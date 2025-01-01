Dr. Susan Wheeler Jim, I know it sounds silly but, supposing you wanted to put people into a coma, what would you do?

Jim You mean on purpose?

Jim No, no, leaves a serum trace.

Pathology Resident #2 Yeah, if you know to look for it.

Jim But it also peaks alk phos. That's a real giveaway. Besides, who can get tannadol?

Pathology Resident #2 Well, then you can use paradine.

Jim No, it has a taste. We'd all make great murderers. I mean, who knows better about murder than a pathologist?