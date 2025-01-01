Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Places in the Heart
Places in the Heart Awards
Awards and nominations of Places in the Heart 1984
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
Academy Awards, USA 1985
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1985
Best Director
Winner
Competition
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 1984
People's Choice Award
Winner
Now Playing
New Releases
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Alice in Wonderland
2025, Russia, Musical
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Eye for an Eye
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree