
Dr. Susan Wheeler Your days are always the same. Just politics, that's all. Who said what to whom. Who's rising, who's falling. Who's made a good move, a bad move. Politics!
Dr. George A. Harris Too many of us shut ourselves off from our feelings. We don't explore them. We don't understand them. We don't understand ourselves. It's the toughest thing about our profession.
Dr. Mark Bellows You get in the shower faster than any person alive.
Dr. Susan Wheeler Have a beer. You'll feel better.
Dr. Mark Bellows [turns around, talks to himself] I know what'd make me feel better. Goddamn doctors. Couldn't have fallen in love with a nurse. Dorothy on the eighth floor. Yeah. She liked me. My own apartment.
Dr. George A. Harris We have certain constraints imposed on us. One is the state law concerning privacy in computer data access. An unauthorized entry was made last night.
Dr. George A. Harris You know what happened to Greenly?
Dr. Susan Wheeler Yes.
Dr. George A. Harris What happened?
Dr. Susan Wheeler She died.
Dr. George A. Harris How do you feel about that?
Dr. George A. Harris Sue, right now, I can protect you - because you're good. And frankly, because you're a woman.
Dr. Susan Wheeler I don't want concessions.
Dr. George A. Harris Well, at the moment, you'd better take any you can get.
Dr. George A. Harris Well, I could use a drink. How about you? Scotch?
Dr. Susan Wheeler Whatever you're having, sir.
Dr. George A. Harris I like a woman who drinks Scotch.
Dr. Marcus Give him five cc's of water and tell him it's morphine. He'll probably never know the difference. He's a pain in the ass anyway.
Dr. Mark Bellows Honey, I know you're upset.
Dr. Susan Wheeler I'm not upset. You think because I'm a woman, I'm going to be upset. I'm fine, Mark.
Dr. Mark Bellows Listen, Susan, do you want me to heat up the dinner, is that what you want?
Dr. Susan Wheeler I want some respect.
Dr. Susan Wheeler You know what the trouble with you is? All you care about is being chief resident.
Dr. Mark Bellows You know what your trouble is? You don't really want a relationship. Look at you. You run away from it.
Dr. Susan Wheeler This is ridiculous.
Dr. Mark Bellows You don't want a lover, you want a goddamn wife!
Dr. Mark Bellows Oh, now, Honey, come on.
Dr. Susan Wheeler Don't call me Honey.
Dr. Mark Bellows Now, why is it, whenever we're about to have a fight, you always manage to be undressed?
Dr. Susan Wheeler Hey, what's the big deal?
Dr. George A. Harris It isn't a question - of why you wanted it, it's how you got it.
Dr. Mark Bellows Do you have any pain?
Mr. Schwartz If I had any pain, I would go see a doctor.
Dr. Mark Bellows You on call tonight?
Dr. Susan Wheeler Mm-hmm.
Dr. Mark Bellows So am I. Why don't we have a terrific dinner, just the two of us, in the hospital cafeteria?
Dr. Susan Wheeler Sounds great!
Dr. Mark Bellows Eleven? Maybe afterwards, we can go to our favorite room on the eighth floor. Nobody will be there after midnight.
Nancy Greenly How do you feel about what happened to Nancy?
Dr. Susan Wheeler Confused, that's all. Just confused. It's very - confusing!
Dr. Susan Wheeler Everybody's on my back about this. I mean, there's Mark whining about how I can't make a commitment and I'm cold and I want a wife and I'm afraid of intimacy. And then this thing happens to Nancy and she's my best friend just about. I've known her since boarding school. And then everybody jumps on my back and acts like I'm neurotic or something!
Mrs. Emerson The Jefferson Institute is a government-sponsored experimental facility designed to provide quality life support to the comatose patient. I wish to emphasize no moral or ethical position is being taken here. We do not participate in the debate over whether these patients are alive or dead or whether their care should be continued or terminated.
Dr. Susan Wheeler I was trying to tell you something about my day.
Dr. Susan Wheeler I had a hard day too. Just go heat it up.
Dr. Mark Bellows Now why is it whenever we're about to have a fight, you always manage to be undressed?
Dr. Susan Wheeler I wanted to understand what happened to her. Nobody else in the hospital seems to care.
Dr. Morelind [skeptical] Nobody else cares?
Dr. Susan Wheeler Listen! There have been 10 cases of unexplained coma in young healthy patients in the last year. Now don't you find that surprising?
Dr. Morelind No.
Dr. Susan Wheeler [disheartened] You don't.
Dr. Morelind Susan, this hospital does 30,000 operations a year. Now I'm not surprised that a few turn out with unexplained side effects. Medicine isn't perfect. We all accept that. Don't we?
morning radio host [on the car radio as Susan drives up to the Boston Memorial Hospital where she works] Good morning. It's 6:00 am on a beautiful New England morning in Boston and these are the top stories: Mayor White's assistant, Kep Maloney, had met with the Boston redevelopment authority over the continuing controversy on the Charlestown Heights project. Police have arraigned John McMannus on $23 million dollar grant and bribery charges in connection of the Mystic River extension. High out of court...
Kelly You finished scaring me?
Vince No.
[empties bucket of water over the custodian]
Kelly Hey! What'd you do that for?
Vince They said make it look like an accident.
