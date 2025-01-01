Marcel JazyI like you people, but you are sentimental shits! You fall in love with the poets; the poets fall in love with the Marxists; the Marxists fall in love with themselves. The country falls in love with the rhetoric, and in the end we are stuck with tyrants.
Woman in refugee camp[looking at picture of dead Alex Grazier on TV]Did you know the man who was killed?
Claire[she nods 'yes']
Woman in refugee campFifty thousand Nicaraguans have died and now a Yankee. Perhaps now America will be outraged at what has happened here.
ClairePerhaps they will.
Woman in refugee campMaybe we should have killed an American journalist fifty years ago.
Russell Price[Russell's been thrown in a jail cell in Managua; there's another prisoner in the cell]You're a priest, huh? A Padre? What are you doing here?
Prison PriestThe government accused me of knowing Rafael.
Russell Price[At the rebels victory parade]What the hell are you doin' here?
OatesIt's a free country. I mean... it's free now anyway.
Oates[Drinking from a cup]Nica libre - rum and coke and no ice. You want some?
Oates[Price ignores him and Oates looks mildly concerned]You weren't gonna turn me in, are you?
Oates[Price walks away without a word and Oates smiles and shouts]See ya in Thailand!
Alex Grazier[in Managua, on the phone talking to his New York editor, who doesn't think the latest news about a nightclub bombing in Nicaragua is important enough to supplant news about the Pope in Egypt]Forget the Pope, Charlie, you got the Pope someplace every week. There's a big story down here, because it's the first sign of fighting *in* Managua... Get a map, Charlie. Look up Nicaragua. Drive to New Orleans, and then you turn "left"... Oh, like hell I'm editorializing. Look, the whole thing happened in a room full of press and C.I.A... How do I know they were C.I.A.? Because they wore name tags, what do you think? Look, we're backing a fascist government again, I know that's not exactly news, but, uh, see if you can find an angle, huh?
Interrogating Officer[releasing Russell from jail]Mr. Price... It was all a misunderstanding. Your camera:
Interrogating Officer[intentionally drops the camera on the floor, breaking it]I'm sorry.
Claire[slightly taken aback]You mean you decided to go with the Network?
Alex GrazierYeah... They're gonna' give me 10 grand a week to read the news. I'll be in 60 million homes every night. When I take a breath, all of America will take a breath. When my voice trembles, all of America will tremble. I'm gonna' be a star. My vocal inflection will be more important than who controls Congress.
Claire[grinning]And your name will become a household word.
Alex Grazier[indicating Russell]I left this country because of this man. I came back because of this man. Now the cutest couple in town has got me lookin' up a horse's ass, on a midnight tour of Managua. What's goin' on?
OatesYeah, it's a shitload of Greasers though, you know.
Hub KittleAlex, there's fascist and there's fascist. Let's not use words like that, OK?
Hub Kittle[speaking about Somoza]The man has a point of view too, right?
Hub KittleListen, Russell. Let's grow up, huh? It's easy to fall in love with the underdog. But there's an upside and a downside to this thing.
Hub Kittle[glibly offering condolences to Claire over Alex's death]Jesus Christ, Claire, a human tragedy. What can I say?
Claire[angrily brushes past him]Fuck off, Hub.
Marcel Jazy[Wryly referring to Miss Panama, who is complaining about lack of water in the swimming pool]If she dove in, I assure you, she would not notice.
Hub KittleListen, Russell, let's grow up. It's very easy to fall in love with the underdog, but there's an upside and a downside to this thing. I just want to remind you, all this stuff about a "revolution of poets" is crap.
Russell PriceIt's great P.R., though, isn't it, Hub? So what's the upside?
Hub KittleSimple. And it could happen. Somoza destroys the terrorist insurgents, rebuilds the country, shit-cans the purveyors of excess, stabilizes the Cordoba, and is kindly beloved as the savior of Nicaragua. "Our" pal. Gotta' smoke?