Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Places in the Heart Places in the Heart Movie Quotes

Places in the Heart Movie Quotes

[first lines]
Edna Spalding [seeing her daughter's doll at the dinner table] Possum, put that up now.
Royce Spalding Our Heavenly Father, bless this meal and all those who are about to receive it. Make us thankful for Your generous bounty, and Your unceasing love. Please remind us, in these hard times, to be grateful for what we have been given, and not to ask for what we can not have. And make us mindful of those less fortunate among us, as we sit at this table with all of Thy bounty. Amen.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Edna Spalding We'll start right now!
Mr. Will Well, you got 30 acres to pick.
Edna Spalding Frank and Possum can help.
Mr. Will Well, that's not going to be nearly enough.
Edna Spalding Then, I'll pick 24 hours a day.
Moze Did you ever pick cotton? After an hour, the hulls start cuttin' your fingers. Then by noon both of your hands is bleedin'. And later on your fingers start to swell. And after a little more time, they ain't no feelin' in your hands whatsoever. And I ain't even speakin' about what it does to your knees and I ain't even talkin' about what it does to your back. Now, we can't do it. Now, get that through your head. Once and for all, we can't do it. Now, you best stop thinkin' about it before you end up killin' yourself!
Edna Spalding Now you listen to me. If we lose this place, then you're goin' back to beggin' for every single meal. Mr. Will, They're gonna put you in a state home. And I'm gonna lose what's left of my family. I'm not gonna let that happen. I don't care what it takes. I don't care if it kills me. I don't care if it kills you. I'm not gonna give up. And if the two of you do, you can go straight to Hell!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Preacher On the night before His crucifixion, Our Lord gathered with His disciples. He broke the bread, and blessed it, saying: "Take, eat; this is my body." And he took the cup and said: "Drink; this is my blood, which I shed for thee."
[the congregants pass the elements of communion between them]
Royce Spalding Peace of God.
Wylie Peace of God.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Edna Spalding You took a no-account piece of land and a bunch of people that didn't know what they were doin' and you farmed that land better than anybody could - colored or white. You're the one that brought in the first bale of cotton this year. Don't you ever forget that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Possum Right on my biscuit!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Edna Spalding [Moze caught with her silver in hand] You ever try and steal anything from me again, I'll shoot you myself, You understand that?
Moze nods
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Edna Spalding Mr. Simmons, I want 4 and a half cents a pound for my cotton.
W.E. Simmons God Almighty, lady, you don't want me, you want Santa Claus.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Will Mrs. Spalding, can I ask you a question?
Edna Spalding Yes.
Mr. Will What do you look like?
Edna Spalding I have long hair and I tie it up in the back. And I have brown eyes. I always wanted to have blue eyes, like my Mama, but, Margaret got those. And my teeth stick out in front, a little, because I sucked my thumb a long time when I was a little girl. I'm no real beauty. I'm all right.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Edna Spalding I was thinking, if I was to plant cotton...
Albert Denby Mrs. Spalding, you don't know a thing about cotton farming.
Edna Spalding Yes, I know, but Moses says...
Albert Denby Moses? Who's Moses?
Edna Spalding He's this Negro man.
Albert Denby I don't know any Negro around here named Moses.
Edna Spalding He was just passing through, and I gave him a job doing some chores.
Albert Denby You mean to tell me you're lettin' some Negro hobo talk you into plantin' cotton? Did you ever hear of anything called The Depression? Now, you see these? These are all foreclosures. And that's just in the last three months. And that's white men who've cotton-farmin' all their lives and can't make a go of it. And you listenin' to some no-account nigger. You'll excuse me, Mrs. Spalding, but that's just about the most ignorant thing I've ever heard.
Edna Spalding Mr. Denby, I'm not ignorant - and I'm not selling my land.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Will [after a tornado] How bad is it?
Moze Everything's a little bent, but it's still here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Moze [whispering to Edna] That ain't the seed you're paying for. He's charging you for grade-A seed, but that's gin-run quality.
Edna Spalding Somethin' wrong, ma'am?
Edna Spalding Mr. Simmons, I think maybe you gave us the wrong seed?
W.E. Simmons Well, so I did. That's just an honest mistake, idn't it, boy? Idn't it, boy?
Moze Yes, sah.
W.E. Simmons Now you idiots give Mrs. Spalding the wrong seed. We're lucky her nigger caught it. That's a smart nigger you got there, Mrs. Spalding. He's a credit to his race.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Edna Spalding Forgot to tell you, we got a letter from your Aunt Gladys. She was hoping we could come to Oklahoma and visit them... during your vacation. But, I don't know. I was hoping we could paint the house.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Royce Spalding Wylie, you're drunk as a skunk!
Wylie I sure am, Mr. Royce.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Moze What's wrong?
Possum Frank's gettin' a lickin'.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Possum Mr. Will! Mr. Will! Frank got caught smokin' in school and the teacher told Ma and Frank's gonna catch it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Margaret Lomax I swear you are just like Daddy. You'd think he was sawing off his leg to ask for the least thing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Albert Denby Now then, Mrs. Spalding... in spite of the fact that I have great doubts about... this misguided attempt of yours to hold on to this place... as a Christian and deacon of the church, it's my beholden duty to... reach out the hand of charity to a human being in need. And I got to thinking, now what better way to help out this poor woman... than if she took in a boarder. Someone who could move in here, and by paying a modest rent, help her out. What if my brother-in-law was to move in here and rent a room from you?
Edna Spalding Move in here?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Will Mrs. Spalding, I don't want me to be here any more than you want me to be. Now, I won't be any more trouble than is necessary. And all I'll ask in return is to be left alone in peace and quiet.
Edna Spalding Well, I just thought...
Mr. Will I know what you just thought. But I don't need your help, and I don't need you to feel sorry for me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Margaret Lomax Whatever happened between you and Vi, I don't wanna know about it. I don't ever wanna hear about it. Am I right?
[getting no answer]
Margaret Lomax Am I right?
Wayne Lomax Yes.
Margaret Lomax [slapping him] Maybe you didn't notice, but I'm not the same dumb beauty operator you married eight years ago.
Wayne Lomax What are you gonna do?
Margaret Lomax I don't know. I got the shop. Rosalie and me can get along without you.
Wayne Lomax I'm never gonna see Viola again. It's over between us.
Margaret Lomax It's too late for that. I don't think I could live with you anymore. I don't think I love you anymore.
Wayne Lomax Please don't say that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Will Mrs. Spalding, believe me, if I had anyplace else to go tonight besides the State Home for the Infirm, I'd gladly leave right now. Now, when I came here, all I asked was to be left alone. I am not some kind of freak that is here on display for the amusement of those hooligans you call children.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Albert Denby Mrs. Spalding, when tragedies like this happen sometimes we have to face up to things that are real hard.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deputy Jack Driscoll I'm sorry to bother you, sheriff. There's a drunk Negro down by the tracks.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
W.E. Simmons You know what your trouble is, Mrs. Spalding? You are the victim of unbridled greed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank My name's Frank. My pa was killed.
Moze I heard about it. I'm sure sorry.
Frank He was shot. It was a nigger killed him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deputy Jack Driscoll We caught this nigger with a bunch of things I think might belong to you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
Deti-shpiony
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Identification
Identification
2025, Russia, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
2023, USA, Action, Adventure, Drama
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more