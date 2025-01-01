Menu
Kinoafisha Films Places in the Heart Places in the Heart Awards

Awards and nominations of Places in the Heart 1984

Academy Awards, USA 1985 Academy Awards, USA 1985
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1985 Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1985 Berlin International Film Festival 1985
Best Director
Winner
Competition
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 1984 Toronto International Film Festival 1984
People's Choice Award
Winner
