Kinoafisha Films Under Fire Under Fire Movie Quotes

Under Fire Movie Quotes

Marcel Jazy I like you people, but you are sentimental shits! You fall in love with the poets; the poets fall in love with the Marxists; the Marxists fall in love with themselves. The country falls in love with the rhetoric, and in the end we are stuck with tyrants.
Woman in refugee camp [looking at picture of dead Alex Grazier on TV] Did you know the man who was killed?
Claire [she nods 'yes']
Woman in refugee camp Fifty thousand Nicaraguans have died and now a Yankee. Perhaps now America will be outraged at what has happened here.
Claire Perhaps they will.
Woman in refugee camp Maybe we should have killed an American journalist fifty years ago.
Russell Price [Russell's been thrown in a jail cell in Managua; there's another prisoner in the cell] You're a priest, huh? A Padre? What are you doing here?
Prison Priest The government accused me of knowing Rafael.
Russell Price Government's always wrong, huh?
Prison Priest [a bit suspicious] Who are you?
Russell Price Periodista... I'd like to find Rafael myself.
Prison Priest Whose side are you on?
Russell Price I don't take sides. I take pictures.
Prison Priest No sides?
Prison Priest [Russell shakes his head; the priest gives him a long look] Go home.
Claire Did you dream about Miss Panama last night?
Russell Price No, I dreamed about you.
Claire Have a good time?
Russell Price Yeah, and you did too!
Russell Price Pardon my French, but who's fucking side are you on?
Marcel Jazy I work for everyone.
Russell Price That's a great job!
Russell Price [In Spanish] Do you know who controls this area?
Sandinista with radio [In Spanish] Who knows?
Claire You chose the wrong side.
Marcel Jazy In twenty years we shall know who's right.
Russell Price [At the rebels victory parade] What the hell are you doin' here?
Oates It's a free country. I mean... it's free now anyway.
Oates [Drinking from a cup] Nica libre - rum and coke and no ice. You want some?
Oates [Price ignores him and Oates looks mildly concerned] You weren't gonna turn me in, are you?
Oates [Price walks away without a word and Oates smiles and shouts] See ya in Thailand!
Alex Grazier [in Managua, on the phone talking to his New York editor, who doesn't think the latest news about a nightclub bombing in Nicaragua is important enough to supplant news about the Pope in Egypt] Forget the Pope, Charlie, you got the Pope someplace every week. There's a big story down here, because it's the first sign of fighting *in* Managua... Get a map, Charlie. Look up Nicaragua. Drive to New Orleans, and then you turn "left"... Oh, like hell I'm editorializing. Look, the whole thing happened in a room full of press and C.I.A... How do I know they were C.I.A.? Because they wore name tags, what do you think? Look, we're backing a fascist government again, I know that's not exactly news, but, uh, see if you can find an angle, huh?
Interrogating Officer [releasing Russell from jail] Mr. Price... It was all a misunderstanding. Your camera:
Interrogating Officer [intentionally drops the camera on the floor, breaking it] I'm sorry.
Russell Price [Russell checks inside his bag] Passport...
Interrogating Officer Before you go, there are some papers you will sign.
Russell Price What papers?
Interrogating Officer Your "visitation papers," Mr. Price. You were not arrested, you just came to visit. In case your embassy asks. You want your passport back, yes?
[last lines]
Claire Do you think we fell in love with too much?
Russell Price I'd do it again.
Claire You're going to love this war...
Russell Price Hmmm.
Claire Good guys, bad guys and cheap shrimp.
Alex Grazier [looking at his face in a mirror] You were right. Everybody was right.
Claire About what?
Alex Grazier These cheekbones. What do you think of them?
Claire I like your cheekbones, Alex. Is there anything the matter?
Alex Grazier It's a face made for television.
Claire [slightly taken aback] You mean you decided to go with the Network?
Alex Grazier Yeah... They're gonna' give me 10 grand a week to read the news. I'll be in 60 million homes every night. When I take a breath, all of America will take a breath. When my voice trembles, all of America will tremble. I'm gonna' be a star. My vocal inflection will be more important than who controls Congress.
Claire [grinning] And your name will become a household word.
Alex Grazier [grinning] Yeah, I'll become a household word.
Claire [He and Claire are at a camp where Rafael is supposedly holed up] What is it?
Russell Price Rafael is dead. I can smell it.
Alex Grazier [indicating Russell] I left this country because of this man. I came back because of this man. Now the cutest couple in town has got me lookin' up a horse's ass, on a midnight tour of Managua. What's goin' on?
Claire [long pause] Rafael is dead.
Claire Tired of Third World wars?
Alex Grazier No, tired of Third World elevators.
[first lines]
Russell Price Can I get a ride?
Oates How d'ya like Nicaragua?
Russell Price It's beautiful.
Oates Yeah, it's a shitload of Greasers though, you know.
Hub Kittle Alex, there's fascist and there's fascist. Let's not use words like that, OK?
Hub Kittle [speaking about Somoza] The man has a point of view too, right?
Hub Kittle Listen, Russell. Let's grow up, huh? It's easy to fall in love with the underdog. But there's an upside and a downside to this thing.
Hub Kittle [glibly offering condolences to Claire over Alex's death] Jesus Christ, Claire, a human tragedy. What can I say?
Claire [angrily brushes past him] Fuck off, Hub.
Marcel Jazy [Wryly referring to Miss Panama, who is complaining about lack of water in the swimming pool] If she dove in, I assure you, she would not notice.
Hub Kittle Listen, Russell, let's grow up. It's very easy to fall in love with the underdog, but there's an upside and a downside to this thing. I just want to remind you, all this stuff about a "revolution of poets" is crap.
Russell Price It's great P.R., though, isn't it, Hub? So what's the upside?
Hub Kittle Simple. And it could happen. Somoza destroys the terrorist insurgents, rebuilds the country, shit-cans the purveyors of excess, stabilizes the Cordoba, and is kindly beloved as the savior of Nicaragua. "Our" pal. Gotta' smoke?
Russell Price [hands him a cigarette] What's the downside?
Hub Kittle Commies take over the world.
