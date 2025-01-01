Gus Lang I'm with the OSS, Andy. Nazis think I'm working for them, I'm part of the interrogation team. That's why they put me in the cell, to get information from you. And one of these Krauts is really on our side, the only problem is I don't know which one it is, so you've got to trust me. You've got to trust me, and nobody else.

Andy Wheeler H... How do I know that...

Gus Lang Normandy, Beginning of June. You're in charge of wireless for Utah Beach, aren't you? That sound like we're on the same side?

Andy Wheeler Except for the part about Dimaggio.

Gus Lang [laughs] They gave you a phony heart condition, it'll keep you off the rack, so whatever you tell me in the cell, if you do it right that's what these bastards are going to believe.

Andy Wheeler You just tell me once, tell me slow, I'll remember every word for the rest of my life.

Gus Lang We tell them the unit attacking Calais is called FUSAG, First United States Army Group. Three U.S. infantry divisions, one Canadian infantry, one Canadian armored. Commanded by Patton himself. It's all phony; there's no such unit at all. We tell them the invasion is scheduled for the first week of July. Everything they do - everything - will be to make you think they can read your mind. And you know why that's so important? Because they can't. But if you think they can, part of you gives up inside. I'm trained to judge people, Andy, and you won't give up. You won't even come close. See, the guy who wins isn't the guy with the guns, it's the guy who has more information. They don't know what we're doing; we do. We don't give in and tell them, then we win. It's just that simple.

Andy Wheeler Yeah. Real simple.

Gus Lang Don't volunteer anything until I give you the okay. You've kept quiet up till now, any big change will be suspicious.

Andy Wheeler When you first told me you weren't a prisoner, I thought 'This is it you're going to give me the cyanide and I'm going have to die here, in this place.'