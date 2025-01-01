JimSure, it's perfect. Anesthetist feeds the patient some carbon monoxide instead of oxygen. It's colorless and makes the blood very red so the surgeon doesn't notice anything funny. But the brain dies from lack of oxygen. End of operation - the patient doesn't wake up.
JimThat's the problem. Been about a dozen of these coma cases here in the last year. They're always different. Different case, different anesthetist, different operation. Hard to imagine it's murder.
Dr. George A. HarrisNo decision is easy, Sue. It only looks that way when you're young. When you're older, everything is complicated. There is no black and white, only gray.
Dr. CowansAnesthesia's the easiest job in the world until something goes wrong. It's 99% boredom and 1% scared-shitless panic.
NurseDoctors make the worst patients. They know too much.
Dr. George A. HarrisOur society faces momentous decisions. Decisions about the right to die. About abortion. About terminal illness, prolonged coma, transplantation. Decisions about life and death. But society isn't deciding. Congress isn't deciding. The courts aren't deciding. Religion isn't deciding. Why? Because society is leaving it up to us, the experts. The doctors.
Dr. Susan WheelerYou're crazy.
Dr. George A. HarrisAmericans spend $125 billion a year on health. More than defense. Because Americans believe in medical care. These great hospital complexes are the cathedrals of our age. Billions of dollars, thousands of beds. A whole nation of sick people turning to us for help.
Dr. Susan WheelerYou, you ought to see somebody.
Dr. George A. HarrisThey're children, Sue. They trust us. We can't tell them everything. Our job is to make things easier for them. I'm sure you agree.
Dr. Susan WheelerYou're killing people.
Dr. George A. HarrisWe must always take the long view. Not of the individual, but of society as a whole. Because medicine is now a great social force. The individual is too small.
Dr. George A. HarrisSomebody has to make these decisions. We can't wait around forever. If society won't decide, we'll decide. We'll make the hard decisions.
Dr. CowansOkay, Mrs. Greenly, it's time to wake up. Okay, Nancy? Mrs. Greenly? Wake up. Nance, can you give me a cough, please? Nancy?
[checks her eyes]
Dr. CowansOh, Jesus Christ! Her pupils are fixed and dilated.
Dr. RichardsWhat?
Dr. CowansThe pupils. They're fixed. Dilated.
Dr. RichardsOh, my God!
Mrs. EmersonWe have a left kidney, two hours old, ready to ship. It's a 4-3-6-7. A 31-year-old male. The bidding now stands at forty-two five.
Dr. Susan WheelerIt's all happening. It's really happening. Somebody is putting people into comas. They're murdering them.
Dr. Susan WheelerLook at this. Two hundred and forty names. Ten are young people admitted for minor procedures. Breast biopsy, appendectomy. They all come out in a coma! Aren't you surprised?
Dr. Susan WheelerYour days are always the same. Just politics, that's all. Who said what to whom. Who's rising, who's falling. Who's made a good move, a bad move. Politics!
Dr. George A. HarrisToo many of us shut ourselves off from our feelings. We don't explore them. We don't understand them. We don't understand ourselves. It's the toughest thing about our profession.
Dr. Mark Bellows[turns around, talks to himself]I know what'd make me feel better. Goddamn doctors. Couldn't have fallen in love with a nurse. Dorothy on the eighth floor. Yeah. She liked me. My own apartment.
Dr. George A. HarrisWe have certain constraints imposed on us. One is the state law concerning privacy in computer data access. An unauthorized entry was made last night.
Dr. Mark BellowsSo am I. Why don't we have a terrific dinner, just the two of us, in the hospital cafeteria?
Dr. Susan WheelerSounds great!
Dr. Mark BellowsEleven? Maybe afterwards, we can go to our favorite room on the eighth floor. Nobody will be there after midnight.
Nancy GreenlyHow do you feel about what happened to Nancy?
Dr. Susan WheelerConfused, that's all. Just confused. It's very - confusing!
Dr. Susan WheelerEverybody's on my back about this. I mean, there's Mark whining about how I can't make a commitment and I'm cold and I want a wife and I'm afraid of intimacy. And then this thing happens to Nancy and she's my best friend just about. I've known her since boarding school. And then everybody jumps on my back and acts like I'm neurotic or something!
Mrs. EmersonThe Jefferson Institute is a government-sponsored experimental facility designed to provide quality life support to the comatose patient. I wish to emphasize no moral or ethical position is being taken here. We do not participate in the debate over whether these patients are alive or dead or whether their care should be continued or terminated.
Dr. Susan WheelerI was trying to tell you something about my day.
Dr. Susan WheelerI had a hard day too. Just go heat it up.
Dr. Mark BellowsNow why is it whenever we're about to have a fight, you always manage to be undressed?
Dr. Susan WheelerI wanted to understand what happened to her. Nobody else in the hospital seems to care.
Dr. Morelind[skeptical]Nobody else cares?
Dr. Susan WheelerListen! There have been 10 cases of unexplained coma in young healthy patients in the last year. Now don't you find that surprising?
Dr. MorelindNo.
Dr. Susan Wheeler[disheartened]You don't.
Dr. MorelindSusan, this hospital does 30,000 operations a year. Now I'm not surprised that a few turn out with unexplained side effects. Medicine isn't perfect. We all accept that. Don't we?
morning radio host[on the car radio as Susan drives up to the Boston Memorial Hospital where she works] Good morning. It's 6:00 am on a beautiful New England morning in Boston and these are the top stories: Mayor White's assistant, Kep Maloney, had met with the Boston redevelopment authority over the continuing controversy on the Charlestown Heights project. Police have arraigned John McMannus on $23 million dollar grant and bribery charges in connection of the Mystic River extension. High out of court...